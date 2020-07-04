Luxembourg Pride Week 2021 and LGBTIQ life

Luxembourg Pride Week starts today, 3 July. We take a look at the celebrations this year, and LGBTIQ life in the Grand Duchy

The parade will not go ahead in 2021 but there are still plenty of events and festivities taking place for Luxembourg Pride Week

Luxembourg is one of a few European countries to have an openly gay prime minister, and the country legalised same sex civil union in 2004, and same sex marriage on 18 June 2014.

It may not have a reputation as a party town in the international LGBTIQ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex, Questioning/Queer) community, but it has a niche and vibrant scene. You can find out more about Pride Week and the organisations that support the LGBTIQ community below:

Luxembourg Pride Week (formerly Gaymat) 3-11 July

A change of name

Formerly called Gaymat, but now officially Luxembourg Pride, the week will be celebrated from 3-11 July at Esch-sur-Alzette, although the usual parade will be on hold, once again.

The Luxembourgish words "Géi mat" translate into "come along". The event organisers believe that not everyone understands the anglicised version of this word (into Gaymat), and that foreign residents may not get the original pun. Luxembourg Pride was considered a more inclusive title for all minorities, but Gaymat's roots, will however, still be part of the history of Luxembourg Pride.

The Pride team point out too, that whilst the week is marked with celebrations, the original message of Pride - equality for LGBTIQ people, remains the main issue today - as homophobia, biphobia and transphobia still exist, and not all LGBTIQ people are treated fairly across the globe.

You can read more about Prime Minister Xavier Bettel and the 15 other EU leaders who signed an LGBTIQ rights letter in response to Hungary's anti-gay laws here.

Celebrations during Pride Week

A commemoration ceremony will take place on Monday 5 July at the National Museum of Resistance at Place de la Résistance. LGBTIQ people have been, and still are, victims of crime and social hatred, and this ceremony honours past victims, many of whom paved the way for future generations. It can be attended in person but will also be broadcast live.

On Tuesday 6 July, Kinepolis Belval will be screening the film Supernova, at 19.00 in English. A pre-premier (as the film will be released in Luxembourg and France in September), it stars Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as Sam and Tusker (who suffers from dementia). A moving story about two men who visit places from their past as they confront Tusker's illness.

You can catch some Diva Storytelling from Séraphine at the Esch Theatre on Wednesday 7 July, including queer interpretations of Romeo and Juliet and the Grimm fairytales. There will also be a panel discussion at KulturFabrik on 8 July - the topic is still to be finalised.

The celebrations reach a climax on Saturday 10 July at Wicki Beach in Esch, which will host the Pride Show from 14.00 to 19.00. This replaces the usual street festival to meet with ongoing pandemic restrictions that limit the number of people who can gather in one place.

The Pride Show will have a live audience of up to 300 people, but will also be streamed live. To attend the show, you will need to reserve seats, which cost €15, but will be refunded in beer vouchers (or you can donate this money). Ticket holders can grab a deck chair in the sand, and watch the on-stage performances.

In 2020, Pride Week went digital to meet with pandemic restrictions. You can watch this video of Luxembourg Pride from 2019 to get a flavour of the week-long festivities.







LGBTIQ associations and support in Luxembourg

Rosa Lëtzebuerg Association

Founded in 1996, The Rosa Lëtzebuerg Association aims to work for all LGBTIQ people in Luxembourg. It defends and promotes LGBTIQ rights and equality, fights against discrimination and raises awareness, across the fields of justice, health, social life, education, culture and sport.

It welcomes LGBTIQ people in Luxembourg and provides socio-family counselling.

It also organises a number of events including queer laser game evenings and the Rosa Hiking Tour, and regular meet ups for Pink Ladies at the Independent Cafe and Pink Gents at a number of venues.

CIGALE

The LGBTIQ Consultation Centre CIGALE, set up by Rosa Lëtzebuerg in 2002, provides support on sexual identity and orientation.

Its centre provides a safe and protected meeting place and consultations or information. The centre also offers individual socio-pedagogical support for those 25 years and under, socio-family counselling and, it functions as a youth centre. It works with health professionals providing training on LGBTIQ issues.

We are Family Luxembourg is a joint venture between different associations in the Grand Duchy to provide an inclusive approach to gay/straight, transsexual, transgender, queer, non-binary and other LGBTIQ groups.

ITGL (stands for Intersex & Transgender Luxembourg asbl), works towards a society in which any person can be accepted and respected as they define themselves, whatever the variations of their biological sex, or identity of gender or social gender role.

LGBTIQ nightlife

Luxembourg is not brimming with LGBTIQ-specific bars but Bar Rouge on Rue des Bains (open Wednesday to Saturday) is considered the top nightspot for the community with regular events and themed nights.

Banana is a party concept ready to use for bar and club owners specialising in events for the LGBTIQ community. They have organised a Jungle Party, Candyland and God of Olympus parties. They are currently hosting livestream Fridays with one hour of DJ music streaming from a special location.

Fairytails is a young collective whose motto is to offer the best gay club experience in Luxembourg, They organise themed extravaganzas in Luxembourg. A pool party has been organised for July.

Woof (men only) also organise events in the Grand Duchy and Bear Dukes Luxembourg organise nights in clubs and bars. They are currently organising regular online drinks.

LadyLike hold events for women only, including the popular Absolutely Queer nights. You can get a good overview of LGBTIQ events in Luxembourg and surrounding countries at Gaypers.

This Gay Guide to Luxembourg offers useful tips on bars and hotels.

Thalia Garcia's "tranformiste" shows are scheduled regularly in Luxembourg city . You can find a schedule of events here. Cafe des Artistes in Grund has regular piano nights with Oscar.

Queer.lu brings together many of the LGBTIQ associations and organisations and lists future events including The Luxembourg Queer Arts festival in 2022.

More information...

You can find more information on marriage, PACS, adoption and fiscal matters for the LGBTIQ community here, and more information on organisations and support groups here.

