Furnishing stores

Need some home furnishings? Here's a list of stores to suit every budget including second-hand furniture places

Photo:Laurent Ludwig

Need a new bed, sofa or coffee table, or just want to spruce up your place with some additional rugs and throws? Luxembourg has a selection of furniture stores to suit all budgets, and a healthy second-hand market.

Conforama

A low-priced alternative to IKEA stocking a variety of beds, sofas, office furniture and white goods, plus carpets and accessories, Conforama has a big store in Strassen next to the Belle Etoile shopping centre.

It also has a range of TVs and PCs. They can organise delivery in-store or online.

Kichechef

Capellen (just of junction 2 of the motorway), is where Kichechef has its enormous showroom.

Bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens and offices, plus a whole host of accessories, and a huge selection of designer names. Probably the best thing about Kichechef is that they can also install everything for you.

Showroom at Kichechef Photo: Laurent Ludwig

IKEA

So technically not in Luxembourg but just over the Belgian border, you can pretty much kit out your entire house with IKEA, at reasonable prices, including kitchens, but not fitted bathrooms.

IKEA deliver to Luxembourg for a charge, and depending on the size of the items, you can get them delivered on a van (timed delivery slots) or a bigger truck, for a fee.

Maison du Monde

Need a very reasonably priced sofa or a memorable-looking bookcase, then Maison du Monde in the Gare quarter is ideal.

Similar to IKEA, but with slightly higher prices and more choice, it stocks all the furniture you need to kit out your home and a number of nice accessories including mirrors, ornaments, towels and scented candles. They also have a line in kids' furniture.

Dorma Home

Bertrange based Dorma Home stocks Scandinavian-style furniture including sofas, beds, tables and lighting.

They claim to be able to deliver to your home within two weeks, and have a range of prices for most budgets.

Arbitare Living, Arbitare Kids and Flexa

Brought to you by German furniture company KARE, the Dommeldange store has an array of garden furniture, lighting, sofas, beds, tables and bookshelves.

A great selection of styles for all budgets, is housed in a showroom that gives you inspiring ideas on how to use your space.

Head to Junglinster for Arbitare Kids and wide choice of kid’s bedroom furniture, pushchairs, highchairs and, of course, toys. They've also opened a Flexa Scandinavian children's furniture shop in Strassen (an quarter that has numerous bed and mattress shops).

Roche Bobois

If interior design is your ultimate passion and money is no object, then head to this store for some of the most luscious designer furniture, from sofas to dining tables, lights, kitchens and more.

They can even hold your wedding list (although you’ll need some rich guests on it).

You’ll find them opposite the Belle Etoile shopping centre.

BoConcept

In Helfent/Bertrange near the City Concorde shopping centre, this is another upmarket home furnishings store that offering contemporary metal, glass & upholstered pieces with a Danish feel.

The website offers plenty of tips and ideas for different areas of the house or you can make use of their instore design consultants. You'll also find a pop-up store at Royal Hamilius, with a smaller selection of home furnishings.

Robin du Lac

Hollerich-based concept store in which you’ll find an eclectic mix of home furnishings and you can sip a glass of wine or sup a coffee if you need time to consider your choices.

Note that parking in the area is really hard to find, particularly on weekdays.

Casa

With stores in Foetz, Gasperich, Junglinster, Strassen, and Sandweiler, you’ll find all sorts of home accessories in Casa from garden furniture to bath mats and crockery, all at very reasonable prices.

The online inspiration section gives you plenty of ideas for each season.

Reed & Simon

With showrooms in Hamm and City Concorde in Bertrange, you’ll find a range of furniture for every room inside the house and a selection of outdoor sofas and chairs, in addition to lighting and other decorations.

Designer brands and classy designs means this is a top-end furniture store.

Möbel Alvisse

A sizeable showroom in Leudelange, just off the motorway, you’ll find everything from fitted kitchens to living and bedroom furniture and numerous home furnishings.

Prices are steep, prepare to pay €5,000-7,000 for a leather sofa, but you can select a tailor-made kitchen and goods can be delivered.

Meubles Mich-Gillen

Gare-based Mich Gillen stocks a range of brands in the mid-range for prices.

You’ll find sofas, bedroom furniture, wardrobes and plenty more.

H&M Home and Zara Home

Head to the new Cloche d'Or shopping centre for home furnishing variations from these two high street clothing chain stores. H&M Home has several decorative items such as cushions, tables and kitchen accessories, whilst Zara Home has fitted sheets and duvet sets, lamps and lighting, mirrors and carpets.

Sichel

You'll find variations of this store in Howald (home) and the City Concorde shopping centre in Bertrange (Loft & Gift) offering everything from unusual sofas, vases or plant boxes, to dining tables, beds, office and garden furniture, plus a number of decorative items. Items are at the designer end and prices are not given on their website, so expect them to be in the designer price range.

Second-hand furnishings

In Esch-sur-Alzette (the city-based one has closed now) you can pick up a second-hand bargain at Troc, great for things like mirrors, sofa-beds or wardrobes.

They deliver too and you won’t have to pay for assembly, because most things are already put together.

Oddhaus Vintage is a new online shop based in Luxembourg selling unique and offbeat vintage furniture and home decoration objects from the 50s, 60s and 70s, with the odd sprinkling of pre-war industrial design or 80s kitsch. Rob vintage also sells vintage furniture.

Nei Aarbecht offers work, meals and accommodation to the long-term unemployed who collect furniture and other household items which are then sold in their shop in Helmdange. Okkasiounsbuttik has second-hand furniture and is located in Belval.

Foreign residents living in Luxembourg often move to a new destination and can't take their furnishing or white goods with them. You can often find a bargain or two at home sale weekends or online. Try sell, give, exchange, 2nd hand or free your stuff Luxembourg.

