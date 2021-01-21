Need some home furnishings? Here's a list of stores to suit every budget including second-hand furniture places

There are many high-end designer furnishing stores in Luxembourg, but if all else fails, IKEA Arlon is a good one-stop shop for beds, sofas and utensils

Need a new bed, sofa or coffee table, or just want to spruce up your place with some additional rugs and throws? Luxembourg has a selection of furniture stores to suit all budgets, and a healthy second-hand market.

Conforama & Roller

A reasonably-priced alternative to IKEA stocking a variety of beds, sofas, office furniture and white goods, plus carpets and accessories, Conforama has a big store in Strassen next to the Belle Etoile shopping centre. It also has a range of TVs and PCs, and they can organise delivery at a cost.

Cut-price decor is on sale at Roller, with stores in Strassen, Foetz and Wemperhardt. You can pick up a corner sofa for €900 and a double bed for €800. IKEA prices, but possibly not as durable. Useful if you think you'll be in the Grand Duchy for a set period of time, and don't want to fork out on expensive furniture.

Kichechef

Capellen business park has an enormous Kichechef showroom. Bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and offices, plus a whole host of accessories, and a huge selection of designer names. Probably the best thing about Kichechef is that they can also install everything for you.

Showroom at Kichechef Photo: Laurent Ludwig

IKEA

So technically not in Luxembourg but just over the Belgian border, you can pretty much kit out your entire house with IKEA, at reasonable prices, including kitchens, but not fitted bathrooms.

IKEA deliver to Luxembourg for a charge, and depending on the size of the items, you can get them delivered on a van (timed delivery slots) or a bigger truck, for a fee.

Maison du Monde

Need a fancy sofa or a memorable-looking bookcase, then Maison du Monde in the Gare quarter is ideal.

Similar to IKEA, but with slightly higher prices and more choice, it stocks all the furniture you need to kit out your home and a number of nice accessories including mirrors, ornaments, towels and scented candles. They also have a line in kids' furniture.

Dorma Home

Bertrange based Dorma Home stocks Scandinavian-style furniture including sofas, beds, tables and lighting.

They can deliver and assemble and take away your old furniture for a price.

Arbitare Living, Arbitare Kids and Flexa

Brought to you by German furniture company KARE, the Junglinster store has an array of garden furniture, lighting, sofas, beds, tables and bookshelves.

Arbitare Kids has a wide choice of kid’s bedroom furniture, pushchairs, highchairs and, of course, toys, and a selection from Flexa, a Scandinavian children's furniture shop.



A great selection of styles for all budgets is housed in a showroom that gives you inspiring ideas on how to use your space.

RR Interieur & Bonn

Belgian designer furniture can now be found at the city's Grand Rue, from tableware to sofas with designs exclusive to RR Interieur. There's another much bigger store in Strassen. The coffee tables and accessories are high-end so expect prices to match.

Bonn has also opened an interior design store at Rue de la Poste, with sofas, dining room furniture and beds, plus lighting and accessories, and stocking a huge number of brands to order.

Roche Bobois

If interior design is your ultimate passion and money is no object, then head to this store for some of the most luscious designer furniture, from sofas to dining tables, lights, kitchens and more.

They can even hold your wedding list (although you’ll need some rich guests on it). You’ll find them opposite the Belle Etoile shopping centre.

BoConcept

In Helfent/Bertrange near the City Concorde shopping centre, this is another upmarket home furnishings store that offers contemporary metal, glass & upholstered pieces with a Danish feel.

The website gives plenty of tips and ideas for different areas of the house or you can make use of their instore design consultants.

Robin by Sherwood

Strassen-based concept store in which you’ll find an eclectic mix of home furnishings. If you like to shop and dine, head to the other store in Hollerich, part of the Robin du Lac concept store, and you can sip a glass of wine or sup a coffee if you need time to consider your choices.

Note that parking in the area is really hard to find, particularly on weekdays.

Casa

With stores in Mersch, Strassen, Sandweiler, Bettembourg, Pommerloch, Foetz, Esch-sur-Alzette and Huldange, you’ll find all sorts of home accessories in Casa from garden furniture to bath mats and crockery, all at very reasonable prices.

The online inspiration section gives you plenty of ideas for each season.

Bolia & Carrerouge

Head to Grand-Rue for the newest furniture shop in the city, offering hand-crafted furnishings and customisable furniture. Drawing from Scandinavian materials and designs for its home furnishings, all products are sourced responsibly and sustainably. The brand is also distributed by lighting specialist Carrerouge in Hollerich, which itself has furniture from several brands.

Reed & Simon

With a showroom in Hamm, you’ll find a range of furniture for every room inside the house and a selection of outdoor sofas and chairs, in addition to lighting and other decorations.

Designer brands and classy designs means this is a top-end furniture store.

Möbel Alvisse

A sizeable showroom in Leudelange, just off the motorway, you’ll find everything from fitted kitchens to living and bedroom furniture and numerous home furnishings.

Prices are steep, prepare to pay €5,000-7,000 for a leather sofa, but you can select a tailor-made kitchen and goods can be delivered.

Plum d'Art

Bed specialists with a good stock of different box spring and frame beds, and various mattresses. Beds are not as cheap as IKEA or Roller, but may last longer and come with a guarantee.

Plum d'Art have stores all over Luxembourg and one next to IKEA Arlon.

Meubles Mich-Gillen

Gare-based Mich Gillen stocks a range of brands in the mid-range for prices.

You’ll find sofas, bedroom furniture, wardrobes and plenty more.

H&M Home and Zara Home

Head to the new Cloche d'Or shopping centre for home furnishing variations from these two high street clothing chain stores. H&M Home has several decorative items such as cushions, tables and kitchen accessories, whilst Zara Home has fitted sheets and duvet sets, lamps and lighting, mirrors and carpets.

Home Deco - Tousalon

Bereldange located home furnishers with sofas, coffee tables, low-priced accessories, mattresses and bedding sets all with quite a modern look and some unusual colour schemes.

Sichel

You'll find variations of this store in Howald (home) and the City Concorde shopping centre in Bertrange (Loft & Gift) offering everything from unusual sofas, vases or plant boxes, to dining tables, beds, office and garden furniture, plus a number of decorative items. Items are at the designer end and prices are not given on their website, so expect them to be in the designer price range.

Galerie Moderne

With more than 70 years' experience in kitchen design and furnishing this Grevenmacher based company has sofas, beds, kids' furniture, soft furnishings, cutlery and electronics and of course kitchens, with access to a good selection of quality brands. They also stock a number of cleaning products for your furniture and can deliver.

Deckerline & Girasole

Dudelange-based specialists in living rooms, bedrooms, bedding, dressing rooms, box springs and decorative items in a showroom of ​​over 4000sqm.

Elegant Italian designer home furnishings (no prices shown) can be found at Girasole in Ehlange-sur-Mess.

Second-hand furnishings

In Esch-sur-Alzette (the city-based one has closed now) you can pick up a second-hand bargain at Troc, great for things like mirrors, sofa-beds or wardrobes.

They deliver too and you won’t have to pay for assembly, because most things are already put together.

Oddhaus Vintage is an online shop based in Luxembourg selling unique and offbeat vintage furniture and home decoration objects from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with the odd sprinkling of pre-war industrial design or 80s kitsch. They have a store in Gasperich open on Saturdays only. Rob vintage also sells vintage furniture from their store in Howald.

Nei Aarbecht offers work, meals and accommodation to the long-term unemployed who collect furniture and other household items which are then sold in their shop in Helmdange. Okkasiounsbuttik has second-hand furniture and is located in Differdange (the store moved from Belval on 30 November 2022).

Foreign residents living in Luxembourg often move to a new destination and can't take their furnishing or white goods with them. You can often find a bargain or two at home sale weekends or online. Try sell, give, exchange, 2nd hand or free your stuff Luxembourg.

