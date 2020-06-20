Picnic spots to try

When the sun shines, there's nothing like a picnic lunch to get you out the house

If you don't have a garden and want to enjoy time surrounded by greenery, here's a list of delightful picnic spots for city-dwellers, forest lovers, and beach fans.

Responsible picnickers should take their rubbish back home or dispose of it sensibly (particularly glass bottles).

Mondorf-les-Bains Park

Fancy a picnic in an impressionist painting? Then try out the 42 hectare park on the Mondorf Spa estate, which has been enjoyed by Luxembourgers for more than 160 years. Its magnificent flower arrangements and manicured gardens filled with bridges and ponds make it the perfect place for a relaxing picnic. There's also a play park, an educational herb garden and an orangery. You can finish off the day with a relaxing treatment at the spa, spend an afternoon by the pool, or check out the cinema screenings at Ciné Waasserhaus.

Dreps picnic & BBQ spots (Mamer/Kopstal)

On the road between Mamer and Kopstal you will find Dreps, a lovely wooded area on the banks of the River Mamer offering shady spots for picnics or BBQs. You can hire the area for BBQs using this form, or just turn up and find a nice picnic spot. The waters are shallow so kids can splash about or try catching the minnows with fishing nets. There are some lovely walks in the area if you need to work up an appetite, including a 7.7km blue arrow circular walk.

Mullerthal – BBQ and picnic spots

When the heat gets too much, head to Mullerthal and find yourself a shady and secluded picnic spot in the Little Switzerland region.

If you don't like the crowds you can use this website to find nice private picnic and BBQ areas, and afterwards visit the castles of Beaufort or Larochette, or walk/cycle one of the many circuits in the region.

Rollingen and Buschdorf picnic spots

Park your car by the church in Rollingen, and take the beautiful 6.1km circular walking route (blue arrow), that joins the Sentier de l'Alzette until you reach the forested Rollengerbaach at the bottom of the valley. You'll find a lovely shaded picnic spot by the river (it is possible to drive and park nearby). After lunch, you can climb the heights of Laangebësch and Buusserbësch passing through the forest with beautiful views across the valley before you return to Rollingen.

You can also do a gentle 8.3km circular walk at Buschdorf, which quickly ascends the Helperknapp Hill to a small chapel and statue in honour of St Willibrord. A Gallo-Roman site, it was also a place of pilgrimage in the Middle Ages. Today you can admire the view and sit at a picnic table in the grounds of the chapel.

Beach near Forest House (River Sûre)

The beaches near Insenborn and the Sûre Nature Park are great places to set down a blanket for a picnic or a swim but they can get busy in summer. If you prefer to get away from it all, park at the Kostenloser Parkplatz and stroll down the woody path past the Burfelt viewing platform to the Maison de la Foret. In front of it, past the wooden sculptures, is a lovely long shingle beach with a jetty and the inviting waters of the Esch-Sauer (Sûre River). If you have a kayak or dingy you can paddle over to the opposite side and explore. There are toilet facilities near the Maison.

Remerschen lakes

The Remerschen lakes make a great destination, just 30 minutes from the City. Entrance is €5 (children under 9 years are free), and you can check opening times here.

You'll find a pebble and sand beach, but bring a parasol as there isn't a lot of shade. There are two lakes, one with a depth of less than 1m which is ideal for little children, while the other lake has a 6m depth. You can also bring your own picnic although BBQs are strictly prohibited and dogs are not allowed.

Picnic spots near the City

If you don't fancy travelling far to a picnic destination, why not try out the gardens in front of the d'Coque sporting and cultural centre in Kirchberg. In summer there is a free boule court, and you can stock up on picnic refreshments including ready-made-meals at Kyosk (check the website for opening times). You can take a stroll the arboretum to examine the several hundred plant species or do a quick tour of the sculptures in Kirchberg.

Park Pescatore offers a nice spot with benches by the fountains (entertainment for the kids) and shady spots under the big trees. You can take the glass elevator down to Clausen for a wander through the historic streets and along the river.

In town, the Villa Vauban gardens are open most days and provide a quiet, noise free environment for soaking up a few rays on a picnic blanket. You can combine your picnic with a visit to the gallery or kids can take advantage of the water play features in the nearby Pirate Park.

Kockelsheuer – park and gym

What if you could have a picnic at the gym? Not any old sweaty gym, but the outdoor one found next to the Kockelsheuer park and ride.

Adults can work out and kids can play in the adjacent park and then you can visit the animals at the Nature House, take a stroll or a bike ride in the nearby woods or to the ponds, and use one of the BBQ spots or picnic tables to round off your day with some alfresco dining.

More ideas....

You can find the best playgrounds, many set in green parks, here. Or why not take a sculpture trail and stop for a picnic en route.

