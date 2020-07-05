What to do with teenagers this summer

From outdoor gyms to thrill rides, treetop climbing, city quests or laser quests, lots of places have re-opened to keep your teen occupied this summer

Canoeing, kayaking or paddle-boarding will keep teens occupied Photo: Point24

Teenagers will openly admit that they are a species in their own right. One day they are kids who play happily in a park, the next they are bored and moody young adults bursting with hormonal energy and glued to their mobiles.

If you’re wondering what to do with your teenager (or your teenager is wondering if there is anything to do around here), we’ve listed some ideas to get them out of the house and off their phones.



Note: Where possible we've listed access restrictions, but things may change, so please check websites for the latest information.

Outdoor gyms & skate parks

Body shape becomes of major importance as we hit our teens, and an ideal way of building muscle strength and replacing activities such as trips to play parks, is the outdoor gym.

There are several located across Luxembourg and all of them are free. The vdl.lu website lists those in the city including the one near Kockelsheuer P&R if you want to combine it with some indoor ice-skating.

The playground might be old news, but Luxembourg has numerous skate parks, ideal for teens on wheels. You can find a list of the ones in the city here, and there are skate parks in Dudelange, Schifflange, Echternach, Wiltz, and the very popular one at Hollerich at Rue de l'Abattoir.

Bowling, carting, or laser quest

Bowling may seem sedate, but there’s quite an art to it, and it’s something the whole family can still enjoy together as the kids grow up. There are bowling alleys in Kockelscheuer, Foetz, (Xtreme Bowling in Foetz requires you to take an on-site test or provide a vaccination certificate) Petange (Fun City also has an indoor play area for kids and a maximum of 4 bowlers per group) and Heiderscheid (also requires a covid check showing either a vaccination certificate, negative test or test on site) and across the border in Arlon (telephone + 32 63 23 03 80 for a reservation) and Trier. The Atomic Bowl in Amneville reopened on 2 July.

Carting is another way to use up energy, with courses in Mondercange and indoor carting at Metz.

The trampolines are once again open at Jumpbox and Ozone for some bouncing fun. It's advisable to book in advance online, and you can find opening times and Covid rules on their websites.

Tensions rising at home? Then blast each other with lasers, at Laser Game (Howald and Ettelbruck), Laser Five (Thionville), Laserground (Saabrucken) and indoor paintball at Châtillon (which also has indoor and outdoor laser game quests but you must book your place in advance).

Music

Would-be Ed Sheerans can play guitar at Spirit of Music in Bereldange, complete with a Music Cafe for impromptu performances, or try the Rock University in Kirchberg. The Skilz DJ Academy in Bonnevoie runs DJ courses for beginners and those who've already mastered the turntables.

Luxembourg is home to numerous festivals, and one of the best for young adults is e-lake in Echternach, an outdoor festival with camping provided on site. Echternach Live will also take place outside the abbey, with tickets available from den Atelier. The latter has concerts planned during summer at the thermal park in Mondorf-les-Bains and under the water tower in Dudelange. British indie-rock group White Lies will play Kirchberg amphitheatre in early September too.

Science and volcanoes

The 70 hands-on stations at the Science Centre at Differdange are a good way to entertain teens and younger children. Teens can play table football against a robot, attend a science kitchen cookery show, or find out how steel is brought to its melting point. You must book your ticket online.

The Volcano Park Eifel consists of six museums and discovery centres in the Eifel region including the Lava Dome in Merzig. Many of the sites are open again, you can find out more here.

Voelklinger Huette is a World Cultural Heritage Site at a former ironworks. Teens can take a journey through time via a multi-media site, take a tour on a coal track across 7000m of sign posted walkways, visit the science centre or take in an art exhibition. You can once again visit and get tickets on site or you can still book a space online. Tours require a vaccination certificate or negative test, but you don't need one for an individual visit.

Climbing and treetop activities

There are plenty of challenging indoor climbing walls in Luxembourg (check individual websites for opening times and restrictions), and Group Alpine Luxembourg also organises outdoor climbing days around the Grand Duchy.

There are also activity centres where teens can complete treetop assault courses, with the aid of a harness. In most places, older children don’t need to be accompanied around the course by an adult, in case your palms were getting clammy at the thought of sailing down a long zip wire. Again, check individual websites listed in our article for opening times and restrictions.

Water fun

Teenagers still enjoy a splash about, even if they feel self conscious in a swim suit. Not all pools are perfect for teens, but you can scan this list to see which ones have the best slides and wave machines. Many swimming pools have re-opened but slides and toboggans may not be in use, so check with the swimming pool before you set off. Some outdoor pools are also open this summer, but timed tickets may also apply.

The Remerschen lakes have an inflatable water playground (tickets must be booked in advance here) and you can rent stand-up paddle boards from the Youth Hostel in Lultzhausen for a foray down the River Sûre. Your teen can also learn to scuba dive, and water ski.

If your teen wants to travel downriver, you can canoe from Dillingen to Echternach, kayak 11km downriver from Camping du Rivage at Wallendorf, or try the Mambo wild water training (via courses with the Luxembourg Canoe School). If you have your own equipment, check out the canoe and kayak courses available in Luxembourg.

World War buffs

If your teen is studying European history, they’re in the right place. Bastogne has a great WW2 museum, has specific measures including mandatory wearing of a mask and booking a timeslot with your online ticket. An audio guide in English is included in the price of your ticket.

The Military History Museum in Diekirch features life-sized dioramas, as well as photographs and memorabilia. You can visit between 10.00 and 18.00. Wearing a mask is mandatory and there will be a limit of 45 visitors at one time to the exhbition, but reservation is not required.

If you fancy a day out then the Battle of the Bulge Museum in Clervaux Castle is open, and you can also visit the Family of Man photography exhibition and the Museum of Model Castles at the same time.

Cinema, theatre, art

Art-inspired teens should head to the Pompidou Centre in Metz for an introduction to modern art, or they can see plenty of paintings and sculptures in Luxembourg's numerous galleries.



Most cinemas have now reopened and you can find a full list of them here. Kino um Glacis will once again provide an open-air cinema from 21 July to 1 August, with pedestrian seating on sofas as well as spaces for cars. The line up includes Total Recall and Frankenstein with tickets available here.

Thrill rides

Not technically in Luxembourg, but you can never go wrong with an amusement park and many are open with advanced booking or reservation required.

The best ones for teen thrill rides include Phantasia Land (admission with a one-day ticket booked online) Europa-Park (pre-booked tickets no vaccination certificate or test) Toverland (tickets must be booked online) and the Walt Disney Studios (pre-booked tickets).

Escape rooms

216k Escape Room has a number of outdoor quests including The Last Secret of Albert Einstein, and a new indoor quest planned to open soon. Enigmo in Dudelange (not far from Parc L'eh) invites you to take a trip back to 19th century Japan, 20th century Egypt or a South American prison, reconstruct codes, solve puddles, unlock padlocks and find your way out.

You can pick from the wild west or a zombie nightmare at Crocus Quest Games, which also has virtual reality games.

For more teen adventures take a look at our Family Fun series, covering things to do in neighbouring Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany and France, including an upside down house in an illusions park, and a giant catapult that can throw your teen 17m into the air (and of course, land them safely).

