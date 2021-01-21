Resident stickers, parking discs, white, orange and yellow zones. We demystify the rules of parking in Luxembourg

Glacis is Luxembourg City's second biggest car park with 1000 spaces, but it is often closed for fairs, markets and drive-in cinemas

Despite free public transport, driving and the necessary evil of parking is still a big issue in Luxembourg, particularly in the city centre, but even in certain neighbourhoods and towns across the country.

For newcomers and even some of us who’ve been here for years, it can be confusing knowing where you are allowed to park and what charges you must pay. So, we’ve put together an idiot’s guide to parking. If it still doesn’t make sense – take the bus!

Word of caution

Although crime rates in Luxembourg City are much lower than other capitals, be aware that theft from vehicles is on the rise. Don’t leave valuables in your car (or on display) even if you’re just popping to the shop.

Car parks

Luxembourg City has several car parks, the biggest of these being Hamilius (400 public spaces), Stade de Lux (600 spaces), Gare (603 spaces), Fort Neipperg (515 spaces), Place de l'Europe (444 spaces) and Glacis (1000 spaces). There are numerous smaller underground car parks including the popular Knuedler, Saint-Esprit (currently closed) and Monterey.

Be aware that the Glacis car park may have severely limited or no space during Schueberfouer (late August to mid-Septemer), when the Advent Circus is in town (December) and on Glacis Market days.

Park and Ride

If you’re driving into the centre for work, you might consider the Park and Ride (P&R) car parks which are free for 24 hours (after which you get charged a daily rate of €10). They’re located on the outskirts of the city at Bouillon (2,442 spaces), Kockelscheuer, Luxembourg Sud A and B, and Beggen.

Park and Ride car parks are free for first 24 hours Photo: Chris Karaba

You can find the details of all the city and P&R car parks together with real-time details on spaces here . You can also use the Call2Park service to pay for parking in the city in advance.

Outside of the city centre most car parks are free or operate a machine ticket or pay and display system.

Paid parking zones

In the city and its residential neighbourhoods, roadside parking or outdoor parking bays operate on a pay per hour system in tandem with residential vignettes or stickers.

Charges and the maximum time you can park will depend on the zone:

Get a ticket to avoid a fine Photo: Teddy Jaans

White zones (very short-term) usually allow free parking for a maximum of 30 minutes and operate Monday to Saturday 08.00 to 18.00.

Orange zones (short-term) allow you to park for a maximum of 2 hours and cost €2 per hour, operating from Monday to Saturday 08.00 to 18.00.

Yellow zones (medium-term) allow parking for a maximum of 3 to 5 hours on the roadside and 5-10 hours in a car park. They operate Monday to Friday 08.00 to 18.00 and cost €1 per hour. Those with residents’ permits do not need to pay and can park for longer.

Green zones (medium-term)allow you to park for a maximum of 5 hours and operate Monday to Friday 08.00 to 18.00. You will pay €2 for the first 3 hours and €1.50 for subsequent hours. Residents with permits do not need to pay.

Violet zones (long-term) allow you to park for up to 10 hours and charge 50 cents per hour.

Residents permit/vignette

If you are resident in Luxembourg City you can apply for a vignette, a sticker you must display in your car at the bottom right of the screen.

This will allow you to park in your residential zone for free, but you can also use a white disc in conjunction with it, to park up to 2 hours in zones within the city that normally require a permit.

Applications can be made online or in person at the Service de la Circulation at 98 Rue Auguste Charles. You will need to provide the following documents:

A copy of your vehicle registration document (carte grise).

Your ID number or matricule that is given on your social security card.

If you have a company car, you must provide a certificate from the company giving you permission to drive the car or a copy of the lease contract.

You can apply for annual, temporary (20 days) or visitor permits (up to 3 months). Vignettes are provided for a particular vehicle and cannot be inter-changed. The first one is free, the second one costs €60 and you can apply for a third (this is the maximum number) for €120.

Resident parking permits also operate in other communes including Esch-sur-Alzette, Strassen, Mamer, Petange, Differdange and Bettembourg, so check with your commune to see if you need to apply for one.

White disc for Luxembourg City, blue disc for outside the city Photo: Guy Jallay

Parking discs

White discs allow free parking in the city for up to 2 hours in conjunction with a resident’s parking permit. You can find a list of parking areas where you can use the white disc here.

Blue discs are used in communes outside the city (you can buy these in some shops and at the ACL). Notices will stipulate the maximum time you are allowed to park and can vary from 30 minutes to 5 hours or longer.

Be sure to display your blue disc and return to your vehicle within the maximum amount of time to avoid a ticket. Bertrange is one commune known for its zealous checks on blue discs.

Disabled Parking

There are 300 disabled parking spaces or bays in Luxembourg City, marked with a road sign and on the road with the wheelchair symbol. Disabled drivers must obey the parking fees and maximum periods and must display a disabled parking permit.

Electric cars

There are some 460 charging points in Luxembourg, with about 100 in the city including at public municipal and park-and-ride car parks. The government promised to install 800 charging points by 2020, but rollout has been much slower. You can find a list of charging points in the city here, and a map showing stations across the country here.

Payment can be made using a Chargy mKaart smartcard. To get one, you must subscribe with a charging service provider, where you can also view electricity rates, and reserve a charging point online or by mobile app. You can find at more at www.chargy.lu.

Luxembourg is also installing 88 SuperChargy ultra-fast charging stations by 2023. They will be in 19 locations, and the first are already running at the University of Luxembourg Kirchberg campus. The new stations will charge a car in 20 to 30 minutes.

