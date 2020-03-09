Pop-up shops in Luxembourg

Pop into one of Luxembourg's 'pop-up' shops for clothes, sustainable homeware, or a jar of honey

Pop-up shops allow new entrepreneurs to showcase on the high street

It’s hard to compile a list of places that come and go, as pop-up shops are by their very nature here today, gone tomorrow. The good news is that many businesses we featured in this article a year ago, have gone on to open a permanent store.

High rents make it difficult for new entrepreneurs or those selling artisanal and creative stuff to find a permanent home. The pop-up offers an ideal solution and the Ville de Luxembourg now has places on rue des Capucins, Grand Rue, rue Phillipe II and rue Origer specifically designed for pop-up shop rental.

With their transient nature in mind, we’ve listed a few pop-ups or collectives that regularly host pop-up markets and events. Treat yourself to something different from the high-street brands and support local artists and artisans.

If we’ve missed a vital pop-up collective or location, please let us know and we’ll add it to the list.



Clothing and jewellery pop-ups

Pardon my closet sells second-hand clothing at various pop up locations in Luxembourg, while Les Malle de Lux runs pop-up fashion shows and has a pop-up shop at 8 rue Aldringen where you can sometines meet the creators. Respecting people, the planet, culture and innovation, Hels1nk1 is also located on rue Aldringen. A modern, sustainable lifestyle store that sells beauty and skincare products, clothing and home decor. You can find out which pop-ups will be at Royal-Hamilius here.

Place Royal-Hamilius is home to the Caritas/Fairtrade Rethink your Clothes campaign's pop-up store Let'z Refashion, an ethical, sustainable shop and workshop which sells garments made from recycled items as well as second-hand items. It also hosts workshops on how to mend or be creative with your existing wardrobe. You can find out more about Rethink your Clothes in this article.

At 26 rue des Capucins you can be inspired by "Made in Luxembourg" jewellery creations from Romantico Romantico. Pieces are unique and hand-made. Around the corner you'll find My Little Corner, a concept store which stocks small name brands from French designers, including clothing, accessories and jewellery. The shop regularly renews its collections so you can be guaranteed a little exclusivity in what you buy.

Charity pop-up

Since it lost it permanent home in Hollerich, the Red Cross Vintage Mood second-hand clothes and renovated furniture shop is operating on a pop-up basis whilst the Red Cross' permanent second-hand store is in Livange. Recent pop-ups were held at Kirchberg and Howald.

Food pop-ups

Lux Honey has a pop up at Jael Curiel & Co at Cloche D'Or selling organic honey, pollen grains, and beeswax candles. The business also sells its products at the Strassen market and at various pop-up craft events in Luxembourg.

Home and decoration pop-ups

Lëtzmix, at 43 Grand-Rue wants to make your life easier with home solutions - think cordless vacuum cleaners and thermomix here. To keep you in shape, they also sell herbalife products, protein bars and sports nutrition.

Nearby at 40 Grand Rue, you'll find restored and pimped furniture, stationery, handmade bags from Italy, and even soaps at the aptly named Nana's selection. They also have an occasional pop-up at Esch-sur-Alzette.

Selling sustainable homeware and accessories, combining artisanal and industrial aesthetics, the Julie Conrad Design Studio is open until the end of August at 30 rue des Capucins.

Creative pop-ups

Creators and creative pop-up markets and workshops are often hosted at Am Gronn, whilst Lët’z go local holds regular pop-up markets with artisanal products and locally produced items on sale.

WeOrganise.lu organises seasonal and craft fairs on a regular basis inviting local entrepreneurs to sell their wares. You can find a list of events here.

Kid’s pop-ups

Bricks4Kidz is a pop-up on Rue Xavier de Feller 1 in Bonnevoie, that runs pedological activities and educational workshops for children and adults around the theme of bricks. You can find out more on their website.

Other pop-ups

Pop-Up Esch

Esch-sur-Alzette is making use of vacant space to host up to seven pop-ups at one time for 1-2 weeks. You can see who'll be there from week to week on this calendar, and if you own a business that wants to try the pop up in Esch, you can find out more here.

Visit Remich has a shop that regularly hosts local pop-ups, whilst this page also lists a number of other pop-up stores.

Want to open a pop-up shop in the city?

To find out more about renting one of the city’s pop-up spaces, approximately 45sqm and available to rent for one to six months, visit the vdl website.

