Joining a gym

Just arrived or looking to improve your fitness? If you want to train with weights, body pump, or just join fitness classes, here’s what you can expect at Luxembourg’s gyms

Fees and facilities vary greatly so pick your gym carefully Photo: Dan Roder

It’s hard to know which gym to join. Membership fees and facilities vary a fair bit, so you should think about what’s important to you – from ambience to location.

If you don’t like crowds, check out how busy it is at the times you’re likely to go. If you want a particular type of group lesson, it might be possible to pay as you go, so you can try a few places before you settle on one.

We list all the main gyms in and around the city, plus a few located outside it. If we’ve missed your favourite gym, let us know. Student discounts are available at several of the gyms listed.

Rather than list entry requirements, we ask that you visit individual websites provided in the links for more information on Covid rules.

If you’re after a sporting club, read our article on this. We also have one covering where to try yoga.

Outdoor gyms

There are several outdoor gyms ideal for an alfresco workout in the warmer, drier months, plus free of charge. You can find the ones located in the city here.

Leisure centres

A number of sports centres and indoor swimming complexes also have gym facilities or weights areas, including D’Coque, Les Thermes (vitaly-fit), the aquatic centre Badanstalt, Bonnevoie municipal pool, and Pidal. Some are basic, offering a room with equipment but no surveillance, whilst others run much like an independent gym and charge similar entry prices.

Gym chains

CK Fitness Centre

Locations: Esch-sur-Alzette, Bertrange, Junglinster, Mersch

Cardio and muscle-building, slimming and well-being, including yoga, CK Fitness has personal trainers, and can analyse your body composition to provide you with a tailored training programme. A free weights and cardio area, they also have group lessons including Pilates, indoor cycling, fat burner and body art. Some gyms also have a sauna.

You can use any of the centres with membership for classes, but fees were not listed on their website, although you can take a free trial using the form here. Parking is available at all gyms.

Basic Fit

Locations: Ettlebruck, Bereldange, Sandweiler, Strassen, Lux City, Gasperich, Windhof, Foetz, Belval, plus 750 clubs

You’ve probably already clocked their orange Basic Fit logo, and they are the cheapest gym chain you’ll find in the Grand Duchy. Sign up and you get a 6-week induction programme and an app with unlimited workout time. You can use any of the gyms in Luxembourg but also any of the 750 clubs worldwide, so a useful gym to join if you travel and still want access.

Prices range from €20 to €30 for 4 weeks’ access to all clubs plus a subscription fee of €20. The premium rate has no subscription fee and allows you to share your pass or bring a friend. Parking at most gyms.

JIMS

Locations: Gare, Kirchberg, Beggen

Just 200 metres from Gare, JIMS has a 2000m² training space plus sister clubs in Beggen and Kirchberg. You only pay for what you use, so this is also a cheaper option, which offers group classes with certified instructors. The registration fee is €49 and then the monthly fee is between €27-42 depending on what you choose to include and which gym you join.

When you join, you must pick a gym, so check that there is flexibility to use the other locations if you’re looking to go regularly to more than one JIMS.

Aurum

Belval, Kirchberg, Mamer, Hesperange

Continuously developed training with personal trainers, and access to a huge number of machines and weights in a light airy space. You can find details of the locations and opening times here. You can fill in this questionnaire and then make an appointment to meet a personal trainer onsite for free. However there are no prices listed on the website.

Luxfit

Leudelange, Capellen, Junglinster

For an individually-tailored programme, Luxfit has personal trainers (free), who can also give you a body diagnostic. Programmes are designed to help you reduce and rehabilitate health restrictions, and release stress in addition to body shaping and weight loss. No prices are given on the website.

Other gyms

Factory4fitness – Gasperich

An enormous 3,200m² space of zen attitude offering cardio, free weights, circuit and serenity areas. Group lessons include spinning, muscle building, body combat, Thai boxing, and trampoline. It also has a wellness area with a sauna.

A 12-month subscription with unlimited access will set you back €110 per month with student packages starting at €80 per month for a year's subscription.

Painworld – Gasperich

20 weight machines and 50 cardio ones plus 288 group lessons per month makes this the place for serious gym goers (the name says it all). Early birds should note that doors open at 5.00 on weekdays (7.00 on Saturday) but if you forget to set your alarm the gym stays open until 22.00 (20.00 at weekends).

Prices are €75 per month (one-off) or closer to € 40 per month if you sign up for 12 months, plus a €50 registration fee or you can opt for three- and six-month passes or just a single or 10 entry tickets.

Fitness Zone – Howald

Cardio, treadmills, steppers, ellipticals, bicycles and rowers – you name it, they have it, together with classes for abs, boxing, weight and body pump, power plates, Pilates, spinning, yoga and Zumba. Starting at €36 per month if you sign for 24 months (plus a registration fee of €29) for unlimited access to the gym and all classes this includes the chance to bring a friend several times. There are also options for single sessions, personal coaching and access to the solarium.

Vitaly-Fit - Strassen

If you're looking for more than just a gym this place has a swimming pool, sauna and hamman, and in addition to gym equipment, offers classes, personal training and free weights. With high-end technology on their machines, they can provide 35 minute circuits and have courses in dance, Pilates, stretching, Piloxing, Bodyshape, Bodypump and Yoga. A 12-month contract will set you back €99 a month, so this is a gym for regular users who will also make use of the extra facilities. You can gain access for just one day for €30 or just to the swimming pool and sauna.

Marcus Neal Fitness - Walferdange

Highly recommended by many, this place has group functional and HIIT training, personal trainers, FitKids and basketball training, and promises to be inclusive no matter what your fitness levels. Sadly prices for private and group sessions are not available online without going through the booking process.

Open weekdays 6.00 until 21.00 and weekends 9.00 to 15.00.

eVital - Echternach

1000sqm of fitness equipment and a sauna await you at this gym open 7 days a week. Diagnostics will check your muscle, flexibility and back before you start any training, and the team has fitness specialists but also those with health management qualifications.

Athletic Centre – Hollerich

Fitness, dance and martial arts classes, a personal training and nutrition plan, and access 7 days a week to cardio and strength training will cost you €39 per month on a 12-month contract. You can also opt for 10 sessions at €70. There are no registration fees or hidden charges either. Equipment includes cross trainers, treadmills, steppers, bicycles and numerous strength training machines for just about every muscle in the body. Students get a discount.

Domaine Mondorf

Offering four different training areas across a 1800m² area, you can use 130 machines from cardio to weights together with cycles. This is the place to come if you want to follow with a dip in the spa or a sauna.

Fitness Lounge – Heiderscheid

Spinning and weight loss workouts are provided at this gym for between €69 per month (for a 12 month period). Registration is a further €49. THis is not the place for lunchtime workouts as it's open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9.00 to 12.00 and 16.-20.00 and open later on Tuesday and Thursday until 21.15, plus also at the weekends from 9.00 to 12.00.

Ladyfitness - Strassen /Kirchberg

Ladyfitness aims to help you lose weight and maintain or build physical fitness. You can do this when pregnant or over 50 combining muscle building and cardiovascular exercise. They also offer a number of classes and you can find opening times here.

Getfit.lu – Strassen/Bambësch

Aptly named, this is a very private gym, as you’ll be the only person in it. You will have your own personal coach who will also cover nutrition and life-coaching and charges €90 in person or €80 via video per hour.

