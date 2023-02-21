An ancient ingredient makes a comeback in fine dining

I often combine my regular trips to the vineyards of the Moselle with a little local wine or crémant tasting, but this time it's different. Today I will taste unripe ‘green’ grape juice - otherwise known as ‘verjus’. A not so catchy title that is a literal translation of the French words for green, ‘vert’ and juice, ‘jus’.



Verjus is sans alcohol which means I can drive away guilt-free but, I still have a nagging concern: why would a successful vineyard venture into the production of a largely niche, small margin and, let’s be honest here, ‘unique’ tasting juice produced from unripe grapes?

‘‘Why not!’’ says Corinnne Kox, winemaker at family vineyard Domaine Kox. So, the first production of verjus in the Grand Duchy began in 2020.

It is that can-do attitude that defines both Corinne and her family’s approach to winemaking. The vineyard holds a number of ‘Firsts’ for the Grand Duchy: one of the first wineries to use drones to monitor the crop, the first to create ‘Grape Ale’, a beer-wine hybrid with Brassiere Simon. And now... verjus.

Back to the future

Verjus is a departure from the usual suspects on offer at most vineyards. For one thing, it heralds from another era - the Middle Ages to be precise. Once widely used within Western Europe, this medieval treat was an essential ingredient in many recipes, but with the arrival of citrus fruits it largely fell out of favour.

Domaine L&R Kox

What most winemakers would consign to the trash, Kox has turned into treasure. In parcels with high grape selection, it is common practice to cut unripe grapes to the ground as waste.

This culling process, conducted during veraison – the stage in which grapes change from growing to ripening - allows the remaining grapes on the vine to grow stronger. Free from unnecessary competition, these grapes ripen and are harvested for use in wine production. For Kox, veraison is now a time to select the best unripe fruits to produce verjus. What once was a cast-off, is now turned into liquid gold. It is an engineered process that is at once both natural and sustainable.

Unlike wine, verjus is not fermented or filtered. As a result, the winery is left with an abundance of sediment. Never one to miss an opportunity, Kox uses leftover sediment from verjus production as a starter yeast culture for their wines. She believes it imparts a subtle flavour to the family’s wines.

In an industry where indigenous crops are gaining in popularity and values-based, sustainable winemaking is coming to the fore, changes like these could give a business that extra head start in the market.

Golden Touch

The versatility of verjus offers endless opportunities. ‘‘You can start with a salad and end up with a dessert,’’ says Kox. Its sour taste is comparable to wine, vinegar or lemon juice. Yet its subtle flavour enhances rather than dominates a dish. The icing on the cake for most chefs? It’s non-alcoholic - all the taste without the divisiveness.

Still not convinced? A quick look at some of the restaurants Kox supplies with its verjus testifies to its appeal. Where there are Michelin stars there is usually money and… good taste.

But Verjus is not your average juice drink. It is highly acidic. Kox tells me that its taste is found somewhere between vinegar and lemon juice and, after just one sip, I can attest to that. This is not a child’s drink. But, then again, neither is it a drink to sip alone. It has become the modern bartender's best friend - especially where Mocktails are concerned.

If you are not keen on cocktails, then maybe a measure in sparkling water for a refreshing non-alcoholic spritz is the way to go.

With demand for non-alcoholic drinks predicted to rise over the coming years, verjus is on the rise again and it is positioning itself centre stage in the competition stakes. So, the question remains: why isn’t everyone making verjus? ‘‘Well, it’s a seasonal product,’’ says Kox. Unripe grapes, quite naturally, do not have as much juice in them as ripe grapes and picking and processing is labour-intensive work. But the family is happy to continue producing this regional for as long as there is a market.

Pike filet in verjus Recipe courtesy of Julien Lucas, chef and owner of restaurant La Villa de Camille et Julien in Luxembourg. Ingredients:

4 pike filets, 40 grams each

20cl verjus

50g caster sugar

14g fine salt

8 gelatine leaves Roll up the pike fillet portions in cling film and dip them in water at 60 degrees for 30 minutes. Heat the verjus and then add the sugar and salt. Soak the gelatine leaves in cold water and then add them to the hot verjus. Arrange the pike filets in the bottom of the previously selected moulds and pour the verjus just warm. Set aside in the fridge overnight then unmould and arrange on a white plate.

