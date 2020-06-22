Dip in a river or lake

The lake and riverside spots of Luxembourg are open again for alfresco swimming

A visit to the lakes in Remerschen known as Baggerweier requires you to book your ticket in advance

With a bit of sunshine forecast, an alfresco dip is an ideal way to make the most of Luxembourg's unspoilt natural beauty during summer.

The country is criss-crossed by rivers and has a few lakes, many with small beaches - ideal for a spot of sunbathing or swimming.

We give you the lowdown on which lakes you can swim in and how to book your ticket (and parking tickets) for a day by the waterside.

Testing by Luxembourg's water management administration, took place earlier this year at the lakes at Remerschen, Weiswampach and Haute-Sûre in twelve locations. All except one location rated the water at an excellent quality (one was rated good). The water's microbiological elements and blue algae levels will be monitored throughout the summer.

Please dispose of your rubbish responsibly and if bins are full, take your waste back home with you.

Remerschen lakes “Baggerweier”

Two lakes for the price of one at Remerschen, where entry to the pebble and sandy beaches costs €5, and is free for children under 11 years (with proof of age ID) - a reduction in price from previous years.

One lake has a depth of less than one metre making it perfect for smaller children, whilst the other, has a depth of six metres, and houses giant water inflatables complete with slides and assault course (it is not clear if these are available under current restrictions).

Families can however take advantage of the playground, whilst teens can try their hand at beach volleyball (on three courts), stand-up paddle boards and pedalos (these are at an extra cost). There will also be yoga lessons and first dive/guided dives. The lakes are open from 10.00 until 18.00, seven days a week.

Tickets can be reserved online, but no dogs are allowed. Tickets must be reserved for children under 11 years, even if their entry is free. BBQs are not allowed.

If you fancy lunch, Le Chalet is open for food and drinks, including cocktails, and some rather tasty-looking fried fish. You can opt for a takeaway too, and during the week they offer deals for a three-course lunch.

The Biodiversum has a series of underwater world exhibitions, and you can also spot frogs and birdlife on the 80-hectare Haff Réimech nature reserve.

Take a look at our Inside Lux article on Remich for more things to do in the area.

Upper Sûre Lake

The Upper Sûre Lake has beaches at Rommwiss, Burfelt, Insenborn, Lultzhausen and Liefrange, all great places to set down a blanket for a picnic. You can find a map of them here.

Visit Eislek has a number of family water sport discovery days in the summer. You can find out more here.



Grass, sand and gravel beaches at several locations in the Upper Sure region Photo: Pierre Matgé

For something more secluded you can stroll through the woody path to the Burfelt viewing platform then head to the shingle beach near the Maison de la Fôret. Check out the unusual wooden sculptures.

The Upper Sûre Nature Park has a 42km shoreline. The solar boat at Insenborn has a 2-hour tour detailing the flora and fauna at the reservoir and surrounds, plus a trip ashore to the the Burfelt forest discovery centre.

You can also book the amphibian tour which incorporates a boat trip with an 8km hike along the left bank of the reservoir. This tour starts in Insenborn and disembarks at Barel for the walking tour back, going past the Hellekessel and the floating bridge at Lultzhausen. The tour takes approximately 4 hours. You'll find all details here.

Those who prefer to stay on land, can visit the cloth museum, home to an ancient cloth factory with original tools still in tact.

If you want to take a hike before you have a dip, the park is surrounded by unspoilt forests and meadows, and there are plenty of themed walks, some as short as 2.5km. The region also produces tea, herbs, flour and clothing on sale at the shop in the visitors centre.

If you want to make an aquatic weekend of it, stay overnight at the Lultzhausen Youth Hostel where guests can hire canoes, kayaks and paddle boards, or just relax on the sunny restaurant terrace.

Take a look at our Inside Lux article on Esch-sur-Sure for more things to do in the area.

Weiswampach lakes

One of the lakes at Weiswampach is available for swimming and you can rent pedalos Photo: Nico Muller

Head north past Troisvierges to this 65-hectare leisure space, incorporating two artificial six-hectare lakes. The upper lake is reserved for fishing but you can swim and practise water sports in the lower lake, which is surrounded by a well-manicured lawn.

There’s a campsite nearby, and you can grab a beer or a bite to eat at the Buvette du Lac.

There are parking spaces for more than 250 cars and the lake has toilet and tap facilities. The area is also the starting point for a 25km mountain bike tour and a 4km hike around the lake.

Take a look at our Inside Lux article on the four corners of Luxembourg which includes a section on Weiswampach.

Canoeing and kayaking

If you’ve always wanted to travel downriver, you can canoe from Dillingen to Echternach, or kayak 11km downriver from Camping du Rivage at Wallendorf. If you have your own equipment, check out the canoe and kayak courses available in Luxembourg.

Be aware that some downriver routes require you to use public transport to return to the point you started your water journey.

If you prefer to spend time at an outdoor pool, here's a list of them (quite a few are closed this year for refurbishment).

