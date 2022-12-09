Top green gifts to give this Christmas

From a forest bathing session to a night in an eco-lodge or a subscription to seasonal vegetable baskets

From a forest bathing session to a night in an eco-lodge or a subscription to seasonal vegetable baskets

It's not always easy to find local and eco-friendly gifts but with a little help this season can be sustainable.

Here are our picks of green gift options that Luxembourg has to offer.

Food, glorious food

Give the gift of gastronomy by subscribing to local Community Supported Agricultural systems, such as Terra or Krautgaart and take the hassle out of food shopping this year.

Baskets contain between five to 15 seasonal vegetables and herbs out of the 70 available varieties. Pick your own or collect from distribution points dotted about the Grand Duchy.

Looking for something sweeter? Opt for a gift from Chocolats du Coeur. Their artisan creations are fairtrade and use environmentally friendly packaging. Save time and choose to have your online purchases delivered for free to your door.

Say it with flowers

Locally grown and sustainably sourced flower growers are becoming a regular feature in Luxembourg. Try Botanika or Jardin de Pimprenelle for prettily packaged edible flowers, aromatic herbal teas, salts and microgreens. Alternatively, give a year-round flower subscription for hand tied bouquets by Botanika from May through to October.

Cook up a storm

Make food waste a ghost of Christmas past and offer a cookery course.

Terra’s courses focus on locally grown vegetarian dishes while l’Atelier de Cuisine Bertrand offers classes for adults, teenagers and children.

The great outdoors

Countless studies have proven that nature is good for our health and wellbeing.

Discover Luxembourg’s forests through fresh eyes during a Forest Bathing Session with Besch Coaching or support Ramborn Cider and adopt a tree while gaining access to exclusive offers, events and content in the process.

Harness the power of horses through an Equi-coaching session with Realise Coaching and Development. Here horses facilitate personal learning and growth in coaching sessions.

Sleep among the animals at the Escher Bamhaiser in Esch Photo: Chris Karaba

Go eco and gift a weekend away in one of Luxembourg’s eco-lodges. Situated between the river and castle of Useldange, Péitche Lauer offers three natural cabins in the shape of a mushroom for a staycation with a difference.

Feel like Tarzan and sleep among the animals at Escher Bamhaiser. Situated in the heart of Escher animal park, these three treetop lodges offer a unique experience for the Grand Duchy.

Art with a heart

Opt for eco-art and give more than a pretty picture this Christmas.

What heralds the arrival of winter more than a penguin with a serious message to deliver? Local artist, Ben Carter, will donate 10% of the profits from any of his eco-art penguin designs purchased to the World Wildlife Fund for nature (WWF) to fund their work.

Buy a McFly. Julie Conrad Design Studio has made a sustainable and sturdy fashion tote bag using local materials reclaimed from Luxembourg companies. It has environmental credentials and she will donate €10 from each bag to the Grand Duchy’s Médecins sans frontières.

Books, books and more books

Adopt the Icelandic tradition of gifting books on Christmas Eve.

Reduce your environmental footprint and promote a circular economy by giving second hand books from The Green Library or dive into Luxembourg’s rich past and gift wrap ‘Luxembourg Land of Roses’, which recently won a literary award at the World Federation of Rose Societies (WFRS) at the World Rose Convention in Australia.

