Indulge in a spa

If you've been feeling the stresses and strains of life, you might need a little pampering. Luxembourg is home to a host of spa centres for all sorts of indulgences from massage to healing therapies, and salt caves to saunas.

Chateau d'Urspelt

Spa packages at Chateau d'Urspelt include sparkling water, fresh fruits, a bathrobe and slippers, essential oils, candles and relaxing music. Photo: Dan Roder

Why not combine your spruce up with a bit of history and stay in the 4 star hotel at this castle in the north of Luxembourg. The wellness spa can be offered privately and has five treatment cabins, two saunas and two hammans, plus the Red Cavern pool. The spa is open from 10.00 to 19.00, but is only available to those who are not guests at the hotel during the week. You can book massages, body treatments, facials and flotation spa treatments.

Mondorf Domaine Thermal

Mondorf-les-bains is famous for its thermal springs and you can take a dip in them or have a massage, body and beauty treatments. Sodium and calcium chlorinated thermal waters, filled with minerals, provide not only relaxation but also decongestive and anti-inflammatory properties good for rheumatism and lymph issues, as well as digestive and respiratory problems.

A Mondorf pass gives you access to the thermal waters, 12 saunas, three Hammans, a Jacuzzi and a bath with massage jets Photo: Pierre Matgé

You can buy a pass for a few hours or for more regular visits which will give you access to the thermal waters, saunas, Hammans, and a Jacuzzi.

You can also book individual sessions for massage, body treatments and stone therapy.

The spa is located in a beautiful park created in 1886 by Edouard André to be a quiet, restful place with shady paths and many benches. You can find opening times and entry requirements here. Prices and busy times are given here.

SPA escape – Belair

SPA escape in Belair offers treatments with a range of products from Aromatherapy Associates and PHYT'S. Pamper yourself with facials, body treatments (lymphatic drainage, anti-cellulite), massages and hand and foot care. They also do packages for men and for pregnant women.

M’Spa by Mercure Luxembourg Kikuoka - Canach

If you don't fancy driving home after all that relaxation, try M'Spa at the Mecure. Their 400m² wellness area has a sauna, sanarium (cross between a steam room and a sauna), hammam, indoor and heated swimming pool, jacuzzi, massage rooms, and a relaxation room. There's also an 18-hole golf course and a fitness room equipped with exercise machines. Every Sunday you can brunch and spa (with access to the spa for €15 per person) from 11.00 to 14.00.

Salzgrotte – Junglinster

Breathe in the rich minerals and micro-elements of iodine, magnesium, potassium and sodium in Junglinster's Salzgrotte Photo: Anouk Antony

Breathe in the rich minerals and micro-elements of iodine, magnesium, potassium and sodium in this wonderful Salt Cave with ambient lighting. Polish owner, Viktoria Jakobek has brought this salt therapy to Luxembourg together with 3.5 tonnes of Dead Sea salt, to offer curative therapy to individuals and groups.

The spa also offers reflexology, shiatsu, reiki, hot stone and other types of massages on the premise. The salt cave is currently only available for private individual bookings.

Pidal Spa – Helmsange

Popular for gift vouchers, this spa is located on the 2nd and 3rd floors above the swimming pool in Helmsange. Relax in a saltwater pool with friends, have a manicure or pedicure, a body wrap or a body scrub combined with a massage or a classic, oriental or Finnish sauna, or time in the sea basin. The spa area has a beautiful relaxation area, but remember that a bathrobe is mandatory (bring your own, or you can hire one). An ideal place to treat your partner while you take the kids for a swim.

Ayuvi – Oetrange

Ayurveda is a traditional and ancient Indian medicine still widely appreciated for preventing illness and promoting health by natural means. Ayuvi offers oil and paste treatments, made from medicinal plants, ghee (clarified butter) and honey. Their peaceful centre is in Oetrange and you can find the latest information on their Facebook page.

Sentosa - Doncols

Head north to Sentosa where local traditions are combined with those of the East and South of Africa in two private wellness spas and two treatment rooms. Try the wisdom of Africa massage, followed by a sauna and a dip in the pool.

Rock Spa - Esch-sur-Sûre

You don't have to be a resident at the hotel to use the lovely spa facilities at this hotel and restaurant seven days a week. Try a body scrub followed by a stone massage. Afterwards you can eat something at the Comte Godefroy hotel restaurant, with products sourced locally from the Upper Sure Nature Park. There's even a little on-site art gallery.

Swimming pools with spas (Strassen and Niederanven)

Les Thermes (Strassen) and Syrdall Schwamm (Niederanven) have spa centres within their leisure complexes. Enjoy a lava-hot infrared sauna, a steam room or a bio-sauna at Les Thermes wellness centre, then enjoy an ayurvedic, Thai foot, head or hand massage at the onsite L'Escale Beauté. As well as its famous water world, Syrdall Schwamm has a sauna world which is also open exclusively for women on Wednesdays. Afterwards you can recover from all that heat in their relaxation room (and sun terrace for the summer months). A selection of face, body, and hair removal treatments is offered by Alexa Ballmann on site.

Hotels across Luxembourg

A number of hotels offer spa treatments including the Mercure Luxembourg, Hotel Belle Vue, Hotel Victor Hugo, Hotel Koener, Hotel Eden au Lac and many more. You can find a list of them here, and a list of special offers on spas featured on Supermiro here.

