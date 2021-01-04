English-language bookshops and libraries

Need some new reading material? Then check out the Bicherschaf book exchange shelves or these bookshops and libraries with English-language sections

The BNL - the National Library of Luxembourg has numerous English language books you can borrow - paperback, hardback or digital for e-readers

There’s nothing like a book to open up new worlds and fill a quiet weekend with thoughts and emotions. The colder months are a perfect time to get back into reading if you feel you've binged on too much television.

Whist many consume their literature via an e-reader, sometimes it’s nice to browse a bookshop, and choose a book simply because you like the look of it, or you’re tantalised by the first few pages.

Multi-lingual Luxembourg won’t disappoint as there are plenty of places to discover new reading matter from bookshops to libraries, and Bicherschaf to Black Fountain Press.

Bookshops

Ernster – All English Bookstore – 4 rue de la Reine, Luxembourg City

Opened in 2015 just around the corner from the Grand Ducal Palace, this is the place to spend time browsing the classics, best-sellers, travel guides, and anything from young adult fiction to non-fiction biographies and history books. It even has a children’s corner and an online ordering system.

Ernster also has bookstores with English-language sections at the Belle Etoile, Cloche d’Or and City Concorde shopping centres.

Librairie Alinea – 5 rue Beaumont, Luxembourg City

Cosy little shop that sells books and vinyl records Photo: Librairie Alinea

English literature, graphic novels, and kids books are amongst the 1,500 English-language titles in stock at this cosy little shop, complete with a reading corner (with a coffee machine). If you like a bit of vinyl, it’s also the place to pick up a new record. You can also order online.

Librairie des Lycées on 30 avenue Victor Hugo and Librairie Française at 2-4 rue Beck both have foreign literature sections.

Scarabaeus – 11 Rue de la Boucherie, Luxembourg City

Also near the Grand Ducal Palace, this wooden-fronted store stocks books on well-being and spirituality in between the statues of Buddha.

Quaichleker Bichereck - Echternach

If you live near or in Echternach or are there for a visit, check out Quaichleker Bichereck which stocks a number of fiction and non-fiction titles in English, for adults and young adults. The cute book corner is cosy with comfy sofas and chairs and a resident tabby cat. They also hold themed events, such as the recent one for Halloween.

Little English Bookworm has been supplying many readers of all ages with English-language books for several years and offers free delivery to Luxembourg on book orders of €25 or more. Sections include literature, non-fiction, the classics, graphic novels, young adult and children, and LGBTQ+, and the website's blog gives you plenty of inspiration across genres.

Bicherschaf and second-hand

Bicherschaf are self-service book cases. In the city you’ll find them at Place du Theatre, Place de Gand (Belair) and Place Laurent (Limpertsberg) but many local communes have started their own self-service book exchanges in communal spaces and parks.

English-language books will most likely be in the communes that have the biggest English speaking communities but, in all instances, Bicherschaf work on the same principle. Take a book, read it and keep it or return it, and feel free to put your used books on the shelves so long as they are in a reasonable condition.

Café Bovary in Weimerskirch also offers a take a book, leave a book exchange.

For second-hand books you can join two Facebook groups, Book Nook Luxembourg and Second hand books Luxembourg. The British Book Stand at the International Bazaar is a good place to pick up cheap second-hand books. They also hold an antiquarian book sale and a car boot sale in the spring months.

Local authors

The Walfer Bicherdeeg is an annual book fair that takes place in autumn and is a great place to pick up local English-language authors. You can also check out local authors and order books directly from Black Fountain Press, Luxembourg’s first publishing house for literature in English.

Libraries

If you're a bookworm that ploughs through reading matter, you should register with The National Library of Luxembourg in Kirchberg, which opened in 2019 and stocks a huge number of English language titles in physical and e-reader format. You can join online for free, and also browse the catalogues online. Check opening hours for loans and the reading room here.

The BNL Bicherbus visits 81 localities, so you can order books in advance and pick them up when the bus is in your area.

The Cité Bibliothéque on rue Genistre is also free to register (with ID) so long as you are living in Luxembourg. You can borrow four books and two audio books for a month, and DVDs on a weekly basis.

You can borrow e-books and audio books from 12 participating libraries in Luxembourg here.

Book recommendations

For ideas on books to borrow or buy, try the Goosey Book Club where you can ask for recommendations for yourself or you children.

