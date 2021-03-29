Need to spruce up your home with a lick of paint, put up some shelves or get new garden furniture? This list of DIY stores should hit the spot

A change is as good as a rest, so if you can't go away, perhaps now is the time to work on some home and garden improvements

Spring is generally a good time to get on with home and garden improvements. Many of us have been in our properties for both work and leisure since the start of the pandemic, and know exactly which parts need a makeover.

So if you’re thinking of giving your home a lick of new paint, erecting a garden shed or just a few shelves, here’s a list of DIY (Do It Yourself) stores in Luxembourg, in alphabetical order.

If we’ve missed a store that you use, let us know and we’ll add it.

Adam Matériaux – Rollingen

Firewood and pellets, gardening equipment and sheds, and a host of DIY products, Adam Matériaux is the place to come if you know what tools you need and you know what changes you want to make.

Batiself – Alzingen, Ingledorf, Mersch, Schifflange and Strassen

A big hardware and DIY supplier, Batiself stocks tools, heating and electric parts, sanitary wear, paint, tiling and structural materials as well as garden equipment. You can pretty much buy any screw or widget you need at this place, plus pick up a vacuum cleaner, a new door or even a bedside lamp. Its range of BBQs from gas, coal and smokers is impressive, and it stocks budget as well as high-end items. You can find store address locations here.

Batiself now incorporates the Hoffmanns stores in Alzingen and Mersch, which have a wood depot where you can custom cut and varnish wood panels for different finishes.

Now might be the time to spruce up your garden LT Archives

You can build a house from scratch at Bati C / BatiPro, which has roofing, insulation and concrete. It’s also the place to pick up tiles and flooring, and will provide you with a list of professionals who can help you realise and create your dream home. They also have a roofing specialist centre at Steinfort.

Bauhaus – Capellen

This Swiss outfit has everything from plants to paint, garden fencing, lighting and tiles. The drive in area makes it easier to collect bulky items, whilst its "bathroom universe" will give you help designing and realising your perfect bathroom. The garden centre has a good selection of plants, tools and BBQs.

With a drive in area to collect larger items, Bauhaus has pretty much everything you need for home and garden improvements Pierre Matgé

Building construction, prefabricated ceilings, rainwater tanks, natural stone for your outdoor areas, or tiles and wood flooring, Baustrafix has an 8000m² exhibition and storage area which will excite any DIYer.

Brico– Mersch and Pommerloch

Lighting, lawnmowers, paints and bathrooms, Brico can help you spruce up your home or garden. The Luxembourg outlets don’t stock everything, but a good selection of popular products, and you can also get home improvement tools instore.

Hardware, tools, electrical machinery, gardening, safety clothing, paints, locksmiths, all sorts of widgets and pipes for electric and gas, lighting, and household appliances. They can also help you repair washing machines and provide turnkey solutions for a new bathroom.

Cactus Hobbi – Bascharage, Belle Etolie, Diekirch and Howald

If you need a new hoover, a towel rail or some garden furniture, then Cactus Hobbi has a good selection, plus car accessories and DIY tools. They don’t stock pure building materials, flooring or heating supplies, so this is more the place to come for a minor home facelift. Prices tend to be on the higher side, but the quality is usually good, and they can arrange for home delivery of bigger items or white goods. It’s also the place to get garden equipment such as lawnmowers and pressure washers, and great for bedding or window box plants.

Glaesener-Betz – Contern and Redange

Garage doors, interior doors, Velux windows, parquet flooring, a new roof, a fireplace or pellet stove and garden paving or decking. Glaesener-Betz can also provide civil engineering support if you’re undertaking a big change, and deliver materials to your home.

Globus Baumarkt – Junglinster and Bettembourg

Fancy installing an indoor sauna or whirlpool? Need a circular saw or cordless screwdriver? For gutters, cement, wallpaper or wood paint, these stores like Batiself, pretty much have everything. Globus Baumarkt also stocks bikes and e-bikes, tiles, paints, sanitary wear like shower trays, windows and wooden flooring. Prices aren’t rock bottom but quality is probably at the heart of this German-owned outfit.

Hornbach – Bertrange

Another German outfit and probably the most popular DIY store, so expect parking to be full-on during a bank holiday weekend. This is the place to get everything for your garden including a mini-playground, fencing and lawncare. There’s plenty of home furnishings such as cushions and throws, picture frames and lighting. For bigger projects they have bathroom and plumbing supplies, paint and wallpaper, flooring and tiles, kitchen, hardware and machine tools.

Leon Steffes – Alzingen

Letterboxes, design and décor, garden furniture and fountains, and paving stones. They can help with installation or any heavy duty work you need to carry out, but also provide some finishing touches.

Maroldt – Luxembourg City

Tools, tiles, finishing works and insulation, plus floors, doors and sanitaryware. This is the place to come if you want to install a sauna, jacuzzi or hamman. They have tiles for every room in the house, even the swimming pool if you are thinking of building one. Maroldt can also help you with water treatment.

Materiaux Clement – Wiltz

Painting materials, lighting, tiling and flooring, carpentry, tools, bathroom fittings and garden equipment. This is a one stop shop for anyone with plans to do up a part of their home.

Moes Freres – Remich

Home improvements or a bit of renovation, then this is the place for you. It stocks power and hand tools, paints, electrics and all the necessary equipment to give your bathroom a makeover. You can also stock up on home furnishings, pots and pans, pick up some garden furniture or buy a bike. An added bonus is it also has a section for kids and adult clothing. It has a locksmiths and a repair service too.

This does what it says on the tin, and has paint, wallpaper and wall coverings, tiles and flooring. This company has been painting the interiors and exteriors of people’s home since 1946, and has a team of 40 decorators. However if you want to do your own decorating, this is the place to get organic and mineral paints, buy tarpaulins, brushes and rollers. If you took a nice photo that you’d like custom made into wallpaper, this outfit can do that, plus they can help you with partitions and windows.

Other stores with DIY

Not really full-on DIY, but if you need to pick up a few garden ornaments or lights, basic tools and paint supplies then Action (stores across Luxembourg) usually have an aisle or two dedicated to this, often stocking seasonal themed items.



