As the temperatures soar, a day outside by the pool is a mighty tempting proposition. Luckily, Luxembourg has a great many outdoor swimming pools (some of them heated).

Pandemic restrictions mean that each pool has created a system with a maximum number of visitors, guidelines for entry (entry cannot be reserved at some pools), and in some places, there is no access to changing rooms/showers, slides and terraces, so please read each entry carefully. A number of pools including Vianden, PiKo Rodange, and Dudelange open air pool are closed for rennovation.

Troisvierges heated open air pool

Head to the very north of Luxembourg for the outdoor pool at Troisvierges Leisure Centre which was renovated in 2016. It includes features such as a lazy river (where the current moves you), a bubbles and fountain area, and a 45m yellow slide. Two smaller pools are reserved for children with water jets and a smaller slide.

The swimming pool is surrounded by green areas and different play and sports areas for children, adolescents and adults.

A refreshment bar with a terrace on the first floor is available to visitors to the leisure center. The outdoor swimming pool is open from the beginning of June until the beginning of September.

Water is kept at a constant temperature of 27 degrees. Open daily from 11:00 to 16:00 from early June to early September, prices are €4 (adults), €3 (children aged 13-18 years) and €2 (children aged 4-12 years). The pool area is equipped for people with reduced mobility. You must register here before you visit, and the pool has a restricted number of visitors.

45m slide at Troisvierges Leisure Centre Photo:John Lamberty

Remich outdoor pool

This huge outdoor pool in the wine-region combines lane swimming and diving, with areas to just splash around cleverly in one basin. There's a small waterslide and a space for little ones, and the pool is set in a park so you can install yourself under a shady tree. There is a small shop and a terrace. Note that the slide, diving boards and showers are not available due to current pandemic restrictions.

There is limited admission currently, and reservation is not possible, you can only buy tickets on site. Since May and up until 15 September, swimming slots are 9.00 to 12.00, 13.00 to 16.00 and 17.00 to 20.00. You must leave the pool at least 15 minutes before the end of your time slot, and leave the premises before the end of your time slot.

Entry prices are €7 (adults) and €4 (children under 18 years and students).

Grevenmacher open air pool

In a beautiful green setting, right by the Moselle River, you'll find the large Grevenmacher open air swimming pool, which really is several conjoined pools with a small slide, diving board and a separate paddling pool for younger children.

The pool can have a maximum of 500 visitors (and you can check this link to see how many visitors are currently at the pool). The maximum stay is 4 hours, but only 86 people can be in the larger basin at one time, 51 in the non-swimmer pool, and 13 in the paddling pool. The slide and diving boards are open but the terrace is closed.

Open from the end of May, daily from 10:00 to 19.30, you can only buy one ticket per day to stay a maximum of 4 hours (in other words, re-entry to the pool on the same day is not allowed).

Entry costs €7 (adult) and €4 (children below 18 years). You will pay half-price if you go 2 hours before the pool is due to close, but note the ticket office closes 1 hour before the pool does. Although some forms of shorts are acceptable, you cannot swim in long Bermuda shorts.

Aquasud, Oberkorn

Head south when the temperatures soar to Aquasud's 2000m² sandy beach and green spaces and a dip or a few laps in the two pools (33m and 21m). There's also a water slide, an aquatic play area and several fun water features. Entry costs €5,50 (adults) and €4,50 (children aged 4-14 years) but be aware Bermuda-style swim shorts are not allowed.

To book your place, they recommend you reserve a time slot online (closes 1 hour before the time slot), although you can book tickets on site subject to availability of space. You'll receive an email summary of your booking which you must bring to the pool.

Note that you must book either the indoor or outdoor pool and you cannot change this once you have booked (even if the weather changes). Requests for reimbursement or a change to the date and time must be made by email 24 hours before the start of the time slot you reserved.

No Bermuda short at Aquasud Photo: Claude Piscitelli

Hesper Park Beach Club

If you're looking for more of a club Tropicana feel then head to Hesperange, and the Beach Club which is open from early June to 18 September. Part of Hesper Park with food (including BBQ grills) provided by the restaurant, which is open from 11.45 to 20.00 on 7 days a week (no reservation required), and has 60 seats available.

However you must reserve online for the swimming pool which is open from 12.00 to 19.00 (until 12 September). The 60sqm pool must be reserved from 48-24 hours in advance (and only for one time a day). The pool is for children under 12 years, and those under 6 years must wear a swimming vest or armbands and be accompanied by an adult. You can reserve a slot for 1 hour here, but if you arrive 10 minutes late your reservation will be cancelled, and only a maximum of 6 people can be in the pool at one time (reservation is for a maximum of 2 people).

Les Thermes, Strassen

Although the outdoor pool at Les Thermes is quite small, it is surrounded by a huge garden complete with sun-loungers and shady pavilions. Inside kids can try out the slides and wave machine, plus there's a fast food place serving pizza. Outside a kiosk serves cold drinks and ice creams. It's popular with teenagers.

You must reserve a 2 hour slot (which includes time spent in the changing rooms) online, and entry costs €4.

Mondorf freshwater pool

Relax on a sun lounger with a glass of juice around the freshwater outdoor pool heated to 28 degrees, part of the wellness spa at Mondorf Domaine Thermal, where you can combine some poolside relaxation with a spa treatment or a sauna. Day rates start at €22,50.

Reidener Schwemm, Redange-sur-Attert

Fair-sized outdoor pool with a wave ball and a bubble bench providing neck and back massages. There's a long "extreme speed" waterslide for a bit of added fun, and sun loungers as well as green spaces to set up a picnic.

The premise has a sauna and a brasserie for drinks and snacks, and from 17 July a new outdoor spray park will be open.

The pool is open on weekdays from noon to 21:00 (Mondays and Fridays it closes from 14:00 to 16:00) and at weekends from 10:00 to 18:00. You can pay for an hour (€4 adults, €3 children) or the whole day (€9.50 adults and €6.50 children). Currently you don't need to make a reservation but numbers may be restricted.

Syrdall Schwemm Neideranvan

The outdoor pool is not big, but it has a lovely setting in green surrounds with sun loungers. Like Les Thermes, children can take advantage of the indoor slide and diving boards.

You can reserve a ticket to the waterworld online, opting for either 1.5 or 3 hours (you cannot change this time on site). The pool opens at 10.00, and tickets are already sold out on a number of days. Prices range from €5-7 (adults) and €3-5 (children aged 5-15 years).

Camping grounds with pools

Beaufort camping plage has a 50m slide, water cannons, an artificial stream, a fountain and offers wifi. Set in a green space flanked by forests with hiking trails, you must book your ticket online choosing a date and a slot from 10.00 to 14.00 or 15.00 to 19.00. Tickets for anyone over 5 years are €5.

Aquapark Kaul just outside of Wiltz has a large heated outdoor pool and a pool for smaller children. Part of the camp site of the same name, there are also playgrounds, a bike course, beach volleyball and an onsite restaurant. It's open from June to mid-September from 12:00 to 18:00 (up to 19.00 in July and August), and you must wear a mask when not in the pool. The slide and the changing rooms/showers remain closed, and you cannot rent sun loungers.

The number of visitors for the outdoor pool is limited to 150 people and tickets must be booked in advance (although you can book at the site if the pool is not sold out). You must bring your ticket (printed or on a smartphone) to be scanned on entry. Tickets can be bought up to two days in advance, and refunds are only possible if the pool is closed due to bad weather. Tickets cost €4 for anyone aged 4 years and over.

Closed for refurbishment and rennovation

Vianden outdoor pool - Closed for refurbishment

Worth visiting just for its location, on the hillside overlooking the town, Vianden's outdoor pool has plenty of parking, two pools to choose from and is open from May until 1 September up to 19:00 or 20:00 hours on most days. There's plenty of space to set out towels on the lawns that surround the pool, or under a shady tree, and there's a small water slide to keep kids occupied. The pool is heated, and costs €5 (adults) and €3 (children).

Piko, Rodange - closed for refurbishment

An Olympic-sized swimming pool where the roof can open and close in seven minutes and the front façade opens to reveal gardens, Piko in Rodange is ideal if you want to hedge your bets weather wise. Kids can enjoy the 80-metre slide and there are smaller shallow pools for those who can't swim yet. You can stay the whole day for €5 (adults) and €3.50 (children over 5 years), or get a family pass for just €10. In the summer holidays it is open every day.

Dudelange open air pool - closed for refurbishment

Two large pools, one with a slide, and two smaller splash paddling pools, this complex is set in a shady green park which also has a beach volleyball court. Open from May (check schedule for exact times), and during the school summer holidays it's open daily from 10:00 to 20:00. Admission is €5 (adults) and €2.50 (children).

Alvisse Park Hotel - closed summer 2021

Relax in the shady gardens surrounding the Alvisse Park Hotel's outdoor pool, open from mid-May (depending on the weather) from 10:00 to 19:00 daily. There's a paddling pool for younger children and you can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant "La Veranda". Prices are €6 (adults) and €3 (children aged 1-10 years). Located on the Weimerskirch/Eich slopes the hotel has plenty of parking spaces.

