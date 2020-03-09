Where to try yoga

From an early-morning stretch to yoga in a hammock, outdoors or with your baby

Need to stretch out some tension, lose weight or just enjoy the mind-body-and-soul approach to exercise? Yoga in all its forms has become an increasingly popular activity for all ages, and Luxembourg has plenty of places to try it out – from family yoga sessions and beginners' Yin classes to advanced hot box Bikram.

First...some advice from the yogis

The most popularly practiced forms of yoga are listed below, but yogis will tell you to try a few classes and teachers to find the right one, as it's a bit like finding a good therapist. Beginners should make sure that teachers have a good level of training, understand anatomy and are able to adjust your pose or posture to ensure you don't do any damage.

Types of yoga popular in Luxembourg

Hatha yoga is ideal for beginners, and incorporates most yoga styles using posture and breathing exercises usually in a relatively gentle and slow format.

Vinyasa yoga is very popular and taught at most yoga studios. Postures are usually done in a sequence where movement and breathing flows, often to music.

Ashtanga yoga is the most traditional of Indian yoga and means "eight limbs". Usually performed in silence, it also synchronises breathing and movement.

Iyengar yoga emphasises alignment using breath control and props such as blocks, straps, bolsters or balls (it's also considered a good option for beginners). Postures are held for longer to ensure alignment is correct.

Bikram yoga consists of the same 26 poses and two breathing exercises and is usually done in a room with a temperature and humidity of 40 degrees (hence the term hot box). It's more intense and probably best for those who have experience of yoga postures.

Yin is a restorative yoga that uses supported postures (with blankets, bolsters or bricks) which are held for two to five minutes to open up fascia, ligaments and tendons and create a sense of mental calm. It's often combined with Yang yoga to build muscle strength.

Yoga Nidra also known as “yogic sleep” is relaxing guided mediation often performed lying down. It’s used to reset the nervous system and to reduce stress and anxiety and improve memory and learning ability..

Yoga studios

Yoga Balance – Kirchberg, Walferdange & Merl

Yogis give a thumbs-up to Jennifer Crisman who runs Yoga Balance and offers a range of classes mainly in Vinyasa and Hatha styles, but also in Yin, Yin/Yang, Chakra, beginner's and bar yoga. Danielle Ribs also runs Essentrics classes. It's handy if you work in Kirchberg (with early morning yoga classes) but there are also studios in Walferdange and Merl.

All three premises offer a variety of classes at all levels taught by a number of teachers. Yoga Balance also offers pre and post-natal yoga, and yoga for kids aged 5-10 years, and teens aged 10-14 years.

Yogaloft – Kirchberg & Gare

Offering a range of classes and styles, Iyengar classes provide a methodical approach and focus on alignments and adjustments tailored to each person in the class. Yin and Nida practitioner, like Metta Valérie, also has weekly classes on Wednesday evening at the Kass Haff farm and holds outdoor classes in summer.

Yogaloft offers classes in Yin/Yang, restorative Yin, Vinyasa and Somatic yogas, plus mindfulness meditation and gentle back yoga, in addition to classes especially tailored to seniors and for post and pre-natal mothers. There are kids workshops too. They also have a sanctuary offering different types of massage (including baby massage) and reflexology.

BYLU – Limpertsberg

Early morning classes start at 7.00 if you like to get your hot box yoga done first thing. Offering numerous Bikram classes with Polly, Olga and Emilie, at BYLU you can also try Yin yoga on Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Urban Leaf - Limpertsberg

Urban Leaf is a community-based yoga studio, herbal store and eco friendly yoga shop. With a range of classes from absolute beginners to advanced practices, special workshops and events, plus Thai massage. Try Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Hatha, Prana Vashya yoga, Pilates and meditation or gentle flow and inside flow yoga.



Jivamukti Yoga – Limpertsberg

If you're looking for something that covers the spiritual as well as physical, then Jivamukti Yoga has classes in Jivamukti (translates to soul liberation) yoga taught by Dr Magali Lehners and her team. It also offers beginner Vinyasa classes, Yin, senior and gentle yoga, and has a range of levels starting with beginners.

My Happy Place - Limpertsberg

Pilates or yoga classes ranging from Yin yoga, yoga Nidra, power yoga/ Vinyasa, pre- and post-natal yoga, flyhigh yoga, senior, teens and kids yoga, and barre yoga, all of which aim to improve mindfulness, posture, and meditation skills. Styles of yoga include Vinyasa, Yin and Hatha.



AeroYoga Luxembourg – Gare district/Esch-sur-Alzette

AeroYoga ® was created 10 years ago and allows you to do yoga in a hammock equipped with stirrups of varying lengths so you can practice yoga postures in total or partial weightlessness. You can find out more about this unique form of yoga, the schedule and prices here.

Sarah and John - Altrimenti/Kirchberg

'Look up to the sky' at one of husband-and-wife team, Sarah and John's, outdoor yoga sessions in Luxembourg, held at Kyosk Kirchberg during the summer for beginners to super-yogis. You don't need to sign up, just drop by with your mat or a towel together with a donation. You'll find details of their outdoor sessions here, and they also do an indoor version for the winter months at the Altrimenti Centre in the city. They also offer retreats and other workshops and events.

Hot Box – Strassen

Lunchtime and evening classes with Sheelagh O'Connor-Deri, who gets numerous recommendations from serious yogis, particularly for her caring approach and the fact she serves tea at the end of the session (which you'll probably need after all that sweating). Intermediate and advanced classes are available at Hot Box for those who need a good challenge, and Yin yoga is offered on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Bikram classes last for 1.5 hours, and all yogis confirm that this is the style to do if you're after weight loss.

Yoga la Source – Luxembourg City, Strassen, Bereldange,

Yoga la Source brings together a number of yoga practitioners offering a variety of yoga classes in Luxembourg City, Walferdange, Strassen and Bereldange. If you want to try out different forms of yoga, this place offers classes in Vinyasa, Iyengar, Ashtanga, Sivananda, Yin, and classes for the lower back, hormone and pregnancy yoga.

House of Yoga - Strassen

Yogis recommend this venue that is well set-up for its Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, Aloha, Yin, and power yoga classes. Pilates and Body Flying classes are also available.

FNELY – across Luxembourg

The National Federation of Luxembourg Yoga Schools (FNELY) has teachers that hold classes in Luxembourgish community and sports centres or town halls across the country. You'll find a list of teachers, the classes they run, locations, times and languages spoken (many teach in English) here.

We love yoga in Luxembourg has a Facebook page and website giving details of classes and workshops. There's a Pilates Studio in Luxembourg City, the Flow Studio on rue de Hollerich, and Ashtanga Yoga also in the city.

Outside the city, check out Yoga Shala in Roeser for drop-in sessions lasting 75 minutes in Hatha, Yin, Ashtanga and Nidra, plus kids' classes. Yoga John Schlammes in Medingen and Yogatime with Christine in Saeul are other options.

You can also find more details on parent and baby yoga and massage in this article.

