Everything you need to know about bringing your pet to Luxembourg or getting one when you arrive

Everything you need to know about bringing your pet to Luxembourg or getting one when you arrive

Dogs must be registered and have a microchip within one month of adoption Photo: Shutterstock

If you're thinking of getting a pet or if you already have one, here is the low down on looking after your pet, adopting a pet and all things related to our animal friends in Luxembourg.

The law

Dogs must be registered and have identification (usually a microchip). Cats don’t need to be registered but must be microchipped. Dogs must be registered and microchipped within one month of adoption. If you’re importing a dog, a registered vet can do this and vaccinate against rabies.

You can register your dog at the local commune. You’ll need a veterinary certificate stating the breed and proof of vaccination against rabies in addition to proof of liability insurance. You’ll find the forms and rules on guichet.lu here. If you move, you will need to re-register at your new commune within a month, and it’s your commune to whom you pay dog tax.

Dogs must be kept on a lead in built up areas, public car parks, sports grounds, children’s play parks, and on public transport.

Cats and dogs should have a European pet passport. If you adopt from a rescue charity or shelter, you will get this on adoption and it will state the vaccinations your pet has had. You will need the passport when you visit a vet.

Emergencies & vets

In an emergency call 112. On duty vets are published daily here. You can also contact SOSvet.lu.

For non-emergencies the Yellow Pages has a list of vets in Luxembourg.

Axa can provide pet insurance for cats and dogs, at three different levels of cover.

Adopting a pet

Photo: LT

Before you adopt a pet, consider the conditions you live in, for example if you have enough space or have a garden.

You should regularly visit a pet at a shelter or foster family to build a relationship with them before adopting.

If you decide to go ahead, you’ll need proof of ID and address, and you may be required to pay a fee for microchipping, sterilization and vaccinations.

There are several shelters in Luxembourg, Belgium and France where you can apply to adopt a pet:

If you want a specific breed of animal or need an indoor cat due to your location or dwelling, you can find more information about pure-bred cats at Lux-Cat Club and a list of Luxembourg-based dog breeders here.

If you want to bring your pet from overseas you can check the rules for Luxembourg here. The website also lists information on getting a pet passport in addition to import regulations.

Food and accessories

Hausdeier.lu sells pet supplies online, including food, toys and treats for cats, dogs and birds, with free delivery. They also provide"petboxes" delivered monthly with contents tailored to your pet's needs.



Within the Grand Duchy, Fressnapf sells pet food and accessories and has stores across Luxembourg. Further afield, Zooplus.de will deliver pet supplies to Luxembourg.

Josy Welter in the Belle Etoile shopping centre also stocks pet supplies and you can buy rabbits, mice, gerbils and guinea pigs in-store, in addition to fish and tanks.

Beggen-based, family-run enterprise Boutique J Christnach-Jungblut sells everything you need for your pets, and also clothing brands like Barbour, Fjäll and Räven.



For second-hand pet accessories such as transport boxes or dog coats you can try the Facebook group, Secondhand Deieren Artikelen.

Dog training and play dates and pet advice

There are plenty of doggie play date, dog training and other places you can spend time with your dog in the company of other dog owners. For more information check out our article, Fun things to do with your dog.

For advice, support, information or just to share news on your pet, join the group Pet owners of Luxembourg. They can also advice you what to do if you have lost your dog or cat.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.