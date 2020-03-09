Climb the walls

Dare devil, adrenaline-junkies of all ages will love these indoor climbing walls in and around Luxembourg

Dare devil, adrenaline-junkies of all ages will love these indoor climbing walls in and around Luxembourg

If you fancy testing your skills on a climbing wall or trying your hand at bouldering, here are a few places and organisations that do just that.

Groupe Alpin Luxembourgeois

If you are serious about climbing both indoor and outside, this is the non-profit club to join. They run courses for adults and children, often run by volunteers with only membership fees required. GAL also organise walks and hikes.

GAL activities including regular climbing courses can be found here.

Coque mur d’escalade

This very popular climbing wall for adults and children has a maximum height of 13.5m with difficulty levels of 3 to 9, and a total climbing space of 690 sqm with 51 trails/150 different climbing routes, including a 70m squared boulder wall.

There are open sessions, private sessions and advanced courses. Find out more on adult classes here, and children's classes here.

You can also book a single entry climb for adults, children and spectators - you'll find the opening hours and rates here.

Children under 14 years must climb supervised by an adult and all climbers must sign a declaration of consent.

Redrock Climbing Centre

The largest and most modern climbing arena in Luxembourg, built according to Olympic standards, with 1,400 sqm of climbing walls divided into a 15.5m high climbing area and a 4.2m high bouldering room, plus a separate coaching area for beginners, which includes a safety course.

Olympic-standard climbing walls at the Redrock Climbing Center Photo: Pierre Matgé

You can choose a course or competent climbers can use the main arena and bouldering room independently. You can hire a harness, rope, shoes and chalk bag on site, with entry prices listed here, and opening times here. You'll find the annual course schedule here.

There is a cafe on-site, a large car park, and it's close to the train and bus station Belvaux-Soleuvre (3 minutes walk).



L’escale Arlon

Recently refurbished, Arlon climbing centre has 1000 sqm of climbable space, including areas where harnesses are not needed, designed for use by smaller children.

Under 5s get free entry, so it's a good place to try out if your child enjoys climbing but is not ready for the harness.

You can find out about rates, including hiring of equipment here. Opening times are listed here, climbing courses (including kids holiday courses) here, and indoor cycling classes here.

Echternach Youth Hostel

The 14m high indoor climbing wall at Echternach Youth Hostel, has beginners’ courses for families and individuals, and team building exercises. Opening times and prices for both free climbing and course subscription are listed here.

D-Summit, Dudelange

14.5m high with 31 security lines and 60 climbing routes, this wall is located at the Centre Sportif René Hartmann and is open every day.

Single entry and annual subscription prices are listed here, course information and registration here, and the inscription form here.

Equipment can be hired, but children aged 4-12 years must be accompanied by an adult.

The Cube, Trier

The mother of all climbing centres open daily with 150 different climbing routes up to 15m high and 135 boulders to tackle.

Prices for single sessions, happy hour and annual passes can be found here, The Cube also has a restaurant and shop.

The Bloc House/ Boulder Klub Lëtzbuerg

City-centre dwellers can climb for a few euros per session at the Bloc House, open Monday to Friday and Sunday afternoons, and run by the Boulder Klub Lëtzbuerg. You can check their Facebook page for regular updates on opening times and slots.

Climbing equipment can be purchased at Caspar’s Climbing Shop and Decathlon (Arlon/Luxembourg City).

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.