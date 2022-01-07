Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Orthodox, Baha’i, Quaker and Humanist – you can meet or worship together in Luxembourg. Here is a list of places

Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Hindu, Orthodox, Baha’i, Quaker and Humanist – you can meet or worship together in Luxembourg. Here is a list of places

Luxembourg is a predominantly Catholic country and as such, many of the public holidays such as Octave and Toussaint follow the Christian religious calendar. However it is a tolerant society in which people of other religions, including humanists and atheists co-exist peacefully.

If you’ve just arrived and want to find your nearest church, temple, mosque, synagogue, Buddhist centre or Quaker meeting place, here’s a list of all the places of worship in Luxembourg.

Please note that due to pandemic restrictions some places of worship or centres may have restricted numbers at services or be holding them online. Please check individual websites for details.

Catholic

You can find a list of all the Catholic churches in the Grand Duchy by parish here. Each parish may contain several churches. Often, weekend or daily mass is shared among the churches, as you can see from this link to the Mamerdell parish, which also has a monthly mass in English, although generally mass is given in Luxembourgish, German or French.

Some village churches do not hold regular services, except for specific occasions such as Christmas or All Saints Day when local families will visit the graveside of their families. In addition you’ll find pilgrimages for Octave (Notre Dame Cathedral in the city), The dancing or hopping procession (Echternach Abbey) and the Notre Dame de Fatima pilgrimage in Wiltz for Ascension.

English-speaking mass is held at the Church Saint Alphonse in the old town of the city.

Protestant

There are several Protestant places of worship dotted around Luxembourg and serving local communities, which includes the Church of the Trinity in the city, in addition to Faber House in Wiltz. You’ll also find a chapel at Ettelbruck hospital. The Evangelical German-speaking Protestant congregation in Luxembourg has services every Sunday at 10.00.

You can find more information on Protestant places of worship here.

Anglican

The Anglican Church of Luxembourg on Avenue Marie Therese holds services on Sundays.

Evangelical

The All Nations Church is located at 85 avenue Pasteur in Limpertsberg and holds a service on Sundays, the Oasis Church of God is located in Bonnevoie on Dernier Sol and also has Sunday worship. Both these services are in English. The Church of God also serves the community in Luxembourgish at El Shaddaï and in Spanish at El Faro. You can find out more about all three here.

Assemblées de Dieu de Luxembourg has French speaking evangelical churches at 22 rue de Laboratoire in the city, and at rue Victor Hugo in Esch-sur-Alzette.

The Seventh Day Adventists are located in Rollingen-Mersch and Soleuvre, and the Evangelical Church Chrischona is at 32a rue de Luxembourg in Bertrange. The Evangelical Free Church (German) is at Dudelange.

Other Christian places of worship

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (Mormon) is based in Strassen.

The New Apostolic Church Luxembourg has communities in Esch, Differdange, Luxembourg City and Wiltz.

The Society of Friends (Quakers) holds a meeting every month but not on a fixed Sunday. If you wish to attend you can contact them directly for more information.

The Luxembourg Mennonite Association is located at 82 Rosswinkel in Scheidgen, and the Church of Christian Science is at 84 Grand-Rue in the city.

Jehovah’s Witnesses are based at 22-24 rue d’Alsace, with a Portuguese speaking community is at 15 rue de l’Egalité, both in the city.

Orthodox Churches

The Russian Orthodox Church of Saints Apostles Peter and Paul is on rue Jean-Pierre Probst in the city. The Luxembourg Coptic Orthodox Church is hosted at Capellen, whilst the Romanian Orthodox Church is at rue Vauban in Pfaffenthal.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is at 3 Pulvermuhl, which also hosts the Greek Orthodox Church, the latter uses the Saint Nicolas Cathedral in Weiler-la-Tour for celebrations in Greek. You can find addresses and further details here.

Islamic/Muslim mosques and places of worship

The Islamic Cultural Centre of the Grand Duchy lists prayer times. Shoura is the umbrella organisation for Muslim places of worship/mosques. These are located in the city, Contern, Mamer, Mersch, Wiltz, Diekirch, Esch-sur-Alzette and Differdange. You can find full address details and more information here.

Jewish synagogues

The main synagogue of Luxembourg, the Israelite Consistory of Luxembourg, is on avenue Monterey in the city. The Liberal Jewish Community of Luxembourg is at rue du Canal at Esch-sur-Alzette. Chabad Lubavitch du Luxembourg is an online resource for the Jewish community in Luxembourg and its website has areas devoted to learning and values, practice, family and community, and inspiration and entertainment.

Buddhist

The Luxembourg Zen Meditation Centre was created on the initiative of practitioners who frequent the Ryumonji Zen monastery located a few hours from Luxembourg. They meet on Thursday evenings and two Sundays a month at the Centre Convict in the city.

The Tibetan Cultural Centre founded by Lama Jigmé Namgya is located in Luxembourg City, whilst Soka Gakkai Luxembourg (SGI LUX) can be contacted online.

Hindu

LuxUtsav is a non-profit association organised by Indians living in Luxembourg for the community to celebrate the annual Durga Puja. The Hindu Forum Luxembourg organises prayer and puja for the Indian community at various locations in Luxembourg throughout the year. Tamil Sangam Luxembourg organises events for Diwali and Pongol.

Other religions represented in Luxembourg

Baha’i Community of Luxembourg

International Association Sûkyô Mahikari

Humanist

Alliance Humanist

You can find a full list of all religious and humanist organisations in Luxembourg here.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.