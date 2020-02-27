Fancy a swim, splash or sauna? Here's a list of indoor swimming pools in the Grand Duchy

Most swimming pools are open again including slides, saunas and steam rooms

A swim is a great way to keep fit, exhaust your children, or just relax after a hard week of work.

Most indoor pools are open and as restrictions relax, saunas and steam rooms are opening up too.

An der Schwemm – Bettembourg

Lane swimming or diving, or just having a splash round, this pool also has a great toboggan slide, and a sauna. It runs swimming courses and camps for kids and water fitness classes. General entry costs €4.50 for an adult and €2.50 for a child. Children must be accompanied by a legal guardian. Watch out, as shorts are not allowed.

Badanstalt – Luxembourg City

Outside the Badanstalt on rue des Bains Photo: Pierre Matgé

This centre for aquatic relaxation is open every day except Mondays. You can treat yourself to whirlpools and water jets, two saunas, a steam bath, solarium, and fitness room.

Children under three go free, and it's €1,70 for children up to 15 years, and €3,40 for adults, with additional costs for the sauna and solarium. The pool is open Tuesday to Saturday from 8.00 to 20.00 and Sunday 8.00 to 12.00.



At the time of writing, swimming slots still needed to be booked in advance by calling the reception desk on 4796-2550.

The aquatic centre here has an Olympic competition pool, an Olympic training pool, a diving pool plus an ordinary pool, and another which increases in depth. There's also one for toddlers.

Children under 10 years must be accompanied by an adult. It's open daily (check times here) and costs €4,50 for adults or €2,30 for children. Adults can also book aqua fit lessons and there are swimming lessons for children and babies.

If you park in the D'Coque car park you'll get three free hours of parking whilst you swim.

Escher Schwemm – Esch-sur-Alzette

Equipped with five swimming lanes, these swimming baths also offers an outside play pool heated to 30-31⁰ for year-round use, with water jets and a massage bench. Inside, a heated pool has a small water slide and mushroom cascade for younger swimmers, and a giant water slide that descends 40m into its own pool.

Entry is free for children under three years, €3 for those aged 4-11 years and €6 for adults for a 3 hour swim. You'll find opening times here.



Réidener Schwemm – Rédange-sur-Attert

A large swimming pool, children's pool with water attractions, a 45m-long waterslide and a whirlpool provide family fun. There's also a fitness and sauna area and brasserie.

The website lists times when the pool is open. It costs adults €4,50 and children €3,50 for a one hour swim, but you can book to swim for longer for a slightly higher entrance fee.

Syrdall Schwemm – Niederanven

With a glass facade offering a panoramic view, this state-of-the-art swimming facility offers a 25m pool for swimming laps, a leisure pool with water jets, a baby pool and a 65m-long water slide with an in-built sound system. There are also diving boards.

Prices start at €3 for children more than 4 years (free for younger ones) and €5 for adults (16 years plus) for a 1.5 hour visit. Children under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult.

You can find opening times and prices for the sauna here.

Aquasud – Oberkorn

Aquasud in Oberkorn Photo: Claude Piscitelli

Opened in 2014 and covering 10,000 sqm, Aquasud incorporates eight indoor and outdoor pools, incorporating bubble benches, hydromassage nozzles, a wild-water river current, an activity pool with a moving floor, and a giant pool slide. The wellness centre has indoor and outdoor wood-fired saunas and a steam room.

Open seven days a week (times listed here) entry is €5,50 for adults and €4,50 for children under 16 years.



Les Thermes – Strassen

A modern swimming centre with a 25m-long pool equipped with diving boards, a learning pool, a baby pool, a whirlpool, an 80m-long slide and a 30m-long turbo-slide.

Les Thermes also offers wellness facilities including six saunas, two steam baths and a solarium, plus beauty and massage treatments, although these facilities are currently closed.

Open 7 days a week, a 1.5 hour swim costs €7 for adults, €4 for children and €2 for children under 4 years. A 4-hour swim or day pass isn't a lot more expensive if you plan to make a day or afternoon of it. In the summer there are loungers and tables in a nice grassy area.

Pidal – Walferdange

Set within a lovely landscaped area, the Pidal pool caters to those who swim for exercise and family fun. Its second floor and above contains a spa offering a sea water pool, various saunas and beauty treatments and a fitness room with gym equipment.

Entry to the swimming pool costs €5.50 per adult and €3 for children up to 4-12 years. For children under four, it is free.



Swimsuits must be designed for that purpose (ie no shorts), and you must take a shower before you enter the pool. Children under 4 years must be accompanied in the water by an adult. You'll find opening times here.

AquaNat'Our – Hosingen

Here you'll find 3,500 sqm dedicated to sports, leisure and recreation for families, sports enthusiasts and professional swimmers. The water park features a pool for laps, trampolines, a learning pool, a paddling pool and the Red Slide. The 'sauna world' includes indoor saunas, a hamman, a cold water basin and an outdoor sauna.

Open daily, a 2 hour swim costs €3.50/€5.50 for adults and children aged 6-16 years whilst the sauna costs €12.50/€23,50 per day child/adult .



Den Nordpool – Colmar-Berg

Den Nordpool, Colmar Berg Photo: Charlot Kuhn

Themed family fun with a children's pool featuring a pirate ship, a paddlng pool equipped with a mushroom cascade and the Mamba water slide – 80m long. In addition, there is a whirlpool and giant hamman.

Children aged 5-14 pay €3 for two hours, adults (15 years plus) pay €5. You can find details of opening hours here.

Krounebierg - Mersch

The aquatic centre is a family oasis with pools for all levels from babies and toddlers to experienced athletes. There's a toboggan and water games both inside and outside, and a wellness area with various saunas, a hamman, whirlpools and a terrace with a panoramic view of the valley. Every month it also holds a midnight sauna.

A two hour swim costs €3 for children aged 4-14 years and €5,50 for adults. You can swim for an hour or take a day ticket. Opening times and a full price list is given here.



The following indoor swimming pools don't have as many slides or wellness facilities, but are still good for a swim or splash around and most have a sauna. These include Bonnevoie, Belair (weekends only), Schifflange, Steinfort, Wiltz and Wincrange, Echternach and Diekirch.

The PiKo pool in Rodange is currently closed for refurbishment.

You can find a comprehensive list of all indoor and outdoor pools on the Visit Luxembourg website here.

