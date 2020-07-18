Activity centres and treetop climbing

Try a Tarzan swing, a 375 metre zip line or maybe some rafting for outdoor adventures in the Grand Duchy and the Greater Region

Brave a death ride down a 65m high zip wire just over the border in Belgium Photo: Lex Kleren

If you're an adult thrill-seeker, or have action-mad children, then Luxembourg and the greater region have plenty of outdoor adventure centres where you can swing through the trees on a zip-wire or negotiate an obstacle course set high in the treetops.

Parc L'eh – Dudelange

Get ready for the Tarzan swing Photo: Lex Kleren

Children from as young as 18 months (there is a special bambini trail) can have a go at climbing and balancing. There are different levels for different ages and older children can move from treetop to treetop, using metal ropes attached with a secure climbing belt. And for the real monkeys there's a Tarzan swing.

Where: 203 rue de Parc, L-3542 Dudelange

When: Opens 2 April for the school holidays, and is open every day in July, August and early September. Open in October at weekends. For opening times check here. This park has re-opened.

Age: from approximately 1 year

Cost: From €11 to €24 (depending on age and activity)

Steinfort Adventure Park

Steinfort has a 112m zip wire Photo: Lex Kleren

This Adventure Park in Steinfort offers the chance to climb trees, ride bicycles and learn about the forest with an emphasis on environment awareness. There are 91 stations spread across 10 courses including a 112m zip wire. You can find out more information on their Facebook page.

Where: Rue de Schwarzenhof, L-8452 Steinfort, parking Centre Culturel Al Schmelz, 1 rue Collart, L-8414 Steinfort

When: April to October Tuesday to Sunday (opening hours listed here) You must reserve by calling +352 27 39 53 00 or emailing

info@steinfort-adventure.lu

Age: from 4 years to adults

Cost: €5 to €19 depending on age

Pio Aventure, Longwy (France)

Just literally across the border from Luxembourg, with courses for all ages from "Pitchoune" for 3-5 year olds, to "A la Piste" for adults and older children willing to go to 25m heights.

Where: 12 Rue Ordener, Longwy, France

When: Open Wednesdays and weekends during term time from 13.30 to 17.00 and every day during school holidays.

Age: from three years to adults

Cost: Pitchoune course is €10, all other courses €15

Terraltitude, Fumay (France)

Terraltitude is the longest zipwire in Europe, which runs in a bend over the River Meuse and requires nerves of steel. In return you’ll get amazing aerial views of the surrounding woodland. Located in Fumay near the river, you reach the start via a van that rides up the steep gravel tracks that lead up the cliff face. The site also has a treetop courses for children aged 4 years and over, a catapult, and hires electric mountain bikes.

Only children above 11 years and weighing more than 35kg can go on the zipwire but there are other activities younger kids can participate in.



Where: D7A rue Jean Baptiste Clément, 08170 Fumay

When: Vary depending on the day, month and if it's a weekend or holiday so check the calendar here.

Age: from 4 years to adults

Cost: from €8 to € 29 (additional cost of €10 for the catapult)



Ardennes Adventures,

La Roche-en-Ardennes (Belgium)

The newly installed Spider's Web, plus five courses including one for ages 4 to 7 years with 12 stations, one with 16 stations for kids over seven years, and an athletic course of 13 stations (nine years plus), at a height of between five and 13 metres. There are even tougher courses for the more athletic. You can also try out kayaking, rafting, and paintball at the park.

Where: Rue de l’Eglise, La Roche-en-Ardennes

When: Year round from 9.00 to 18.00

Age: from 4 years to adults

Cost: from €15

Adventure Park Wavre (Belgium)

If you prefer to do your own daredevil stunts, head to Wavre but veer away from Walibi to the Adventure Park. With 24 treetops courses including rope bridges and Tarzan jumps, bike and surfing above ground, and 45 ziplines (totalling 2.5km, the longest of which is 320m), plus bungee jumping, and a giant catapult that propels you 17 metres into the air.

Where: Aventure Parc Rue Sainte Anne, 152 - 1300 Wavre

When: Open from March to November from 10.00 to 18.30 (check calendar for exact dates)

Age: four years to adults

Cost: €22 to €32 for adults (visitors not participating pay €2).

Adventure Park Saar, Saarbrücken (Germany)

A children's climbing labyrinth for age five years and above with obstacles on two levels reaching a height of eight metres, topped off with a fun spiral slide, or a forest high rope course with 75 challenges including treetop wire ropes, swings and bridges up to a height of 14 metres for ages nine years (or 135cm) and above. There's also a fantastic fly line that runs through the trees and can be ridden from age five and above.

Where: Parkplatz, Fuchstälchen, Saarbrücken

When: Open from March to November on Fridays from 14.30 to 18.30 and weekends and school holidays from 10.00 to 18.30

Age: Five years to adults

Cost: €7 for young children up to €24,50 for adults (family of one adult and two children up to 17 years is €47).

There is a 15 minute walk from the parking place to the ticket office, so arrive early to be on time for your reserved ticket slot.

Saarschleife treetop path, Orscholz (Germany)

The treetop path in Saarschleife includes fun activities on your journey, and a new adventure park. The entry to both is not combined. The treetop route, near the spa town of Orscholz gives amazing views over the surrounding wooded countryside, and costs €11 for adults and €9 for children aged 6-14 years or a family ticket of two adults and two kids costs €26 (and you can buy your tickets online). The adventure forest next door has several playgrounds, and learning stations, and a family ticket costs €20. Both are open 9.30 to 19.00 daily.



Where: Baumwipfelpfad Saarschleife, Cloef-Atrium66693 Mettlach-Orscholz

When: In April and October from 9.30-18.00, May to September 9.30-19.00, and November to March 9.30-16.00. Open daily.

Age: Six years to adults

Cost: €11,50 for adults and €9,50 for children aged 6-14 years or a family ticket of two adults and two kids costs €27

