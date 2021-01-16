Luxembourg's many markets

Market on the Place Guillaume II Photo: Vdl

Seasonal or organic fruit and fresh vegetables, locally farmed meat, cheeses, mouth-watering pastries, craft beers, beautiful bouquets, and the list goes on.

If your weekly shop needs a little perking up, why not try one of Luxembourg’s regular fresh produce markets? Or if you're after a bargain antique, some unusual bric-a-brac, or a bit of local art, there's also a host of flea markets and pop-up markets that bring together artisan crafts and artworks.

Head to Knuedler (Place Hamilius due to work at Place Guillaume II) every Wednesday and Saturday for markets selling regional and seasonal produce, organic items, flowers, plants, fish, meat, bread, pastries and craft products from 7.30 until 14.00.

There’s also a market at Bonnevoie on Place Leon XIII on Tuesday afternoons, 16.00 to 19.00. The number of stalls has increased at this market and you can pick up regional products including flowers, plants, honey and jam, wines and clothing.

Work is now complete at Place de Paris and the regular market has returned on Thursdays from 7.30 to 14.00.

Glacismaart is the mother of all markets in Luxembourg, bringing together hundreds of fresh food stalls, second-hand and clothing dealers as well as household items, flowers and plants, and traditional flea market fare. It takes place on the third Sunday of the month from March to November (except August) and you’ll find the dates here. If the Glacis car park is closed due to construction work, the market moves to August Laurent Square in the parking area of the Victor Hugo Hall in Limpertsberg (when it is not being used as a vaccination centre).

Looking for a hidden treasure to brighten up your home? Look no further than the second-hand flea market every second and fourth Saturday of the month in Place D’Armes (if the terraces are in operation then the market can move to Royal-Hamilius, Grand-Rue, and surrounding streets). You can also enjoy live music performances as you browse. You’ll find exact dates here. There’s also an attic sale (vide-grenier) market at Glacis on the first Sunday of the month from April to October. You’ll find the dates here.

Trinkets, curiosities, antiques and collectables are all on offer from The Federation of Antique Dealers who organises the fairs or stalls at markets across Luxembourg from January to September. Dates and locations for the 2022 season can be found here. The Federation also hosts fairs selling antiques and bric-a-brac at LuxExpo the Box, covering a space of 3,200m², whilst from 28 to 31 January the Antiquaires.lu is hosting an Antiques and Art Fair at the same venue.

The Octave market has its origins in the religious holiday to honour the Virgin Mary who is also a patroness of Luxembourg City. It takes place annually around Pentecost (early May) and was originally a chance for fasting pilgrims from rural areas to take advantage of the shopping opportunities in the big city. Thousands of visitors come for the festival-cum-market each year which ends with a procession. You can find more information about dates and times here.

Luxembourg has a long history of “brocante” and you can find more (in French and German) here.

The bohemian Grund quarter holds an art market – Konscht am Gronn – on the first Sunday of the month from May to October from 10.00 to 18.00, while you’ll find a vinyl record fair (also DVDs and CDs) held at Rotondes, this year on 20 February, in addition to the regular street food markets they host.

In the regions.....

Strassen has a regular market for fresh, alternative and environmentally friendly produce which takes place on the second and fourth Friday of the month from 16.00 to 19.00 in the parking lot of the Paul Barblé Cultural Centre on Rue de Romains. Sandweiler has a regular market with more than 20 stands offering a wide selection of fresh produce including meat, fish, cheese, fruits and vegetables, pasta, olives, flowers, bread and sushi. It has been postponed until spring 2022. The Niederanven market takes place at Place de la Liberte on the second Monday of the month.

Junglinster’s organic and artisanal produce is sold at a market outside the Cultural Centre Am Duerf on the last Saturday of the month , whilst there’s a market every second Wednesday of the month from 9.00 to 13.00 at Echternach’s market square where in addition to fresh produce you’ll find clothes, leather goods and flowers. There's a market too at Larochette every last Friday of the month at Place Bleech. You can find out more on all three here.

There are bi-weekly markets in Mamer on the 1st and 3rd Friday of the month from 16.00 to 19.00 in the Kinneksbond parking area, and on the same dates at Leudelange's Place du Lavoir. Every second Wednesday there are markets in Hesperange by the town hall and at Bertrange at the castle. Mondorf has one every 2nd and 4th Friday at Place Bei der Aalbach.

There’s a fresh produce market every Tuesday 8.00 to 12.00 in Diekirch at the Rue du Marche, and one every Tuesday and Friday in the city of Esch-sur-Alzette from 7.00 to 13.30. The latter is famous for its grilled chicken, and you’ll find other local markets in the Redrock region at Petange, Rumelange, Dudelange and Differdange. If you’re looking for a nice bouquet then the Dudelange food and flower market takes place every Thursday morning from 7.30 to 12.30 on the Place de l’Hotel de Ville. You can pick up textiles, leather goods and household items too.

Greek specialities, ostrich meat and liqueurs are just some of the things you’ll find at the Ettlebruck market held every Friday from 08.00 to 12.00 in the pedestrian zone.

More local markets

It’s impossible to cover every market in Luxembourg so you’ll find a list from the Luxembourg Federation of Markets here, giving details of locations and timings.

Pop-up markets

Pop-up is all the rage, particularly for vendors who want the agility to go to different locations to sell their wares. One of the most famous is Lëtz Go Local which holds markets in different parts of Luxembourg to increase the visibility of local products, designers and services. You can find out where they will pop-up next here.

The Augenschmaus creator’s market is a pop-up market in the Cultural Centre Nëssert in Bergem, offering a platform for local artists and designers.

