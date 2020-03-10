Luxembourg attractions that open in spring

Some things are worth waiting for, and in spring a whole host of places open their doors to give you oodles more choice for weekend activities. As April weather is not always predictable, we've listed some indoor venues too.

Parc Merveilleux

If you need a fix of cute animals, fairytales and water play, then Parc Merveilleux opened its gates on 26 March. Popular beyond Luxembourg’s borders. Take a picnic and a change of clothes if the weather is sunny, so the kids can splash about in the water play area. Animals come from five continents, but a particular delight are the red pandas (a bit shy) the lemurs and the meerkats.

Castles – Larochette & Beaufort

With no central heating, some castles are just too cold in winter to open their doors. The medieval and Renaissance castles of Beaufort opened on 2 April from 9.oo to 18.00, whilst Larochette Castle has been open since 15 March from 10.00 to 18.00 every day.

The Butterfly Garden

Head to the wine town of Grevenmacher for a walk in the 600m squared tropical gardens to admire hundreds of exotic butterflies, covering some 30 to 40 species, and learn about the butterfly life cycle. The gardens also house tropical plants and multi-coloured flowers in a set temperature of 28°C and are home to Chinese quail, chameleons, turtles and bees. Open from April to October every day from 9.00 to 17.00 but you must pre-book your ticket.

The Family of Man

If you need reminding that the world is not so bad after all, take a trip to The Family of Man photography exhibition housed in Clerveaux Castle. A collection of more than 500 photos by 273 artists from 68 countries, Steichen (an American-Luxembourgish art curator and photographer) has put together an amazing post-war manifesto of peace. The exhibition opened its doors in March (Wednesday to Sunday 12.00 to 18.00) and will close them again in January. There are free guided visits of the Family of Man on Sundays at 16.00.

Pétrusse Express

Hop aboard the little green tourist train to take a 45-minute tour of Luxembourg City departing near the Bock Casemates and providing a tour in English (and other languages). The train runs daily from 22 March with departures from 10.00 and hourly until 17.00

Activity Centres

A number of activity centres for treetop walks, zip-wires, climbing, kayaking and all sorts of outdoor fun open their doors in April and stay open until October. Ideal for a family day trip or to get your adrenalin going, you can find a full list here.

Amusement Parks

From Wallygator to Dinopark, Fraispertius City to Plopsa Coo, some amusement parks shut down for the winter months but reopen in spring. If you need a thrill-filled day out to dust away the winter cobwebs, you can find a full list of amusement parks in the region here, with opening times and prices.

Art Market Konscht Am Gronn

Held every first Sunday of the month from May in Grund from 10.00 to 18.00, this open air art market features paintings, photography, ceramics and glassworks, in addition to metal work and sculpture.