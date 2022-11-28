Meet the super hero dogs who wear a cape

Unlike the more familiar guide or seeing eye dog, who lead the blind, assistance dogs are often found working behind closed doors in hospitals, hospices or schools, working with people with various disabilities.

Their tasks include opening doors, picking up items for patients or, perhaps more importantly, alerting potential seizures or diabetic attacks.

The role of the dog is to assist healthcare professionals by enabling them to offer their patients a range of therapies.

The dogs work closely with their handlers during a patient's rehabilitation and patients are encouraged to hold hoops or form obstacles using their legs or arms for the dog to pass through and weave around. Assigning tasks, such as feeding, grooming or walking a dog gives many patients a sense of responsibility and empowerment.

Nelly Nash (right) is the founder and secretary of Luxembourg’s assistance dog school (ASA) ASA

A dog's presence provides a calming and stabilising influence on patients and their carers, Nelly Nash, founder and secretary of Luxembourg’s assistance dog school (ASA), said.

"The dogs bring a homely feel," Nash said. "Dogs don’t expect anything, they just give and allow [the patients] to just be."

In one instance, a patient with late-stage dementia was able to remember the exact day and time during a regular visit from the assistance dogs to the care home, Nash said. On another occasion a child who did not speak was able to do so when commanding the dog.

Super dogs

When working the dogs wear special capes - a uniform that signals the role of the dog to observers and puts the dog into working mode. But it’s a tough ride to the top and not every dog makes the grade.

"In a litter of approximately 10 puppies only one will be chosen to become an assistance dog", Nash said.

It costs around €17,000 to buy, educate, train, neuter, feed and medically care for a golden retriever and it takes around two years to train the dogs. Over the past 12 years, ASA has paid for more than 58 dogs and sponsored 60 puppies.

At just seven weeks old a puppy undergoes its first personality and temperament test. The majority fail to reach the requirements needed for assistance work.

It’s an intensive workload and trained dogs receive a working contract with set hours and free time.

Successful puppies are placed with families in France. It is here that the dogs experience family life and socialisation and go on trips to busy places like shopping centres, transport hubs and playgrounds.

The next round of testing takes place at 18 months old. “Up to 40% [of the dogs will] fail at this stage,” says Nash. Character or behavioural problems rule many out whereas others suffer from health issues.

"For some of the dogs the stress is just too intense", says Nash.

Dogs that complete this stage of their training go on to finish their education at a specialist school in France - Handichiens. Once completed each Golden Retriever receives recognised, government approved certification to work as an assistance dog.

