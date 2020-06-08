Best cycling routes

Try one of 23 national trails, several MTB trails and 600km of cycle paths, plus some recommendations for good cycle paths for the family, and circuits for Velosummer 2022

Velosummer sees 113km of roads given over to cyclists in 12 routes available until 29 August

Luxembourg loves cycling. It's produced several Tour de France winners and you can regularly find people on their bikes both on and off the road.

With 23 national cycle trails and 600km of cycle paths (and a further 700km of mountain bike tracks), it's hard to choose the best routes. So we've put together a selection of ones to suit families, beginners, and hard-core cyclists.

If you need to rent a bike in town or neighbouring suburbs then Vel'OH has more than 100 cycle stations. Otherwise you'll find bicycle rental places across the Grand Duchy, often close to areas with multiple cycle circuits and routes. You can find a list here.

You can find more information on various cycle initiatives run by the government here, and the Pro-Velo website is a mine of information from maps and circuits, to cycle tours and classes. Visit Luxembourg has a section on ways to discover the country on two wheels, including routes and places to rent bikes.

Velosummer 2022

Though still in proposal and agreement stage for this summer, Velosummer 2022 is expected to make several cycle circuits available from 30 July until 28 August, which last year attracted some 40,000 cyclists across 65 municipalities and covered 550km. Cycles will have priority over cars with road closures taking place, mostly at weekends.

You will be able to download information about tourist sights, restaurants and routes on the Tourismus app and find more information about which routes are open (or roads closed) and when, at the Velosummer website.

It's worth noting that some tours last year - Minett, Syre Tal tour, Sauer Mosel tour and the Family tour am Western were available (with road closures) throughout the month. Others like the castle tour and Mamerdall tour only saw road closures over one weekend.

The luggage service movewecarry.lu will move your bags free of charge from one accommodation site to the next, leaving you free to cycle. It is available from April until the end November.

Government bicycle subsidy until March 2024

To encourage Luxembourg residents to opt for electric mobility and green transport, the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Sustainable Development is offering a subsidy on the purchase of a new bicycle or electrically assisted pedal cycle (up to 25km/h). This subsidy, which is up to 50% of the price of the cycle, VAT excluded, and to a limit of €600, has been extended until end March 2024. But note, that it takes up to a year or more to receive reimbursement.

Some local communes are offering additional subsidies over and above those offered by the government. You can find a list of which communes and what subsidies here.

Cycle routes to try

Please note that from time to time there may be work that changes the route or limits access on some cycle paths. This link will help you find the nearest national cycle path to your location.

All You Can Bike MTB (Wiltz)

Families can hone their mountain biking skills at BikePark Kaul in Wiltz before setting off on one of 17 sign-posted mountain bike trails. The region even runs a bed and bike scheme for family cycling holidays and you can rent bikes from Camping Kaul.

A 12km circular cycle route starts at Camping Lieler and the route takes forest paths (so off road), passing the Monument of a United Europe and the Fréin Forest and then leading back to the camping area. You can find other family circuits, plus ones for intermediate and advance mountain bikers on the All You Can Bike MTB cycling map.

You can rent bikes from Vel'OH which has more than 100 cycle stations in Luxembourg City Guy Jallay

Mullerthal – all levels

If you’re a biking beginner, you might appreciate the 30km trail that runs along the River Sûre through the Black Ernz valley starting at Heringer Millen, via Consdorf, with a downwards track through woodlands and the amazing rock formations of the region, until you reach Echternach (an ideal lunch stop) before heading back to the starting point.

A 13km mountain bike trail around Bech is recommended for families. Part of the tour runs along an old railway track, whilst a challenging 36km trail takes in the high plateaus of Berdorf and Beaufort. You can find all these trails in the MTB Mullerthal PDF on this web page.

Wine tour (Greiveldange)

This mountain bike trail climbs up the wine-covered slopes to give magnificent views over the river below, passing through dense forests and by the fields of Stadtbredimus, a former castle that now houses the Vinmoselle Co-operative cellars. This 22km route is the one to take for meandering river views.

PC8 (Red Rock Region)

This 42km route from Belvaux to Tétange travels through the industrial iron ore area of the Red Rock region, complete with red canyons and an array of protected wildlife. This route is not recommended for families as it uses public roads, but it passes blast furnaces, sandstone rocks, towns (including Esch-sur-Alzette) and forests, in additon to the Celtic and Gallo-Roman settlements at Titelberg, established between the 1st and 5th century BC, close to Pétange.

Four-seat rail bikes

At the Minett Park it's possible to rent draisines (four-seat rail bikes) that run on the railway linking the Fond-de-Gras and the Bois-de-Rodange. The round trip takes about 45 minutes and costs €10 per railbike (1 railbike accomodates 4 persons, 2 persons riding) which is payable in cash.

Gezentour (Troisvierges)

Not for the faint-hearted, you need to be fit for this 61km cycle route that starts in the Ardennes village of Lieler and descends into the Our valley far removed from any roads and villages except a few windmills. The circuit makes a long loop around Wincrange with numerous sites of interest en route if you need to take a break.

Vennbahn (Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg)

This is Europe's longest converted railway embankment bike trail, traversing Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg and covering 125km. It starts in Aachen and finishes in Troisvierges and passes by a handful of rusting wagons, old signals and old stations now restored and showing exhibits about the history of the freight rail line.

Tour de Luxembourg (Road Tours)

Fancy doing your own Tour de Luxembourg? Then you can do it in stages including the panorama tour, the border tour, the discovery tour or even the highlight tour. The tours take road routes, so cyclists should be experienced. Those with nerves of steel (and buns too) can try the Xtreme tour which starts in Echternach, covers 100km with an elevation of 2000m in eight intense climbs, the steepest of which is at 16%. You can find all the routes in the Roadbook PDF on the Xtreme tour page here.

Family biking

In addition to some of the routes mentioned above, people recommend the Alzette path (PC15) which takes in many playgrounds. You can take the train to Mersch to start the route. The city also has four fairly short bike tours, one for Kirchberg (9km), the old town (5km), a parks route of 12.3km and the Alzette valley route (13km). You can find and download a guide to what is on each route, and there is information on a UNESCO cycle route too. Other suggestions include cycling from Diekirch in the direction of Echternach by the river, or taking the train to Schifflange to join the Trois Cantons cycle path.

Signposting and rules

You can find all the cycle path signs and details of what the signage means here. The VDL has a page dedicated to the cycling regulations in the city here.

Cycle groups

There are numerous cycle groups you can join in the Grand Duchy, some organising demonstrations to enlighten motorists about sharing the roads. Some welcome enthusiasts to exchange information on cycle routes and equipment, or to organise meet ups. these including LVI (ProVelo), Cycling Luxembourg, and Cycle Luxembourg.

