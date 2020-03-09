Fun things to do with your dog

Rhine cruises with creature comforts included Photo: shutterstock

Make "dog days" a thing of the past, as there is plenty to do with your four-legged friend in Luxembourg and the surrounding region. You can pamper yourself and your pooch, take a cruise, organise a doggie playdate or do a bit of sightseeing. Here are some ideas to give you "paws" for thought.

If we've missed a group, activity, event or place that you love to go to with your dog, let us know and we'll add it.

Organised walks and park playdates

Luxembourg Meet-up doggy playdates which include walks, meetings in the park, picnics and swimming. Another Facebook group Doggie meet up Luxembourg is a good place to find a fellow dog walker or arrange a doggie playdate.

You can find more events, and a place to share tips, ask for advice or swap details for dog playdates, via the Luxembourg Dogs page and the Pet owners of Luxembourg page. You can also meet like-minded dog lovers on Who is your doggie Luxembourg. French Bulldog owners can join this group to meet up with other owners and their bulldogs.

Walferdange commune has two dog parks designed to allow dogs to meet, exercise and move freely, one in Bereldange and the other in Helmsange near the tennis club car park. Both are equipped with benches, dog waste bags and bins, and are accessed via a corridor to prevent dogs from being able to escape.



There's also a dog enclosure with an off-leash area in Hesper Park, and one beside Merl Park at Rue de Bragance. Dog owners recommend the bigger of the two dog areas in Kaltries Parc in Bonnevoie, with benches for owners and a lovely view. Other recommendations include Bertrange and Schuttrange dog parks.

The Ville de Luxembourg highlights canine friendly zones with grassy areas. Dog owners are reminded to clear up after their pets, and parks have free distribution points holding dog waste bags. You can find a map with dog spots including enclosed areas for dogs here.



Dog training and behaviour

You can get more support with training and bonding with your dog here, and help with behavioural therapy from Nice Dogs in Dahlem, which also runs a puppy school. Gasperich also has a dog club and training school.

Escher Hondsveräin organises dog walks, training and an opportunity to meet other dog owners. There's another club organising plenty of training and meet ups in Differdange. You'll find a list of Agility Training places and groups here.

If Fido is well-trained and in need of something more challenging, you could consider training with and joining the dog-rescue group in Perl, where dogs will be trained to search through forests and rubble to find people.

Dog therapy and physio

If all that walking or training has left your dog feeling a bit sore then Fit dog is a certified dog physiotherapist based in Steinsel. Martha & Friends also offers physiotherapy (including aquatherapy) and is based at Schuttrange.

Dog friendly restaurants

Dog friendly restaurants have become more popular, so much so, we've dedicated an article to them, which you can read here.

Swimming

In 2022, Aqua Park Beaufort held three dogs swim days over the summer in their open air pool, attended by hundreds of dogs and their owners. The day was divided into three sessions, with swim, training and play zones, plus stalls for dog wellness and food. Watch out for the same sessions in 2023.

Places to visit in the region

Dogs can travel for free in Luxembourg, but bigger dogs must sit on the floor and be kept on a leash.

Bourscheid Castle, one of the oldest castles in Luxembourg and perched above the River Sûre, can be visited from April to mid-October 09:30 to 18:00 and in the winter months from 11:00 to 16:00. Dogs on leashes are welcome.

Mullerthal has long been a popular region for dog walking, and there are plenty of dog friendly campsites, hostels, hotels and restaurants, you can find a list of them here.

MuppenLux in Echternach organise dog hikes and stand up paddling with your dog. They also offer dog training.

Dog owner recommendation: this cottage overlooking Vianden on the blue circular walk circuit nestled in the forest. It has a wood burning fireplace and a veranda and garden with a fire pit. Pet-friendly, dogs stay for no extra charge, although you are asked to bring a doggy bed and help clean up doggy hair for other guests who might stay and have allergies.

Belgium

Wallonia loves dogs, and has over 1,300 pet friendly hotels. This website provides dog-friendly cottages available for rent in Wallonia, or you can browse pet friendly places to rent here.

The Medieval Flemish city of Bruges is also a canine haven, with plenty of great riverside walks. The Doghouse in the east of the city dates back to the 1750s and provides a bed and breakfast setting and a private courtyard for your pooch. You can also rent bikes with dog baskets.

Dogs are free to roam the market squares and most cafés are amenable to four-legged friends on a leash. For a bit of canine celebrity, head to the Côté Canal Bed and Breakfast which was once home to Fidel, a Golden Labrador, who featured in the film In Bruges.

Dog owner recommendation: a holiday park in the Ardennes - Parc les Etoiles, which has pet-friendly houses and plenty of woods to go walking.

France

Paris is surprisingly a good city for dog-lovers. Your dog can enjoy lunch at Bistro Ernest in the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district. The metro system does not allow for larger dogs, but if you travel off peak, it is unlikely you’ll be stopped (according to doggy tourist boards).

Le Meurice is a fairly sumptuous dog-friendly hotel, and your pet (cat or dog) will be treated to a basket filled with toys and gourmet pet food. Sadly only two dogs can partake of this service at one time, so check before you book.

Dogs are still not allowed into many parks in Paris but they can go into part of the Tuileries (which is near Le Meurice), and the Luxembourg Gardens (at the southeast corner). If you are prepared to travel a bit further, than the Bois de Vincennes and Bois de Boulogne have areas where dogs can be free of the leash.

Paris is a surprisingly good city destination for dogs Photo: shutterstock

In the Provence region, you can visit the Roman viaduct Pont du Gard and explore the Roman remains with your dog (not the museum or inside the café). Other dog-friendly ruins in the region include the Triumphal Arch in Orange, and the amphitheatre in Nimes.

Dog-owner recommendation: Ferienhaus Marcel in Vosges, a lovely cottage with fishing ponds, a BBQ and lots of places to walk your dog, the guesthouse is also home to its own dogs and donkeys.

Germany & The Netherlands

Head to Amsterdam, considered a great place for pooches, with numerous city parks, and the thumbs up for doggie travel on the metro.

The NH hotel brand is one of the most pet-friendly for accommodation. For lunch, visit a Drover’s Dog restaurant, for a slice of Australian hospitality. Note that dogs are not allowed in museums or galleries in this city.

Beatrixpark in the Zuider Amstel neighbourhood has beautiful gardens and a canal that dogs can take a dip in. The Dog Meadow is a dedicated area where dogs can be let off their leash.

For windmills and waterways visit the UNESCO listed Kinderdijk. The water bus and walkways welcome dogs on a leash (not the museum).

Fancy a Rhine River cruise with your dog? Join the 1AVista Reisen cruise, aboard various ships, which sail in Germany and The Netherlands, and have dog-friendly cruises on the Baltic Sea. Dogs are permitted to stay with you in your cabin and join you for dining, plus the all-inclusive option gives your canine unlimited access to dog treats, a dog bed and bowl. You’ll find a poop deck section on the sun deck, covered in grass and plants.



Spa with your dog

If you fancy a spa, then head to Hotel de la Sure, where dogs are welcome, and where there are plenty of walking routes plus accommodation especially adapted for dogs.

Dog-owner recommendation: the Leweck Resort in Oesling is both child-friendly and welcoming to big dogs. It has an indoor and outdoor pool plus a spa, so perfect if you want to pamper yourself after a long walk with your dog.



Alternatively, if you’re looking for somewhere to take the family and your pet, then the 4-star Hotel Pfalzblick at Dahn in the Palatinate region (about a one hour's drive from Luxembourg), has family rooms and can accommodate pets with advance notice. Facilities include an indoor swimming pool, spa, beauty and fitness centre, a restaurant and a large play park for children.

Elsewhere in Germany, Victor’s Seehotel on Lake Bostal offers spa facilities and can accommodate four-legged guests for an additional fee.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.