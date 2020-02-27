Photography classes

February is the perfect month to get out your camera. If you need to get up to shutter speed with your technique, try out these photography and audio-visual courses in Luxembourg

Learn from local experts about optimal camera settings, aperture and composition Photo: Christophe van Biesen

Fancy yourself as an Ansel Adams or Man Ray? If you like to explore Luxembourg with your camera, record your life through pictures, or just appreciate nature via a lens, then February can provide the perfect light for a photo.

We’ve put together a list of places that offer photography courses to keep you up to shutter speed with your techniques.



The Photography Academy

This place has a number of classes listed. Online courses include camera settings, aperture and depth of field, speed and movement, light and focus, or just a review of all photography techniques. You can also book 1 to 1 sessions.

There are teen courses on self portraits, creative photography and using your smartphone for photography for instagram. You'll find a full list, including post-photography workshops, here.

Christophe van Biesen & Alfonso Salgueiro Lora

If you want to learn from the professionals based in Luxembourg, van Biesen, and in-house Philharmonie photographer Salgueiro, team up to offer courses including on-location workshops in Mullerthal, the Upper-Sûre Lake and Luxembourg City (and further afield when travel restrictions permit). Both also offer 1 to 1 tuition, or in private groups of up to 3 people for full or half-days, plus online courses such as a post processing course in Adobe Lightroom. You can find details of their workshops and masterclasses here (van Biesen) and here (Salgueiro Lora).



Alfonso Salgueiro Lora offers joint workshops with Christophe van Biesen in Luxembourg and surrounding regions Photo: Alfonso Salgueiro Lora

Lifelong learning photography

If you’re looking for something local and are prepared to do your course in French or Luxembourgish, then Lifelong learning offers a number of debutant courses in Junglinster, Pétange, Senningen, Niederfeulen, Clervaux, Bertrange, Diekirch and Ettlebruck.

Intermediate level courses are also available as are ones specifically on video shooting and editing.



The Second Degree asbl – Robin Jensen

Starting with beginners and intermediate level, learning the software and Adobe photoshop plus a spring session outdoors to try out your new-found skills, you can sign up to Robin Jensen’s course. You can check their Facebook page for more details.



Foto Schintgen (Mersch)

Want to get to know your digital SLR better? Head to Mersch for a workshop to enlighten you on optimal camera settings, aperture and composition, plus you can pick up some extra kit if needed. They also do workshops on night photography and digital editing, and provide individual tuition. Classes are in Luxembourgish with documentation in German.



MUDAM

Check out the MUDAM events listings for workshops for adults on photography with Marc Wilwert to discover a new media in the company of artists and professionals. Mudam mini runs a year-long photography class on specific dates for children aged 9-12 years.



The Luxembourg Street Photography Festival

Hosted at Rotondes on 5-8 May 2022, this festival includes lectures, interviews, workshops and panel discussions or you can catch an exhibition. The festival will of course be subject to restrictions and may be cancelled or postponed.



Luxembourg Federation of Photographic Art (FLPA)

Affiliated to the International Federation of Photographic Art, the FLPA is an umbrella organisation for about 35 photography clubs and associations that organise exhibitions and events as well as photography workshops.



The National Audiovisual Centre (CNA)

The CNA offers audiovisual courses for adults and children on subjects such as making web documentaries and multimedia storytelling. It also runs Vision Lab for students at school or university in Luxembourg to learn about all things visual such as green screen or portrait photography. You can find out more about events and exhibitions here.



Independent photography studios

Indigo Studios also runs courses for beginner and advanced photography in English and French.

Join Caroline Martin in the Our Nature Park for tips and techniques to better compose photos on 18 June 2022, with an earlier one on 12 February.

Other photography finds

The Café-Crème association organises events in Luxembourg including the bi-annual European Month of Photography festival. Fototrade holds a number of events including Demo Days.

