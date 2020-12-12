Get outdoors on one of these three great winter walk suggestions, to see nature at its best in the colder months

Get outdoors on one of these three great winter walk suggestions, to see nature at its best in the colder months

Kalktuffquelle waterfall frozen in winter into giant icicles Photo:Christophe van Biesen

You don’t have to stay inside because it's cold. Don hats, scarves, gloves and a warm coat and make the most of the natural beauty of Luxembourg.

Here's a few winter walks to try out.



Hohllay Caves and Kalktuffquelle – Mullerthal region

Head to Mullerthal to discover caves and icicle-laden waterfalls (if the weather drops below freezing).

In Berdorf, the Hohllay Caves were once a mining site in medieval times. These hollow caves were created in the Middle Ages when circular millstones were cut from them.

Hohllay Caves are eerie, but were where millstones were cut in medieval times Photo: LW archive

It's an eerie place, particularly the pillars left as support, but it’s also a natural amphitheatre so it's the ideal place to check out the echo from your voice on a crisp and quiet winter morning.

You can find details of an easy 6.4km circular walk that takes in the caves here.

Kalktuffquelle is sometimes host to a bizarre winter phenomenon. These two sets of waterfalls turn into rows of giant icicles when the temperature falls below freezing.

Rows of icicles at these two waterfalls in Mullerthal Photo: Anouk Antony

You can take local hiking trail W7 (10.2km) which starts at Heringer Millen, or by Route 3 of the Mullerthal trail. The walk crosses the river several times, including over a 600m wooden bridge, and passes by the waterfalls.

Mullerthal has a series of walks both long and short that can turn a cold winter’s day into one filled with frost-covered fairy magic. Remember to bring your torch (or use your phone torch) if you are going through any narrow passageways on these walks.

If you fancy taking your camera, Christophe van Biesen has a blog on landscape photography in Mullerthal here.



Stunning views of the Upper Sûre Lake

An 8.3km walk starts near the parking lot on the roadside between the dam of Esch-sur-Sûre and Kaundorf.

The Upper Sûre Lake

You follow the national footpath "Circuit du Lac" along the wooded heights above the lake.

The walk takes in Lultzhausen, Insenborn and great views of the lake, in addition to the Chapel of Saint Pirminus built in 1652.

The sainted monk is said to have visited the place in the first half of the 8th century and on this occasion to have blessed a spring below the chapel with healing virtues.

This walk combines beautiful forest with views over the vast landscape and the waters of the Upper Sûre Nature Park and will immediately give you the feeling of being at one with the greatness of nature. You can find out more about the area here.



Sunday afternoon stroll in Kopstal and Drëps

If it’s more about a stroll before or after Sunday lunch on a winter's day, then Kopstal and Drëps offer two great winter walks.

A winter view in Kopstal Photo: Lily Mileva

Start the walk in Kopstal near the town hall and quickly ascend into the tall coniferous and beech forests behind the village passing the sandstone outcrops of the Saangen area. The 7.7km circular walk brings you back to the village where (subject to restrictions), you can stop for a drink at Op der Breck or some Luxembourgish cuisine at Weidendall.

Drëps, the communal forest between Mamer and Kopstal, has a wonderful pedestrian circuit that climbs the Juckelsbësch plateau then follows the Riedelbaach as you walk along the Mamer Valley to Thillsmillen and Neimillen. When you’ve finished you can tuck into some raclette at the Restaurant Thillsmillen.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.