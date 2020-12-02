Uniquely Luxembourgish festive gift ideas

Planning a trip home for the festive season? You can surprise your relatives or friends with an unusual gift from the Grand Duchy

You may not be able to travel home for Christmas (or you might), but either way, by post or in person, we think your family and friends will appreciate an unusual gift that's unique to Luxembourg.

Ben Carter or van Biesen – art and photography

Luxembourg has a wealth of artists and photographers capturing the beautiful Grand Duchy in all its glory. Pick up an iconic Ben Carter print of the red bridge, the cobbled streets, Place Guillaume or Vianden Castle. Several photographers produce stunning images of Luxembourg's landscape, nature, and architecture and city life. Check out the prints available from Christophe van Biesen, Alfonso Salgueiro, and Photo Dudau. Van Biesen and Dudau sell calendars and other Christmas gifts, whilst Salgueiro has jigsaws.

Luxembourg-shaped cookie cutters from Anne's Kitchen Photo: Anne Faber

Anne's Kitchen – Luxembourg cookie cutter

If your family are missing you, why not send them a little bit of the Grand Duchy in the form of this Luxembourg-shaped cookie cutter. She also has a great selection of cook books.

Chocolates from Oberweis, Namur and Genaveh

Founded in 1964, Oberweis are the official supplier of chocolate to the Grand Ducal family, and you can buy beautiful gift box collections. They also sell festive mugs filled with chocolates, marzipan elves, chocolate santas and numerous other christmas treats.

You can pick up some fancy chocolates, including chocolate spoons at the Chocolate House Luxembourg. The other historically famous chocolate-makers, Namur uses centuries-old recipes passed down through six generations to create festive marzipan, truffles and other delights. For something a bit more artisan, try Chocolaterie Genaveh in Steinfort and their Made in Luxembourg gift box adorned red, white and blue.

Crémant

What says Luxembourg more than a glass of Crémant, which is handy as you can pick up a case directly from the Bernard Massard or Poll Fabaire. At the former, you can even personalise your label with a picture or message.

Luxembourg's famous Crémant makes for a sparkling gift Photo: Domaine Vinsmoselle

Schroeder timepieces

Forget Rolex, the Grand Ducal family prefer Schroeder timepieces. Founded in 1887, the family's main shop is on the Grand Rue, but their elegant watches and high-quality craftsmanship can also be found in Paris. Signature watches are updated regularly but for something truly special check out their pocket-watches, works of art in their own right.

Villeroy & Boch

If you want to remember Luxembourg every time you drink your tea or coffee, then world-famous ceramic manufacturers, Villeroy & Boch produce a Luxembourg mug featuring the Golden Lady, as part of their Cities of the World range. They also have a Christmas range as part of their collector's items.

Wort shop special edition collections

Luxemburger Wort shop in Howald has a great selection of high-end gifts, sourced locally, including a pepper and salt mill from Tony Tintinger (former chef at Restaurant Clairefontaine), and colourful porcelain mugs with designs and motifs from Hundertwasser's painting.

A pepper mill with the laser signature of Tony Tintinger, former chef at Restaurant Clairefontaine Photo: Anouk Antony

There's also a limited spirits box with five bottles of eaux-de-vie from Maison Zenner, with labels created by Moritz Ney, and including a booklet illustrated by him in which pastry chef Régis Joubert unveils five recipes using the spirit, which come in quetsche, pear, grape, mirabelle and raspberry flavours.

If gin is more your thing, then you could buy the box containing three gins - natural, red fruits and spices, created by the Diedenacker distillery, with labels and a signed booklet from artist Florence Hoffman, containing three dishes based around each gin created by Michelin-starred chef Cyril Molard.

Wortshop also has jewellery, fashion accessories, decorations, and paintings and sculptures.

Spirit of Christmas

Luxembourg's Eaux de vie will put some colour in your cheeks on a cold winter night. Often produced from Mirabelle plums or Neelch pears cultivated locally, a bottle of this strong stuff makes an unusual gift for those who like their alcohol 40% proof and above. Varieties include Hunningdrëpp (honey), Nössdrëpp (nuts), and Pere Blanc, made from a secret blend of plants from a 100-year old recipe.

For a digestive, try Elixir de Mondorf, made from 30 different plants, or you can taste Cassero (blackcurrant liqueur) and buy a bottle at the distillery at Beaufort Castle. Look for the "Eau de Vie" Marque National Luxembourg on the bottle. Online suppliers include Pitz-Schweitzer, Othon Schmitt, and the artisanal Distillerie Adam in Kehlen, whilst this website brings together smaller suppliers.

A tasty present: choose from a variety of mustards and mayonnaises Photo: Pierre Matgé

Mustard

Pick up a pot of Made in Luxembourg mustard as a culinary treat for your family back home. Varieties include the original, strong, bio, traditional and mustard with beer or Riesling. If you're not a mustard lover, check out their mayonnaise, ketchup, Andalouse and BBQ sauces.

Handicrafts and artisan products

Artisan workshops across the Grand Duchy stock some of the country's most authentic gifts from pottery, beeswax products and honey, to decorative knickknacks and wool blankets. The Upper Sûre region is the place to visit workshops, learn about local crafts and pick up a bargain gift. Schmaach Ëm de Séi a méi, a cafe and a shop in Esch-sur-Sûre sells handicrafts from across the region, or you will find a list of local producers here.

Luxembourg House and Letzshop

The Luxembourg House concept store has a vast array of products that are all "made in Luxembourg" and cater to all budgets. Items include art and decoration, gastronomy, textiles, stationery and numerous gift ideas. Their website is currently closed for maintenance work. You can browse online with Letzshop and see a whole host of local suppliers and plenty of gift ideas in the Made in Luxembourg section.

For more ideas, read our article Local gifts with a Lux twist.

