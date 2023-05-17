Everything you need to know, from how to get a fishing licence to some of the best ponds and lakes in Luxembourg

From trout and pike to carp or bream, Luxembourg has a wealth of lakes and rivers to fish from. Here's everything you need to know about fishing in Luxembourg.



Getting a fishing licence

Click on My Guichet to apply online for your licence. Once payment has been received your licence will be emailed to you in PDF format.

If you would rather apply in person, then visit the Registration Duties, Estates and VAT Authority (Administration de l’enregistrement, des domaines et de la TVA - AED). A fishing licence can be obtained from one of the following offices:

Civil Registry Office 2 Luxembourg



Civil Registry Office Grevenmacher

Civil Registry Office Diekirch

Civil Registry Office Esch-sur-Alzette



Fishing licences can be postponed for up to a year after the date of the application.

Keep your licence and proof of identity with you when fishing. Both are required when showing documentation. If you are fishing on private property, keep documentation issued by the holder of the fishing site to prove you are authorised to fish there.

Inland waters

Inland waters are defined as the area occupied by major rivers, lakes and reservoirs in the country.

They are divided into 2 categories:

Category-1 waters are navigable waters. Here, the fishing rights belong to the state or public waters.

Category-2 waters are non-navigable rivers or leased waters. Here the fishing rights belong to the landowners. Fishing in these private waters is prohibited without written authorisation from the tenant.

Licence categories

Ordinary licence - allows holders to fish in category-2 waters if they hold the fishing rights or have permission from the holder of the fishing rights.

Special type-A licence - in addition to the rights under the ordinary licence, allows holders to fish in category-1 waters from the water’s edge.

Special type-B licence - in addition to the rights under the ordinary licence and the special type-A licence, allows the holder to fish in category-1 waters from a boat.

Children

Children under the age of 14 years old may fish without a licence provided they use a single handline. A handline is a method of fishing that uses a line with a baited hook or lure attached to one end. The line is held in the hands and any fish caught are hauled in by ‘hand’ rather than on a rod.

Pond and lake fishing

Pond fishing is authorised without a licence. Instead, you pay a fee for use of the waters and their facilities.

Below is a list of some of the ponds and lakes where you can try your hand at fishing for a small fee:

Boulaide fishponds

Etangs de Boulaide in north-western Luxembourg has three trout fishing ponds situated in a quiet location. Advertised as family friendly, it has a snack bar and onsite parking as well as a small shop.

Address: Rue de l'Etang, L-9640 Boulaide

Reilerweier fishponds

These fishponds are located close to the centre of Clervaux and managed by the Reilerweier campsite. Try your hand at fishing for trout or no-kill carp in two separate ponds. Regulations require all carp caught to be cured and disinfected before being released back into the water. There are also competitions and events held throughout the year.

Address: Maison 86, L-9768, Reiler

Clémency fishponds

Carp, roach and trout can be found in Clemency’s three ponds. There is a restaurant on site and a shop selling essential items, like bait, for fishing. On-site parking and close proximity to cycle paths and local nature walks make this perfect for a family outing.

Rental of the ponds for individual group activities is also possible on request making it easy to organise a birthday or workplace outing around fishing.

Address: Rue de Grass, L-4964, Clémency

Fischbach fishponds

Two trout ponds, parking facilities, a playground for children, traditional restaurant and onsite brewery make Fischbach a good choice for a day's fishing. It is also possible to rent a pond for individual group use or organise a birthday party or workplace outing around fishing.

Address: Rue Principale, L-7430, Fischbach

Pétange and Lamadelaine fishponds

Nestled in the valley of Lamadelaine are three peaceful ponds perfect for a quiet day of fishing. Facilities include a restaurant serving a wide range of dishes onsite.

Take a break from the waterbank to stroll through nearby Prënzebierg-Giele Botter nature reserve. Formerly an open-pit mine, the area is now home to extraordinary wild orchids, amphibians and bats.

Address: Rue Du vieux Moulin, L-4710, Lamadelaine

Rëmerschen fishing lakes

Two fishing lakes of no-kill carp and an array of family friendly activities are on offer at the Remerschen Fishing Lakes.

Address: Breicherwee, L-5441, Rëmerschen

Echternach fishing lake

Year-round fishing is possible on the largest fishing lake in the Grand Duchy - Echternach.

Location is everything and Echternach has a lot to offer with its adventure playgrounds, restaurants, water sports, youth hostel and roman ruins mean there’s more than just fishing available here.

The waters are home to a variety of fish, catering to the tastes of both recreational and experienced anglers.

As with the fishponds, fishing is only permitted with a licence on the lake. For a breakdown of their rules, regulations and prices click here.

Regular competitions and events are held throughout the year.

Address: Nonnesees, L-6479, Echternach

Weiswampach fishing lakes

Two artificial lakes are on the leisure and holiday centre at Weiswampach.

Fishing is permitted without a licence from 16 September until 30 June on Lake Inferior, but strictly prohibited at other times and on twin Lake Superior.

Address: L-9991, Weiswampach

Restrictions

The number of fish caught per day is restricted by law.

Contact Luxembourg Federation for Sports Fishing for further information.

Fishing clubs and associations

● Luxembourg Federation for Sports Fishing (Fédération Luxembourgeoise des Pêcheurs Sportifs (flps.lu)

● The Flyfishing Club Luxembourg organises regular fishing outings and competitions

● Kirchberg Sports Fishing (Sportsfëscherveräin Kirchbierg)

