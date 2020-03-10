Drama classes in Luxembourg

Drama classes and groups for kids or adults who want to be centre stage

Amateur actors take to the stage in Luxembourg for Scrooge the Musical Photo: Pirate Productions

Thanks to a growing English language theatre scene in Luxembourg, there are plenty of opportunities for would-be actors or those interested in drama from ages six to 60 (and older).

If you fancy treading the boards or taking some classes, here’s a list of adult and youth theatre groups that run workshops and classes in English, plus a few that do in other languages.

If you're interested in stand up, take a look at our article on comedy in Luxembourg which lists the places that host regular open mic sessions.

New World Theatre Club

Luxembourg’s oldest English theatre group, NWTC has staged 150 plays over 50 years from Shakespeare to David Mamet.

It welcomes amateur actors, directors and production crew of all nationalities and is open to new production ideas. NWTC runs ad-hoc weekend workshops, often run by visiting tutors, and a youth theatre group which conducts regular classes for children aged 10-18 years old on Saturdays between October and April.

Recent productions have included The Seagull and Treasure Island. For workshops and youth theatre groups, participants come from a wide range of nationalities but share a passion for theatre and acting, although all should be able to speak and work in English.

NWTC also run social evenings for people interested in theatre to meet up and listen to play readings.

Pirate Productions asbl

An English-speaking musical theatre group formed 30 years ago and based in Luxembourg, Pirates is open to people of any age, nationality and level of experience, including total novices. English does not need to be a mother tongue and they are also on the lookout for people to help on the production side with sound, lighting, costumes and set building.

Depending on availability of directors, Pirates puts on one to two shows each year. In 2019 they performed Melusina the pantomime. This year they will stage Too darn hot! in November at the cultural centre in Hollerich.

Young Frankenstein, performed at Kinneksbond in 2018 Photo: Pirate Productions

They also hold frequent social events and run the occasional workshop. Shows often involve young people. If you have children interested in acting, the annual family membership is €40 with students paying just €10. You can find a list of events here.

LEATSS

Actually taking place in Clairefontaine across the border in Belgium in the last week of July every year, the Luxembourg European Annual Theatre Summer School (LEATSS) consists of workshops and courses run by experienced actors, playwrights and directors.

A collaborative, week-long residential school it’s designed for actors, directors, theatre singers and writers/devisors and is particularly suited to amateur enthusiasts who want to develop and improve their practical skills, knowledge, understanding and capabilities. Professional tuition is provided in a friendly, fully supportive environment. They also run classes online, the next workshop is scheduled for November. You can find out more here.

The BGT

Founded in 1991, and now permanently based in Luxembourg, the Berliner Grund Theatre (BGT) produces large scale shows every one or two years based on classics like Shakespeare and Oscar Wilde or on original scripts. Recent productions have included Di and Viv and Rose and We happy few. Casting is held through public auditions, and the group work closely with several schools in Luxembourg. You can find out more here.

Schools theatre clubs - children's theatre lessons

A number of schools including the European schools in Kirchberg and Mamer, St George’s School and the International School of Luxembourg run theatre groups as part of their extra-curricular activities.

LAMDA Dramaworks takes place at St George’s on Saturdays during school term times, and it is possible for children to register for these courses even if they don’t attend the school. The programme leads to accredited qualifications.

The Altimentri centre in the city has launched a musical theatre training programme, which starts this October. There will be singing, dancing and acting lessons.



The Artemysia Theatre in the city is running English/French theatre classes on Thursdays for teens and on Wednesdays for younger children. They also have a monthly dance theatre academy, and creative writing for theatre workshops.

The Ecole de Theatre has opened acting classes for 8 to 11 years which started in late September on Tuesday afternoons, whilst Atelier des Arts has classes for children and adolescents in music, danse and drama, including a theatre course in English with drama teacher Clare Williams.

Drama in other languages

If you speak French fluently then you could look at the courses for children and adults available at the L ‘Ecole de Théâtre à Luxembourg. The National Theatre Luxembourg (TNL) also runs courses and workshops for children and teens in French and Luxembourgish. You can find out more here. And finally, Mamerhaff have started theatre courses in French for 8-13 year olds on Tuesdays from 16.00 to 17.00. You can find out more by emailing myrambarcelona@gmail.com.

