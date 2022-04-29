Climate change bodes well for truffle in Luxembourg

When winemaker Henri Ruppert stumbled upon a 700g truffle in a local field, he decided to start growing them

When winemaker Henri Ruppert stumbled upon a 700g truffle in a local field, he decided to start growing them

When Henri Ruppert chanced upon a massive 700g truffle in a local field, the Luxembourg winemaker had unwittingly stumbled onto a new path growing the king of all mushrooms.

Yet unlike traditional truffle hunters, Ruppert sought a more consistent method of success. If truffles were already growing locally, then the conditions were good he reckoned. And with the right cultivation, they could flourish.



Today, the scent of success fills the air. But this isn't a ‘get rich quick’ story. Ruppert started cultivating truffles years ago, aided by the Moselle’s rich alkaline soil and an orchard of trees from the birch family, such as hazelnut. He inoculated the trees with truffle spores. Then the waiting began.

The secret to growing truffles, Ruppert said in a conspirational tone, is the soil. ‘‘A high PH of around 7.5 to 8 is best’’, he says, ‘‘but nature ultimately decides what works. The soil makes the choice.’’

But humans have always known we can manipulate nature’s mindset. And so, Ruppert chose the uncinatum truffle - otherwise known as the autumn, Champagne or Burgundy truffle - for his field. It’s a safe bet, as it already grows wild in both Luxembourg and the wider region.

Crémant is one thing, but truffles are not a product the Grand Duchy is known for. But the winds of change are blowing as climate change is serving to boost local suppliers, whose business model is often more responsive and environmentally friendly than their multinational counterparts.

The climate crisis has already affected traditional truffle areas, such as those in Italy, due to prolonged dry seasons. That means that truffle production is slowly on the move, heading to the north.

‘‘Humidity is essential for the truffles’’, says Ruppert. Water, or lack of it, is one of the determining factors of a good or bad truffle season. Truffles need water, and if it is in short supply, irrigation becomes essential.

A good year for truffles often brings a bad year for the vines. Truffles and wine - not always a match made in heaven. Truffles have a short shelf life - fourteen days maximum for fresh black truffles. Discerning buyers, like restaurateurs, want the best for their customers. Buying direct from local suppliers ensures freshness and cuts down mileage and middlemen.

As markets change and uncertainty reigns, cultivated truffles offer some stability, offering a long-term investment with a high value yield. It’s a burgeoning market and one that Ruppert, as an early adopter of the practice, is poised to take advantage of. And it is not only economic benefits that truffle ‘farming’ brings: ecological advantages can be gained too.

A cultivated truffle aids in the preservation of their wild counterparts. The commercial success has resulted in research into the ecology of truffle fungi and the understanding of their role in the ecosystem.

Rich Rewards

Forever with an eye on opportunity, Ruppert has already begun cultivating a second field for Tuber melanosporum - known more widely as Périgord, French or black truffle. It is one of the most expensive edible fungi in the world.

Will he add the Tuber magnatum - white truffle - to his portfolio, I wonder. "’No’’, he tells me. ‘‘White truffles are difficult, if not impossible to cultivate." Findings from current research suggests this could be about to change, so who knows what the future holds.

Although Ruppert insists his truffles are a hobby, a sideline from his successful vineyard and personal passion for which he just happens to have a flair, cultivating truffles is an expensive and protracted gamble. One that, for Ruppert and his family, appears to be worth the risk.

Want more?

Tasting tours in Ruppert's truffle field are available from autumn onwards by reservation only.



Discover more about a unique project in Mompach, farming truffles for the preservation of the landscape.



Expand your knowledge of fungi and get your summer reading sorted.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.