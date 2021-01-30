Second-hand clothes shops

Need a designer dress or suit without the expensive price tag, or want to live more sustainably whilst giving to charity?

More and more people are turning to second-hand shops or online marketplaces to furnish their homes and their wardrobes. Sustainability and re-using or recycling is an obvious benefit, but vintage clothing also has the added bonus of being more unique, and designer labels come with an infinitely more affordable price tag.

Here’s a list of second-hand, vintage and charity clothing shops in Luxembourg. If you’re decluttering your wardrobe, you can pass on items in good condition to some of these stores for resale, or better still, donate them to the charity shops listed below.

If we've missed a place, tell us and we'll add it to the list.

First & second hand concept store – 120 Val St Croix

Cocktail dresses, shoes, and handbags of a high quality is what you’ll find at this shop that’s open Tuesday to Friday from 13.00 until 17.00, and Saturday 11.00 to 17.30. You’d barely notice you weren’t in a designer shop with the wooden floors and wood decoration. Handbags and purses are a speciality here, but you’ll also find plenty of other clothing items, including a section for men.

Royal second hand – 13 Boulevard Royal

Centrally located and open Tuesday to Saturday from 12.30 until 18.30, this is the place to buy designer dresses, shoes, bags, watches and jewellery. Specialising in luxury products, you can pick up some unusual high end items from the likes of Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton. Not the place to come for a bargain, but possibly the place to discover the item of a lifetime. They also buy good condition items for resale.

De vous à elles - 14 rue Beaumont

More designer clobber at this city-centre located boutique, offering retro pieces, including Hermes watches, Fendi and Gucci, and Louis Vuitton handbags, this is definitely the place for bag-lovers, or those who want a designer piece of jewellery or shoes. They also have clothes. Open Monday to Saturday 11.00 to 18.00.

Trouvailles – 60 Rue du Fort Niepperg

Open Monday to Saturday from 9.00 to 19.00 this thrift shop is packed with it's namesake "great finds" or bargains, including a good selection of coats, jackets, bags and sunglasses in its 300m² outlet. Second-hand clothes are joined by new items purchased from companies in liquidation or as end of season stock. Great for teens looking to expand their school garb, as you can pick up a t-shirt from as little as 99 cents and a suit for €10 – you can’t argue with that really.

Vintage Mood - Livange

This Red Cross outlet has a pop-up shop in Hollerich which is open for limited periods, but a permanent home in Livange. The store stocks a wide range of vintage designer clothes and accessories for men, women and children which come from donations. Open Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 18.30 and on Saturday 10.00 to 15.00, it also stocks crockery, toys and home furnishings, and you can make clothing donations.

Let'z Refashion - Rue Aldringen

Part of Caritas' Rethink your clothes project, this new pop-up is for ethical, sustainable and local fashion. It has second-hand clothes but also ones made from recycled fabric, plus plenty of information about the issues in the textile industry and workshops on how to make clothes creatively. You can join numerous workshops including one on pimping your shirt epaulettes, adding jewels or making a kimono.

Simple shopping – 95 rue des Trevires

Scarves, neckties, jewellery, watches and even wigs, this place next to second hand furniture shop troc.com stocks brands including Hermes, Prada, Burberry and Paul and Stark. The ideal place for something funky or different, it will also purchase your old stuff if it’s in tip top condition. Open Monday to Saturday from 11.00 to 18.30.

Luxe by Sam - online

If you're in need of top-notch brands, then Lux by Sam has second-hand authentic luxury items by Chanel, Louis Vuitton and Hermes. You can also drop off any designer items you want to sell.



Lena – 17 Ave de la Faïencerie

Hermes scarf, Guess watch or Longchamp belt? You’ll find these and other second hand designer items at Lena in Limpertsberg. It’s open Tuesday to Saturday 13.00 to 18.00.

Pilea - Luxembourg City

Pilea offers clothes for all the family plus organic coffee and a slice of vegan cake, to make your shopping that bit more pleasurable.

Founded by Laure, whose passion is sustainability, her aim is to get people out of the cycle of fast fashion buying.

Pardon My Closet - pop-up store Luxembourg City and Cloche d'Or

With a range of second-hand clothes for men and women, and hand-picked brands including Maje, Sandro, The Kooples, Chloe and Vivienne Westwood, this pop-up store is a regular feature at Cloche d'Or but also the Galeries Lafayette. Supporters of the circular economy and fashion with a conscience, you can find out where they'll be on their Facebook page.

Secondhand4kids - Ettelbruck

Secondhand4kids is on the first floor of the Kennedy shopping centre. The same team run a fashion truck for kids' clothes, and you can arrange a visit here.



Kleederstuff (Caritas)

You’ll find Caritas second-hand clothes stores in Luxembourg City, Diekirch, Esch-sur-Alzette and Redange. All operate by donation and offer the opportunity to both donate items but also purchase clothes for your family at a very low cost. The money made goes to the charity’s projects in Luxembourg.

Ligue HMC has a second hand shop that sells children’s clothing in Capellen at 75 Route d’Arlon. The charity helps people with mental and cerebral disabilities. LuxBazaar run a second hand clothing bazaar online (you can visit the showroom by appointment).

The AA - Fentange

Open only on Sunday mornings and for events, this new warehouse stocks well-selected and pre-loved vintage and second hand clothing, accessories and shoes. They are currently having a sale of vintage clothes, and at some events you can buy clothes by the kilo, making it a bargain if you need to restock your entire wardrobe.

Rita's Fashion 4 kids - Machtum

Currently offering free delivery within a 15km radius, Rita's stocks second-hand children and baby clothes. It's open 8.30 to 11.30 Monday to Friday, afternoons on Friday from 14.00 to 18.00 and on Saturdays from 10.00 to 17.00 (closed from 12.00 to 14.00).

You'll find individual sellers at Premium Marketplace Luxembourg Fashion & Design, a good place to pick up second-hand designer handbags or vintage clothing.

Dress for Success in Luxembourg helps women attending interviews or in their first weeks of work to choose outfits as part of its guidance programme. You can donate quality items to help give a woman a new start.

Robe Parfaite in Clervaux rents a variety of classy dresses suitable for big events, balls or prom nights.

