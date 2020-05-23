Finding a temporary home

Furnished bedrooms from €600 per month, Airbnb for €36 per night, or an aparthotel - there are plenty of options if you need a temporary home

Just arrived in the Grand Duchy or moving from a rental property to a new house with a waiting gap? There are numerous reasons you might need temporary furnished accommodation in Luxembourg for a few nights, a few weeks, a month or even a year. Here are some options for an interim home.

Bed & Breakfast or Airbnb

Bed & Breakfast no longer has the image of creaky beds and shared toilet facilities. In fact there are several apartments or rooms offered B&B style in Luxembourg via bedandbreakfast.eu.

The popular Airbnb has a number of owners in Luxembourg renting anything from a private room for €36 a night to a cosy two-bedroom furnished apartment in the city for €110 a night. You can see availability and prices transparently on their website, and search according to criteria including date, location, price range and number of guests. New laws mean that Airbnb hosts in Luxembourg can only rent for a maximum of 3 months per year in total.

Both options are ideal for very short-term rental requirements – days or weeks rather than months. If you're on a real shoestring, then you can book a dormitory room at a Luxembourg Youth Hostel for as little as €25 including bed sheets. Most hostels have on-site restaurants offering breakfast and other meal services.

Furnished rooms & short-term lets

It is still possible to get a furnished bedroom for €600 per month Photo: Shutterstock

If you need furnished accommodation for more than a few weeks, it may be cheaper to take a short-term let or a furnished room.

Furnished.lu and Vauban & Fort both offer furnished bedrooms for anywhere between 15 days to one year. An all-inclusive package means your rent includes the cost of utilities, internet, and insurance. Most give you access to kitchen and laundry facilities and some offer an LCD TV, plus free social events organised year round. Recent reviews of Furnished.lu on social media have not rated the customer service and quality of rooms as highly as in previous years.

Online estate agencies atHome and FMI list furnished apartments, whilst Luxfriends and Appartager list house and flat-shares. Website Luxembourg Expats lists furnished properties for rent including private rooms but also apartments and duplexes.

Aparthotels or temporary residences

Aparthotels are ideal if you need a place for a few weeks or months, but they work out more expensive in the longer-term (unless your company is paying for your accommodation).

They come with basic furniture including beds, dining table, sofa and TV. They usually include a kitchenette, so you can do some basic meal preparation, and many can provide additional items such as baby cots, wifi or breakfast at an extra cost. All provide linen (bed sheets and towels) and most include a cleaning service in the price. Expect to pay hotel rates, with a studio costing between €100 to €150 per night.

Availability is limited, as business visitors appear to book well in advance in Luxembourg, and companies may have an apartment booked on a longer-term lease, but it's worth a search if you know quite far in advance when you will need your accommodation.

If you want a city location, The Central has 30 designer apartments in the city and a Smart Aparthotel with 86 apartments in the financial and EU instutition district of Kirchberg. Vistay has apartments, some with a terrace or balcony, whilst Empire Hotels has two centrally-located aparthotels with duplexes.

The Queen has several villas, whilst MG Hotels has five serviced apartments including one in Bertrange. If you like to share your space with designer furniture and local artwork, try the apartments and duplexes of Cab Ap’art.

