Get active in the winter months and join a sports club Photo: LT Archive

Whatever sport you enjoy, there is bound to be a club or association for it in Luxembourg (with a few exceptions of course). Clubs offer a great incentive to practise regularly, with lessons and advice from experienced sports people who often volunteer their time. Sports clubs and associations are also a great way to get involved in your local community, if you want to coach, teach or provide administrative support.

Badminton

There are lots of local courses for adults and children run by sports clubs and communes. Badminton Club Aris runs sessions in Hamm and holds regular tournaments. The European Badminton Club meet at the Sports Centre in Dommeldange and in Hollerich.

Basketball

Check your commune for a local team, but if you’ve played before, you should visit the Basket Racing Luxembourg website, which lists the local men’s, women’s and youth teams. You can find more news and information on the sport in Luxembourg here. Deloitte, The European Investment Bank, Brown Brothers and The Bank of New York Mellon all have basketball teams.

Boxing

Boxing Club Gant D’Or has boxing lessons and fitness delivered by a professional coach and is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The Luxembourg Federation of Boxing has a list of local boxing clubs.

Climbing

A great way to increase upper body strength and learn new skills (as you never know when you might have to scale a rock face). Groupe Alpin Luxembourgeois runs numerous climbing clubs, outdoor climbing sessions in summer, and hikes. The Boulder Klub Lëtzebuerg runs training sessions in bouldering. There are plenty of climbing walls in Luxembourg or just beyond its borders. You can find out more in our Climb the Walls article.

Cricket

Luxembourg Cricket welcomes new and experienced players and has clubs for men, women, girls and boys to learn the sport. It constitutes a number of local clubs about which you can find out more here.

Cycling

If you’re looking for cycling routes (including mountain bike ones) try our article on the best cycling routes in Luxembourg. If you're an adult or you have a child who hasn't learned to ride a bike yet, you can sign up for cycling classes here. The Luxembourg bike initiative (LVI) also organises cycle tours and trips. There’s a cycling club in Mühlenbach, but you’ll also find a list of local clubs on the Federation Sport Cycling of Luxembourg here.

Dance

There are a number of dance studios in Luxembourg, many of which are listed in our after-school activities article and which cater to adults as well as children. The Dance sport club Red-White-Blue Luxembourg supports competitive and leisure dancing, although competitive dancing is limited to modern dance, but you can try out Latin American ballroom dancing with them.

Fencing

If you’re “En Garde” and ready with your rapier, the Grand Ducal Circle of Fencing has a club where you can train (and which has produced some international champions over the years).

Football, handball and ice hockey

Fancy a bit of footy? There are several clubs in Luxembourg from Avenir Beggen to Tricolore Gasperich and Red Star Merl. The Luxembourg Federation of Football lists all local clubs here, including youth teams.

Under 18s should check out the Football Klinik Academy that meets on Fridays and Saturdays.

Handball enthusiasts should contact the HC Standard Club, whilst the Hockey Club Luxembourg organises indoor and outdoor games.

There are two ice-hockey teams in Luxembourg, the Huskies (junior ice hockey) and Tornado Luxembourg.

Hiking, walking and running

If you enjoy hiking, you can find all the blue flag circular routes listed on Visit Luxembourg, a great way to discover new places. You can search by region, difficulty or distance and there are also themed walks. For inspiration, check out Laurent Jacquemart's Instagram posts for hiking_in_luxembourg. Families can try one of these six nature trails.

Running - you can try our list of scenic running routes (and find out about running groups) here.

Horse-riding

If you’re a lover of four-legged friends, you’ll be at home in Luxembourg. The equestrian scene is very much alive. You can find a list of stables here, (and for children, here), and a list of horse riding tours here. For children's riding lessons and pony camps in English, try Baybees.

Riders who specialise in dressage or show jumping, should contact the Luxembourg Federation of Equestrian, which can provide details of clubs and associations for you.

Martial arts

Look out for local commune clubs which will advertise on the commune website or via flyers posted to your mail box. The Aikido Club Luxembourg runs initiation courses for free. There’s also the Judo & Jiu-jitsu Club Luxembourg, and another judo and Jui-jitsu club based in Bonnevoie. You’ll find karate clubs in Belair and Cessange with the main Karate Club Luxembourg in Alzingen. Zenergy Kids in Capellen has Karate lessons for children aged 4 years and above and for adults.

Taekwondo fans are spoilt for choice with the Taekwondo Club Yong Luxembourg (for children and adults) and the Taekwondo Centre Luxembourg.

The Grand Ducal Police run self-defence classes for children aged 6 to 11 years, adolescents 11 years and above and adults older than 14. Krav Magna in Bereldange also run self-defence classes for children and adults.

You’ll find a list of all martial arts clubs here.

Rugby & Gaelic football

The Rugby Club Luxembourg has teams for Under 6, Under 8, Under 10, Under 12, teens, seniors and women. You can find training times here. Walferdange has a rugby club, and the CSCE Rugby Luxembourg welcomes all players from 4 to 18 years regardless of nationality and holds its training sessions in Kirchberg and Cessange.

Luxembourg also has Gaelic Football teams for men, women and children.

Swimming and diving

You’ll find a list of indoor pools here, and one for outdoor pools here (these are seasonal, so open in the warmer months only). Competitive swimmers or those interested in water polo should check out the Swimming Luxembourg Club. Divers can join like-minded souls at the Sub Aqua Club, and if you want perfect your dive, there’s a diving club.

Tennis & Squash

Indoor and outdoor tennis courts can be found across Luxembourg. Most also have teachers or coaches for adults and children. You can find a list of local clubs here, and Tennis Spora runs a tennis school.

Squash enthusiasts should check out Top Squash for courts, training or lessons. Squash courts are also available at the European Institution buildings and there’s a squash club in Petange. For table tennis clubs, check out DT Union, DT Amicale and DT Cado

Triathlon and Volleyball

If you fancy entering the one held in Echternach you should contact the organisers at TriLux to find out about swim, bike and run training sessions. There's also triathlon training X3M (with training for adults and children) and Trispeed Mamer. You can find details of all training for children and adults at the Luxembourg Triathlon Federation here.

Volleyball players can find details of indoor and beach volleyball courts and clubs here and there’s a women’s volleyball club (and youth club) in Bonnevoie.

Winter sports

If you see yourself as a figure-skater, you can join Skating Luxembourg which has classes for children and adults. Club Hiversport has ice dancing classes on Sunday and Monday evenings. The Curling Club has practice sessions every Monday and Wednesday from 19.30 to 21.20 at the Kockelsheuer ice rink.

We're updating our list of places you can practise yoga, and will be republishing it soon.

