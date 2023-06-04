Top nature activities in Luxembourg in June

Check out our top picks of nature activities this month

From tours of wild orchids, a sensory nature concert for children, a medicinal plant walk to a garden piano concert, there are plenty of nature activities going on in June.

Piano concerts at the Amélie Rose Garden

When: June 4 - 10:00 - 18:00

Where: Edouard André Municipal Park, Luxembourg city centre

The ‘Rendez-vous aux Jardins’ returns this year with some exciting new additions to the programme.

Gardening and music are intertwined with a series of piano recitals at the newly landscaped Amélie rose garden. Situated at the heart of Edouard André Municipal Park, the performances make up part of non-profit organisation LUGA’s “sowing in 2023, harvesting in 2025”. Their preliminary programme is in anticipation of LUGA’s Luxembourg Urban Garden exhibition which takes place from May to October 2025.

Performances by pianists from the Conservatoire de musique de La Ville de Luxembourg and musical sisters Anastasia and Anna Touliankina will be interspersed with stories on the history of the rose, tastings of local rose-based products and the opportunity to meet the LUGA team throughout the day.

There will two self-service pianos placed in the park for anyone to play as part of the ‘My Urban Piano’ festival.

Find out more here or here

Inauguration of the Parc de Gasperich



When: June 7 at 16:30

Where: Boulevard de Kockelscheuer, opposite the National Fire and Rescue Centre

Take a self-guided tour of Luxembourg’s long anticipated largest park.

With a playground, pond, petanque, fitness area, multisports fields, brasserie, public orchards and the newly naturalised Drosbach stream it promises something for everyone who visits.

Tour of wild orchids in the Schwaarzenhaff nature reserve

When : June 18

Where : Nature & Forest Administration, Centre nature et forêt Mirador, Steinfort

Join a guided tour with a botanist from the National Museum of Natural History in the nature reserve of the Steinfort Mirador Schwaarzenhaff.

Over 40 species of wild orchid exist in Luxembourg today. Many of them can be found growing in the Schwaarzenhaff nature reserve, including the remarkable Soup Harepel Orchid.

The language of the tour will be tailored to the audience participating on the day.

Register for 10:00-12:00 here or 15:00-17:00 slot here

Guided orchid museum tour

When: June 13, 20 & 27

Where: National Museum of Natural History Luxembourg

Go on a guided tour with the commissioner of the museum’s current orchid exhibition, Thierry Helminger, as part of the ‘Trick or Truth - Wild Orchids in Luxembourg’ collection. Admire the museum’s unique models that display the extraordinary diversity of these protected plants.

The language of the tour will be tailored to the audience participating on the day.

Participation is free, but attendees must register here.

Sunday guided orchid museum tour

When: Sundays, June 4, 11 & 18

Where: National Museum of Natural History, Luxembourg

Take a Sunday stroll with a difference by joining a tour of the current orchid exhibition at the Natural History Museum. Discover their unique models, made from real orchids that show the extraordinary variety and beauty of these protected native plants.

The language of the tour will be tailored to the audience participating on the day.

A 5€ entrance fee for access to the nature museum is applicable.

Click here to register.

The little enchanted tree at the Philharmonie

When: June 8, 9, 10 at 10:00 & 15:30

Where: Philharmonie, Kirchberg

Explore a musical forest in the setting of the Philharmonie. Immerse yourself in a sensory world where the sound of the rustling of leaves and the song of birds are mixed with the textures of the forest floor. At the heart of your experience sits the enchanted little tree.

Suitable for families with children between 0-2 years old.

Click here to book a performance.

Guided tour of Kirchberg’s arboretum with the National Museum of Natural History

When: June 7 at 18:00

Where: Kosegrënnchen Park entrance, Serra roundabout (nearest tram stop: Kirchberg, Luxexpo)

Join biologist, Thierry Helminger, for a tour of Kirchberg’s parkland. Topics span their impressive collection of European trees, biodiverse landscape and vegetation. June’s tour uncovers a new habitat for orchids in the area.

Tours last approximately 90 minutes. Registration is not necessary and participation is free.

Click here to learn more.

Medicinal plant walk, Kirchberg

When: June 7 at 17.45

Where: Tour leaves from Coque tram stop

Join qualified herbalist, Viviane Craig, as she guides you through the varieties of medicinal flora found on Kirchberg’s plateau.

Tours last between 90 -120 minutes. Participation is free, but registration is required.

To register for the tour in English click here

Greenfingers gardening club’s private garden tour

Greenfingers is an international gardening club based in Luxembourg. Their diverse English speaking programme includes visits to gardens, regular workshops, and presentations on a variety of garden-related topics.

Become a member and gain access to a variety of resources whilst learning more about gardens and gardening in the process.

For more information click here

International hike in Diekirch

When: June 3 at 7:00 & June 4 at 13:00

Where: Al Sëerei Cultural Centre, Diekirch

If you like your outdoor experiences a little more on the wild side join the International Hike in Diekirch.

With refreshments en route and international music groups and local stalls on site this walk promises to be fun for the whole family.

Participants can register for a 12 km, 20 km or 40 km hike on Saturday or Sunday.

Click here to discover more.

