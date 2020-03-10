If you need to cool off with a splash, check out one of Luxembourg's outdoor pools

As the temperatures soar, a day outside by the pool is a mighty tempting proposition. Luckily, Luxembourg has a great many outdoor swimming pools (some of them heated).

The pool at Vianden and PiKo Rodange are still closed for rennovation.

Troisvierges heated open air pool

Head to the very north of Luxembourg for the outdoor pool at Troisvierges Leisure Centre which was renovated in 2016. It includes features such as a lazy river (where the current moves you), a bubbles and fountain area, and a 45m yellow slide. Two smaller pools are reserved for children with water jets and a smaller slide.

The swimming pool is surrounded by green areas and different play and sports areas for children, adolescents and adults.

A refreshment bar with a terrace on the first floor is available to visitors to the leisure center. The outdoor swimming pool is open from 21 May until the beginning of September.

Water is kept at a constant temperature of 27 degrees. Open daily from 10:00 to 19:00, prices are €4 (adults), €3 (children aged 13-18 years) and €2 (children aged 4-12 years). The pool area is equipped for people with reduced mobility.

45m slide at Troisvierges Leisure Centre Photo:John Lamberty

Remich outdoor pool

This huge outdoor pool in the wine-region combines lane swimming and diving, with areas to just splash around cleverly in one basin. There's a small waterslide and a space for little ones, and the pool is set in a park so you can install yourself under a shady tree. There is a small shop and a terrace.

Open from 13 May to 15 September 9.00 to 20.00, reservation is not possible, you can only buy tickets on site. Entry prices are €7 (adults) and €4 (children under 18 years and students).

Dudelange open air pool

Opening to the public after refurbishment on Saturday 21 May 2022, the outdoor complex now includes a new 50m long pool, and new cabins and a snack area. Entry for this weekend will be free.

The complex has two large pools, one with a slide, and two smaller splash paddling pools, and is set in a shady green park which also has a beach volleyball court. Open in the afternoons and weekends (check schedule for exact times) and daily during the school summer holidays from 10:00 to 20:00. Admission is €5 (adults) and €2.50 (children).

Grevenmacher open air pool

In a beautiful green setting, right by the Moselle River, you'll find the large Grevenmacher open air swimming pool, which really is several conjoined pools with a small slide, diving board and a separate paddling pool for younger children.

Open from the start of May, daily from 10:00 to 19.30, you can only buy one ticket per day to (in other words, re-entry to the pool on the same day is not allowed).

Entry costs €7 (adult) and €4 (children below 18 years). You will pay half-price if you go 2 hours before the pool is due to close, but note the ticket office closes 1 hour before the pool does. Although some forms of shorts are acceptable, you cannot swim in long Bermuda shorts.

Aquasud, Oberkorn

Head south when the temperatures soar to Aquasud's 2000m² sandy beach and green spaces and a dip or a few laps in the two pools (33m and 21m). There's also a water slide, an aquatic play area and several fun water features. Entry costs €5,50 (adults) and €4,50 (children aged 4-14 years) but be aware Bermuda-style swim shorts are not allowed.

No Bermuda short at Aquasud Photo: Claude Piscitelli

Hesper Park Beach Club

If you're looking for more of a club Tropicana feel then head to Hesperange, and the Beach Club from early June to mid-September. Part of Hesper Park with food (including BBQ grills) provided by the restaurant, which is open from 11.45 to 20.00 on 7 days a week (no reservation required), and has 60 seats available.

The pool is 60sqm, and children under 6 years must wear a swimming vest or armbands and be accompanied by an adult.

Les Thermes, Strassen

Although the outdoor pool at Les Thermes is quite small, it is surrounded by a huge garden complete with sun-loungers and shady pavilions. Inside kids can try out the slides and wave machine, plus there's a fast food place serving pizza. Outside a kiosk serves cold drinks and ice creams. It's popular with teenagers.

Mondorf freshwater pool

Relax on a sun lounger with a glass of juice around the freshwater outdoor pool heated to 28 degrees, part of the wellness spa at Mondorf Domaine Thermal, where you can combine some poolside relaxation with a spa treatment or a sauna. Day rates start at €24.

Reidener Schwemm, Redange-sur-Attert

Fair-sized outdoor pool with a wave ball and a bubble bench providing neck and back massages. There's a long "extreme speed" waterslide for a bit of added fun, and sun loungers as well as green spaces to set up a picnic.

The premise has a sauna and a brasserie for drinks and snacks, and a new outdoor spray park will be open.

The outdoor pool opening times vary from lunchtimes and evenings or lunchtime through to evenings on weekdays, and all day at the weekends. You can check the schedule here.

Syrdall Schwemm Neideranvan

The outdoor pool is not big, but it has a lovely setting in green surrounds with sun loungers. Like Les Thermes, children can take advantage of the indoor slide and diving boards.

Prices range from €5-9 (adults) and €3-7 (children aged 5-15 years), depending if you want a 1.5 or 4 hour swim or if you'd like to make a day of it. Opening times vary and are listed here.

Alvisse Park Hotel - Weimerskirch

Relax in the shady gardens surrounding the Alvisse Park Hotel's outdoor pool, open from mid-May (depending on the weather) from 10:00 to 19:00 daily. There's a paddling pool for younger children and you can grab a bite to eat at the restaurant "La Veranda". Prices are €6 (adults) and €3 (children aged 1-10 years) for the entire day. Located on the Weimerskirch/Eich slopes the hotel has plenty of parking spaces.

Camping grounds with pools

Beaufort camping plage has a 50m slide, water cannons, an artificial stream, a fountain and offers wifi. Set in a green space flanked by forests with hiking trails.

Aquapark Kaul just outside of Wiltz has a large heated outdoor pool and a pool for smaller children. Part of the camp site of the same name, there are also playgrounds, a bike course, beach volleyball and an onsite restaurant. It opens during the holiday season in July.

You can read our article on Camping in Luxembourg for more campsites with swimming pools.

Closed for refurbishment and rennovation

Vianden outdoor pool - Closed for refurbishment

Worth visiting just for its location, on the hillside overlooking the town, Vianden's outdoor pool has plenty of parking, two pools to choose from and is open from May until 1 September up to 19:00 or 20:00 hours on most days. There's plenty of space to set out towels on the lawns that surround the pool, or under a shady tree, and there's a small water slide to keep kids occupied. The pool is heated, and costs €5 (adults) and €3 (children).

Piko, Rodange - closed for refurbishment

An Olympic-sized swimming pool where the roof can open and close in seven minutes and the front façade opens to reveal gardens, Piko in Rodange is ideal if you want to hedge your bets weather wise. Kids can enjoy the 80-metre slide and there are smaller shallow pools for those who can't swim yet. You can stay the whole day for €5 (adults) and €3.50 (children over 5 years), or get a family pass for just €10. In the summer holidays it is open every day.

