10 things to try this summer

Fancy lunch in the Berdorf forest, discussing art in a different language, outdoor yoga or a bit of slam poetry? Here are ten things to try out this summer in Luxembourg

Fancy lunch in the Berdorf forest, discussing art in a different language, outdoor yoga or a bit of slam poetry? Here are ten things to try out this summer in Luxembourg

Luxembourg has lined up a great summer for anyone planning to stick around. In addition to a plethora of festivals, you can join Vakanz genéissen, catch a film at the City open air cinema, join the Green Man for a tour, or write improv with two rappers.

1. Vakanz genéissen – various locations

A new event from the tourist board, Vakanz genéissen will gather 100 guests around an enormous dining table for a culinary journey to five tourist regions and the capital city.

Each location has been chosen for its landscape, natural surroundings, cultural treasures or historical heritage. Diners will enjoy regional specialities prepared by local chefs. You can reserve seats for Saturday and Sunday lunchtime or dinner.

23/24 July Park Dräi Eechelen

30/31 July Berdorf Forest amphitheatre

6/7 August Baggerweihr lakes Remich

13/14 August Parc de L’Europe Niederanvan

20/21 August Wiltz Castle

27/28 August Foudouq Hall, Minett region, Dudelange

2. City open air cinema@Palais – Luxembourg City

Head to the forecourt of the Grand Ducal Palace at the end of July for some open air cinema courtesy of the Ville de Luxembourg and Cinémathèque.

Open air cinema outside the Grand Ducal Palace Photo: Laurent Antonelli

A large screen and space with 500 seats will create the right atmosphere for some new and old films, screened from 22-30 July. You can catch Disney hit and Oscar-winner, Encanto, Kenneth Branagh’s Death on the Nile, Spielberg’s West Side Story, and classics including Breakfast at Tiffany’s, plus Alfred Hitchcock and Jacques Tati. It’s free and rain ponchos are available for light showers, though screenings will be cancelled in the event of heavy rain. You’ll find a list of times and films here. Screenings begin at sundown (approx 21.30).

3. Get fit or buy a bike

If you didn’t take advantage of the government bicycle subsidy during lockdown, you can pick up a second hand two-wheeler at Rotondes “We Ride” bike market. Head out on one of the Velosummer routes or try one of Luxembourg's many cycle paths.

The City continues its Sport for All programme with a range of adult classes including aerobics, body shaping, noon fitness, aqua jogging, self-defence and volleyball. New classes have been added such as fitness fiesta, qi gong, and classes for parents and their children (aged 1-4 years).



If you want to make the most of the summer sunshine, an outdoor programme includes walking tours, long-distance running, Nordic walking, beach volleyball, tai chi, and an introduction to golf at the centre in Kockelsheuer. The season lasts until mid-July and a pass for a class costs €30 for city residents and €60 if you live outside the city. You can find a full list of classes, dates and times, here.

This year’s Kanner in the City programme will once again transform the city centre into a giant playground with games and workshops for children aged 4-12 years. This year’s theme is a play factory or Spillfabrik, with games that incorporate water, movement, dance and crafting. Events take place in both Place de la Constitution and Place d’Armes from 29-30 July in the afternoon.

4. Go barefoot in the forest

Take off your shoes, stretch your toes and head to one of four barefoot paths in Luxembourg to feel the earth beneath your feet. The largest one is at Dudelange’s Parc L’eh, and is 550 metres long and has 19 different stations, 15 of which are filled with different materials from sand or pinecones, to coconut bark and slate. You can also use your feet to cross a suspension bridge or try the treetops climbing to test your motor skills.

Barefoot in nature Photo: Lex Kleren

There are other barefoot paths at Medernach near Camping Kengert, at Parc Sennesraich near Lullange (where you can test out your senses with indoor and outdoor activities), and the geological barefoot path Salzmännchegaart at Born.

If you prefer a little mindfulness, a new trail, Achtsamkeitspfad, opened last year, created by the Centre for Socio-emotional Development. Located in the park at Munsbach castle, the trail has nine stations, each inviting walkers to experience a moment of mindfulness, with information panels and QR codes to download digital audio files in four languages, including English. The trail takes between 60-90 minutes to complete, and is accessible to people with reduced mobility or those with visual impairments (who can use an adapted audio guide).

Alternatively head to the forests of Ettelbruck for a bit of forest bathing – a tradition known as Shinrin-yoku, which originates from Japan. The forest bathing path has six stations which encourage you to experience the forest with each of your senses, and to avoid distractions such as your mobile phone or headphones for music. It starts at the camping site, and heads up to the Wëllerbësch, where you’ll find the first station.

5. Discuss art in another language

MUDAM has organised a series of language cafes where participants can discuss contemporary art in any of the three official languages of the Grand Duchy – so a great opportunity to practise your language skills. They take place on 20 July and 10 and 21 August at 18.00, with free entry.

If you’re looking for some inspiration as a talking point, the Cercle Cité will be hosting a photography exhibition from 16 July to 18 September entitled “Luxembourg 360°” which highlights the capital through original photographic collections by known photographers and passionate amateurs, sourced from the city’s photography archives and private collections, most never exhibited before. They cover several decades and include events and personalities.

Catch the Constable exhibition at Villa Vauban and a picnic Photo: LT Archives

If you prefer paintings, then Villa Vauban has an exhibition of works by English landscape artist John Constable from 2 July to 9 October. It shows a body of work from all periods from the collection of the Tate in London, from small format sketches to larger landscapes, cabinet paintings, watercolours and engravings. Works by his contemporaries, including Gainsborough and Turner will also be on display.

6. Downward dog in the park

No, not dog walking, but outdoor yoga in the beautiful sunshine under the shady bough of a tree (and your dog can join you too). Join Sarah and John for sunset yoga at Kirchberg, Sunday morning yoga at Kinnekswiss, or morning yoga at Baschleiden. They’re also hosting an outdoor yoga event at Beaufort on 2 July and a workshop at Lultzhausen youth hostel on 27 August.

You can also join Don for Saturday morning yoga at Kinnekswiss at 10.30 followed by an optional picnic if you fancy. The 1 hour 15 minute class incorporates classical and traditional Hatha and Vinyasa, plus mantras. You can find out more here, and Don has a whatsapp group to keep you posted if the weather changes and yoga is cancelled.

Valerie from Metta Yoga will be at the women’s retreat, 9-10 July, at Hessemillen, and often hosts outdoor yoga sessions at the Kass Haff farm. For evening yoga, head to Merl Park where yogaloft has several teachers doing one-hour sessions in the park daily.

Slam poetry and rap Photo: Alain Piron

7. Get slamming

Rotondes will be hosting Bad Taste Slam (intentionally bad) on Friday 8 July, inviting slammers to arrive with their worst texts – the ones that shouldn’t be made public (so a great place to start if you’ve never performed, as expectations will be low). Expect fierce but constructive criticism, and a vote for the best of the worst. On the same night, Kulturhaus Neideranvan, is hosting a Poetry Slam Luxembourg, open air performance, where participants have seven minutes each to wow the crowd.

Secondary school kids can join a workshop in the afternoon on 6 July at MUDAM for writing, improvisation and rapping with Lobo EL and Cotchei, regional rap duo. The two specialise in rap improvisation making each appearance interactive and unique. Lobo EL was crowned world champion in this style, and Cotchei regional champion.

8. Learn some history and nature legends

Join the Green Man, guardian of nature, and discover the secret virtues of trees and wild plants on an adventure through the forest in the park of Dräi Eechelen.

Walk with the Green Man around the Three Acorn park Photo: LW Archives

He’ll be sharing his knowledge about the natural environment, biodiversity and natural balance, and the way this affects different species and how they adapt and evolve. He’ll also be recounting legends and myths about nature from different cultures. Meet him on Saturday 9 July and Sunday 25 September. He’ll be at the Kirchberg arboretum on Sunday 10 July.

Alternatively you can join historian, Robert L Philippart at the Notre Dame cemetery in Limpertsberg on 4 August for a talk and tour that details the commemoration of the heroes of war and the struggles for freedom. The tour will take in tombs of statesmen, fallen legionnaires and unknown soldiers, plus resistance fighters buried at their place of execution, whose remains have been repatriated to Luxembourg. The visit will also cover the composers, writers, merchants, sportspeople, and scientists who helped to shape the Grand Duchy's society.

9. Catch an open air concert

There are so many festivals taking place in Luxembourg and the greater region this summer, you’ll be spoilt for choice. If you fancy a spot of music under the stars, check out the open air performances on our list of Luxembourg’s summer festivals.

If you’re a fan of classical, brass or military band music, Plëss in concert at Place d’Armes celebrates the military concerts and big bands that have graced the square and bandstand since the late 19th century. Running until 3 August you can see the full programme here, but highlights include the Harmonie Municipale de Differdange on Bastille Day, and the Luxembourg Military Band on 4 September.

Parc Mansfeld in Clausen will be hosting Klangbuer from 16 to 31 July, with local artists performing jazz, rock, classical and world music.

Fingers crossed you'll be able to jump into the waters at Lake Echternach later this summer Shutterstock

10. Dive into a lake

If things hot up over summer you might want to cool down. If you’ve already spent time at the beaches at Insenborn and Remich, why not head to Echternach, which promises to open a swimming area (for the first time) this summer between the two lake islands. You can find out more about all the lakes and rivers for a dip, in our article here.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.