Use your Christmas tree to make tea, scented sachets or a cleaning spray for your home

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, what to do with you now

The holiday season is over, people are back at work and most of us are left with the ghost of Christmas trees’ past. Before you consign your evergreen to the municipal collection, consider these alternative ways to recycle your tree this year.

Mulch, mulch, glorious mulch

Shredding your tree makes a useful mulch to apply around the base of acidic loving plants.

Mulched pine bark retains moisture, reduces weeds, enriches the soil when decomposing and is safe for pets and small children. It’s lightweight and easy to apply too.

In your garden acid loving plants like roses, hollies, magnolias, narcissus, camellias and hydrangeas will benefit from this mulch. Vegetable plot favourites like blueberries, gooseberries, redcurrants, rhubarb and radishes will enjoy having their soil made ericaceous through the careful application of your Christmas tree’s mulch.

Christmas tree whisk

From zero to whisk hero in just a few moves. Join local forager and maturation coach, Kate at Kate Wild Freedom on Instagram, and learn how to turn your Christmas tree into a practical kitchen whisk with a free online tutorial here.

Christmas tea

Fir, spruce and pine are edible trees and their needles make a warming tea. Said to improve the immune system, prevent respiratory infections and aid digestion, pine needle tea is easy to prepare.

Snip one or two long branches off an untreated Christmas tree and wash thoroughly. Cut or remove a generous handful of pine needles from the branches. Chop the needles into smaller chunks and place in a pan of just boiled water. Approximately two cups of water should be enough to make a batch of tea. Steep the needles in the water for a minimum of 15 minutes. Using a tea strainer, pour your prepared tea into a cup and enjoy.

Consider adding a spoonful of honey and a slice of lemon to enhance the aromatic, citrus flavour of the tea.

Pine scented sachets

Got basic sewing skills, scraps of fabric and pine needles? Then you can turn your tree into a scented sachet for your home.

Approximately 15 long branches from your Christmas tree should give you enough pine needles to fill two sachets. Cut simple rectangle shapes from your fabric and machine or hand sew the side and base closed. Leave the top section open to funnel in your pine needles into and then stitch shut.

I found dry pine needles easier to work with for this project, but not essential. Mix things up by adding other dried flowers, such as lavender, for a soothing pine fragrance.

Pine surface cleaning spray

With antibacterial properties and a clean fresh smell pine needles make a great cleaning product. When combined with white vinegar or pure alcohol you have a powerful homemade remedy.

Various recipes are circulating on social media for this easy to make household cleaning spray. Here is my variation for you to try.

Pack a glass jar with pine needles from your Christmas tree. Fill the jar with white vinegar and place it in a dry and warm spot, like a windowsill or airing cupboard, in your home. Leave for approximately seven days to allow the mixture to infuse.

Using a funnel and strainer, separate the vinegar from the pine needles by pouring the steeped mixture into a clean spray bottle. At this point you can add a tablespoon of pure alcohol to the bottle or some water as needed.

For best results use on mirrors, glass and hard surfaces. Shake well before using.

Christmas tree potpourri

Prolong that fresh Christmas tree scent in your home by making a scented potpourri from your tree. Purported to be anti-depressant and uplifting, pine could be just the scent you need on a dull January day.

Snip a handful of branches from your tree, cut into pieces of around 10cm in length and pop in a small wicker basket or large glass jar. Add dehydrated fruits, like orange slices, for an uplifting hit of citrus. Adding store cupboard spices like cardamom, star anise, cloves or cinnamon sticks give depth and warmth to your scent. Dried evergreen herbs, such as rosemary or sage, add a fresh smell and offer a nice touch of colour too.

See you next month in the garden.

