Science – where to explore it

In recent years, Luxembourg has made a commitment to grow the sciences – from ground-breaking medical research and investment in space technology, to places where families can learn about the power of physics, chemistry and biology in a hands-on way. If your children are budding scientists, this list of places should keep them busy with their scientific explorations.

Natural History Museum (Grund)

Ten permanent exhibition rooms bring to life natural history. Find out how our planet formed, marvel at animal and insect specimens, or take part in talks or workshops. Information on the exhibitions can be found here. Entry is €5 for adults, free for under-21s with some additional costs for workshops or children's clubs. It's open Tuesday 10.00 to 20.00 (with free entry from 17.30), and Wednesday to Sunday 10.00 to 18.00.

Every two years, the Natural History Museum and the National Research Fund join forces with several companies, schools and science establishments to host a Science Festival in Grund. The last one was held in November 2021 and you can read more about it here.

Luxembourg Science Center (Differdange)

An interactive science playground features 70 different hands-on science stations, laboratories dedicated to thematic science shows and animators on hand to demonstrate scientific experiments. The science centre costs €15 for adults and €9 for children (free for those under 6 years). Shows are included in the entry price, except the kitchen show which is an additional €4. You must pre-book tickets and time slots for the exploration room.

Tudor Museum (Rosport)

Immerse yourself in all things electrical in the world of Henri Tudor, and see how its magic affected the quality of life from the 19th century to the present day. A pioneer in electricity, Tudor's work has advanced agriculture, transport and even street lighting. The museum is open Wednesday to Sunday 14.00 to 18.00 (April to June, September and October ), then until 17.00 from November to March, and Monday to Sunday 10.00 until 18.00 in July and August. Admission is free for children and €5 for those aged 21 years and more.

Activities include making a solar flower or robot, and it also has a mobile activity offering ideal for birthday parties.

Luxlait Vitarium (Roost/Bissen)

A "mooseum" with a difference, the Vitarium invites you to run as fast as a cow in an interactive indoor playground with activities around healthy eating and living. You can also take a tour of the diary or participate in a children's workshop. You can find out about opening times and reserve your ticket here.

Park Sënnesräich (Lullange)

See, hear, touch, smell and taste – use your five senses at the different indoor and outdoor stations of this park. With a large garden, playground and labyrinth, a hands-on, interactive, indoor, five-senses area and a giant AirTramp air cushion for bouncing. Entry costs €9 for anyone aged 12 years or more, €7 for children aged 4-12 years and is free for under 4s. Opening times are listed here.

Blast furnaces – Belval

Integrating industrial heritage with contemporary architecture the Belval Blast Furnace covers 15 hectares and is home to the

City of Science. Climb the 180 steps of furnace A to the former charging platform for breathtaking views. Information panels tell the story of how the blast furnace worked in pig iron production. A new exhibition room is located on the ground floor of the Maison de l'Innovation, 5 avenue des Hauts-Fourneaux.

The blast furnaces of Belval Photo: Shutterstock

The exhibition includes a large scale model and a film on the region's history. Tours start again for Blast Furnace A on 24 April, with entry costing €5. The full tour of two hours costs €10 with details. Tour dates, times and languages are here. You can find out more about the architecture of Belval here.



Planet Trail – Schifflange

Visit the Red Rock region of the South and embark on a planetary journey via a 4km trail themed around the solar system and classical mythology. The educational trail has several stations starting with the sun and running through all the planets based on distance to the sun. Each station has interesting facts about the planets in French and German. The trail starts near the cemetery/stadium in Schifflange.

Science resources for kids

LuxKids Labs

Run by a very enthusiastic and energetic team, LuxKids Labs aims to bring science to children in a fun and hands-on way and encourage children's enthusiasm for science. They organise science-themed events and parties, and their Facebook page is a great place for science resources.

Scienteens Lab

Scienteens Lab sets out to give future scientists a taste of life in the laboratory. Supported by the Faculty of Science, Technology and Communication at the University of Luxembourg, it provides teens with hands-on encounters led by experienced scientists from a variety of disciplines. One-day workshops are offered to schools, but individual teens can take part in holiday camps. Separately, a new computer science Scienteens Lab workshop on Art and Artificial Intelligence is available to schools and private organisations.

Across the borders...

Euro Space Center (Transinne)

Newly refurbished and launching its space flight unit, you can moonwalk or defy gravity at this space centre. This is the place for anyone fascinated by space science and astronautics, with simulators for space flight and micro-gravity. Spend the day as an astronaut and try out the space flight unit, the free fall slide, planetarium and 5D cinema, and visit the Mars village. You can book tickets in advance and check opening times and dates here.

Völkinghen Ironworks (Saarland)

The old ironworks of Völkingen have been transformed into a Science Centre Ferrodrom which focuses on the elements – fire, water, earth, air and of course iron and steel. Extraordinary historical exhibits, multi-media installations and experiments entice the scientifically curious in a 6000 m2 space.

Houtopia (Houffalize)

Younger children will enjoy the 70 sensory experiences designed to show how we live in the world around us. Children are encouraged to use their five senses in an indoor and outdoor play area with lots to touch, feel, see and hear.

