Taking your driving test

Getting a learner’s permit, taking the theoretical and practical tests, and from probationary to full driver’s licence – all covered in our guide

You must take theoretical lessons and a test, then practical lessons and a test to gain your probationary driving licence

The process for getting your driving licence in Luxembourg can seem complicated. First you need to get a learner’s permit, then take theory lessons and pass the theory test. Once you’ve done that you can start taking practical driving lessons before you take your practical driving test. There are a minimum number of compulsory lessons for both the theoretical and practical driving elements.

We go step by step through the process, and give some tips on local recommended driving schools where instructor’s can guide you in English. It’s not cheap to get a licence, and expect the average cost (if you pass both tests first time) to set you back somewhere in the region of €1,400.

What do I need to get a driving licence in Luxembourg

You must take a theoretical and a practical exam, and the duration of training for both will depend on your experience.

You can take a test to drive a moped or light motorcycle at 16 years but you must be 18 years to drive a car and 24 years to drive a vehicle with more than nine passengers (like a minibus).

Getting a learner’s permit

You must register with an approved driving school in Luxembourg. You can find a list of schools here. If you don’t like the school that you originally register with, you can switch to another school, by taking your learning permit or certificate to the new driving school who will forward it to the SNCA driving licence office. You will get a new learner’s permit or certificate.

The driving school will then complete an application for a driving licence and submit it to the SNCA. The minimum age for A and B categories (which includes cars) is 17 years to begin training, and the application must also be signed by a legal guardian if you are under 18 years.

To get your driving learner’s permit or certificate you must undergo a medical examination with your GP to ensure you have the right physical and mental abilities to drive. A driving licence cannot be issued if you suffer from angina, have an addiction to alcohol or drugs that might impair your ability to drive safely, or are taking medication that may do this too.

The application must include:

A recent passport photo

A medical certificate issued less than 3 months previously

A tax stamp of €30 (attached by the driving school)

A copy of a valid ID card

If you are a minor then a copy of the ID document of your legal guardian or parent is needed

If you are an adult then you need criminal record certificate which you can organise with the casier judiciare here.

If you have been living in Luxembourg for less than five years you will need to also provide a criminal record certificate for the last country of residence.

The theory test first

The theory element of your test covers the rules for driving on public roads and the highway code of Luxembourg. After you’ve taken the theory test you will get the learner’s certificate which shows proof of the lessons you’ve taken and is valid for three years. It can be issued six months before you turn 18 years (or the relevant age for the licence category you are applying for).

The theory exam tests your knowledge of the Luxembourg highway code photo: guy wolff

It is compulsory to take at least 12 lessons lasting one hour if you have never had a licence and 6 hours if you have a driving licence in another category (ie moped but now you want a licence to drive a car).

The theory test is undertaken on a computer, and you must make the appointment in advance (at least one week prior to the exam date). You can only do this if you are registered with a driving school and have a learner’s certificate or permit.

You can make an appointment here on guichet or directly with the SNCA here. You will need to present your ID card and learner’s certificate. You can take the test in Luxembourgish, French, German, Portuguese or English, at SNCA sites in Sandweiler on Tuesdays, Diekirch on Wednesdays and Esch-sur-Alzette on Thursdays. The test is available every half hour from 8.00 to 11.30 and then 13.00 to 16.30. On request, you can take the test in an oral format accompanied by a sworn interpreter.

The theory test takes the format of about 50 questions, and you must get about 90% of these correct. If you fail the test, you must repeat half the mandatory hours (so six hours for most people) and then take the test again. A new application will cost another €30.

The practical training

First of all, be aware that many recent social media posts suggests that people are waiting 2-3 months from passing their theory test to being able to start practical lessons, so be prepared for a delay.

The minimum number of compulsory practical lessons is 16 one-hour lessons (less if you hold a licence for a motorcycle). You can apply as many times as you like for the practical test but if you fail, you must take at least 8 one-hour practical lessons before you can reapply.

Costs and accompanying driver

Practical driving lessons are expensive in Luxembourg, costing between €60 to €70 for one hour. You can also opt for accompanied driving after 12 hours of lessons (10 with a driving school and two with an accompanying driver) which will allow you to drive with someone with at least six years’ driving experience (such as a parent or friend). This is definitely a good option to save on costs but also increase practise, although you will still need to complete 4 more one-hour lessons with the driving school before you can apply for your test.

Accompanying drivers must submit an application

If you hold a Luxembourgish driving licence you must include a valid insurance certificate with your name and that of the learner driver (attesting to civil liability insurance), a copy of your ID and a criminal record certificate.

If you have a foreign driver’s licence registered in Luxembourg you will need to include the above plus a copy of your driver’s licence.

Accompanied drivers play an educational role and must fill in a report for the driving school instructor which will be recorded on the learner’s certificate or permit. They take full responsibility in the event of an accident, and use a special L plate (white letter L on red background) displayed at the rear of the vehicle.

Learners cannot drive outside the Grand Duchy or between 23.00 and 06.00, and accompanying drivers must sit in the front passenger seat. A validated learner’s certificate and the accompanying driver’s licence must be carried at all times, together with the special certificate issued by the insurer valid for the learning period.

The practical test and probationary licence

The practical part of the driving test takes place by appointment at one of the test centres and your approved driving school must register you for it. It costs approximately €100. If you fail the practical test, you can reapply but you will need to take at least eight additional practical lessons.

If you pass, you will be issued with a probationary driving licence valid for 24 months, which constitutes another training period.

During this period you must keep a training booklet which contains eight detachable forms used to record offences committed by the trainee driver, and you must also take part in a one day training course at the centre in Colmar Berg. You can take this one-day training after the third month since the issue of your licence. You’ll be given a certificate and this will entitle you to your final full driver’s licence, although you will not receive this until one month before the expiry date of your probationary licence.

Driving schools

You must use a driving school that is approved by the SNCA. You can find a full list here.

It's not straightforward to change driving schools so try to pick one you will stay with Photo: LW Archives

Readers’ have recommended a number of schools that can provide instructors who can conduct lessons in English and these are listed below.

It’s worth ringing around to check the options available. For example Auto Ecole Mathieu can provide lessons on manual and automatic cars, whilst Pepe has simulated driving in different weather conditions, and covers city driving, parking in Auchun, going to a petrol station, and motorway driving.

Auto-Ecole Yann – Capellen/Gasperich

Auto Ecole Mathieu – several schools in Luxembourg

Auto-Moto-Ecole Pepe – Limpertsberg

Auto Ecole Theis (formerly Friden) – Luxembourg City, Kayl, Schifflange and Esch-sur-Alzette

Gaul Auto Ecole – Mersch

Auto Ecole Bertrand – Munsbach

Auto Ecole Toni – Beggen and Bonnevoie

Auto Ecole Cloche d’Or

Auto Ecole Fatima – Luxembourg City

More information

You can find more information on taking your driving test on Guichet here, more about accompanied drivers from the ACL here, and information on the average costs for passing your driving test here.

