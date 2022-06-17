Seven trails less than 7km

Want to make the most of nature but daunted by the length of hiking trails? Sarita Rao gives you the lowdown on seven of her favourite short circular walking routes

It's not all 20km hikes, you can take a leisurely stroll of less than 7km in many of Luxembourg's areas of outstanding beauty

When someone dons seasoned walking boots, picks up their trekking poles, and packs plenty of nourishment, you know a lengthy hike has been planned.

If, like me, you’re daunted by the thought of hours of walking, but still want to explore Luxembourg’s forests and nature, here are seven circular walks that won’t leave you panting with exhaustion.

I have walked all these routes, many several times, except the shorter one in Wormeldange, and can safely say they are enjoyable and very achievable for a walker of liminted ability.

Remember to take plenty of water and suncream if you plan to walk in hot weather.

Liefrange – 5km

I’d be a liar if I said there wasn’t a steep bit in this, but nothing that can’t be accomplished with a few rest stops. What’s more you’ll get a lovely view of the Upper Sûre and the chance to sit on some strategically-positioned waterside benches, far from the usual beach crowd.

The Liefrange circular route is on the other side of the river from the beach areas, and pretty quiet and peaceful Photo: Nico Muller

The route starts at the car park area south of the village, and follows the shoreline before entering a lovely stretch of forest, then passing through corn fields to return to Liefrange.

There’s nowhere to stop for refreshment in the village, but you can take a short deviation to cross the floating footbridge (take the left downwards path when the trail forks) and stop for a bite at the Lultzhausen Youth Hostel. It’s also worth noting that according to my GSM phone tracker, this circuit is 5.5km.

Nommern I – 5.3km

If you’re worried that the hiking routes in Mullerthal are too lengthy, or you just want to avoid the more popular and crowded tourist destinations, then this circular route starts just beside the camping ground (which can make parking a bit tricky in the summer season).

It’s the trail to take if you want to see all those unusual rock formations and feel the spooky silence of the forest of Noumerléen. You can even squeeze through a narrow passage in the rocks if you’re feeling brave, although there is a less claustrophobic path around them. Bring your camera as this is a very photogenic trail.

Tuntange – 6.7km

The forests of Tuntange are quiet, except during the hunting season Photo: Guy Jallay

A firm family favourite, starting in the heart of the village near the church, the circuit heads south through fields and into the forest (not one to risk during hunting season unless you can dodge bullets), before going past the chapel of Scheidel and into the valley of the Eisch.

You pass through Bour (look out for a pretty and quirky garden filled with windmills) then follow the edge of the Mariendallerbësch. There’s a steep climb before you head back to town via the fields, and you can cut out the last deviation through the village by walking straight ahead to join the main road.

Beaufort – 5.72km

This trail takes you through a quite magical part of Mullerthal along the river Halerbaach. When we passed this lovely river, there was a fashion photoshoot in progress such is the lovely setting on a summer’s eve.

The path is mostly shaded in the forest, and there is an uphill ascent to the Beaufort plateau. You can park near the castle at Parking Këppeglee so you can combine your walk with a visit. There’s a Proxy Delhaize in Beaufort to pick up supplies for a picnic.

Wormeldange 7.3km or 5.7km

Be careful not to undertake the longer circular walk after a hefty lunch at Koeppchen (which you can do as the route passes by it) as there are some unsheltered, uphill climbs to get to the beautiful chapel up the Aalbaach valley.

Koeppchen chapel in Wormeldange affords great views on this walk through vineyards Photo: Gerry Huberty

This vantage point affords great views, before following an educational path zig-zagging down through the vineyards, past St Donatus Chapel. We did this trail in reverse going through the town first and then up through the vineyards, but the correct route is possibly less challenging, particularly when you've eaten a plate of friture de la Moselle.

A shorter circuit just outside Wormeldange starts at Wuetelbierg, leads through the forest and has less steep ascents, allowing you to admire the oak and beech trees. There’s no specific parking area, so you’ll have to pull in on the roadside.

Mamer II – 6.4km

Despite being quite heavily populated these days, you can still get a peaceful walk in the woods near Mamer so long as you time it right. This particular walk is less popular than the ones around the Drëps area too.

You can park at the edge of the Déckerbësch forest on rue Baumbusch where the walk starts, and be pleasantly surprised by the quietness. The walk follows the cycle path, and you’ll skirt the motorway, before following the railway line and returning by fields and back through the forest. If you don’t have a car, you can reach this walk by train as it's not far from Mamer station.

Sandweiler – 5.2km

A nice stroll that you can easily complete in just over an hour even at a snail’s pace. The trail crosses the Rottsgronn to reach the Herel clearing and the picturesque valley of Birelergronn before climbing back towards the Kundelskopp plateau.

At some point you walk by a large fence and what might be a mobile tower (I couldn’t quite work that out) but the traffic feels surprisingly far away. There’s plenty of parking by the cemetery at the end of Rue Dicks. You can grab a well-deserved cold beer (and something to eat) at Sandweiler Stuff afterwards.

