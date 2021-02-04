Getting around the Grand Duchy

Here's how to get around Luxembourg by bus, rail, tram, bicycle and car

Photo: Laurent Blum

Despite its semi-rural setting, Luxembourg has a relatively comprehensive public transport system and most villages have a bus service and a school bus service.

Luxembourg is the first country in the world to make all public transport free of charge (since March 2020), and has a system of bus, rail and tram.

You only need a ticket if you are travelling by train in first class or if your journey will cross the border into Germany, France or Belgium. Children aged under 4 years must be accompanied by a person over 12 years to travel on the network.

Bus

Buses are the most common way to get about with services running to most towns and villages.

Buses 1-30 (and 31 to 33 school buses) are run by the state. All other buses are run by private providers, although they may be paid to cover school bus routes.

Many buses coming from the west of Luxembourg now stop at Stäreplaz/Étoile at the end of Route D'Arlon. Buses 6 and 16 go to the airport.

A park and ride service is offered from Bouillon and a bit further out of town at Kockelscheuer.

You can find a comprehensive list of bus routes and timetables here.

Night buses

There are a number of buses that run through the night on Fridays and Saturdays to various suburbs of the city and locations outside the city. You can find out more about the routes and timetables here.

Commune bus services

Many communes run mini-bus services that collect you from your home and drop you to a destination within the municipality such as the shops or train station. You have to book in advance. Ruffbus offers this service in Mamer, and Bus@Stroossen in Strassen. Check on your commune website to find out if there is one in your municipality.

Train

Train services to Arlon (Belgium), Trier (Germany) and Metz and Nancy (France) run regularly, as do services to Rodange, Wasserbilig, Esch-sur-Alzette, Bettembourg, Dudelange, Dippach/Reckange, Pétange and Mersch. Remember that if you're crossing the border by rail, you will need a ticket.

You can find out more about routes, stops and timetables here. It is also possible to purchase connecting tickets for onward travel to other parts of Europe such as Paris and Strasbourg.

You can download a mobile app m-shop to pay for journeys on the Regio-Zone cross-border network via your phone.

Sales centres are located at the Central Station (Daily 05.00 to 20.45) and Belval University Station (Monday to Friday 06.15 to 19.45).

Tram

When completed, the tram will operate from Findel Airport to Cloche d’Or via Luxembourg's city centre.

For now, the first section of the tram runs from the central station at Gare to Stäreplaz/Étoile at the start of Route D'Arlon in the city, and then on to LuxExpo in Kirchberg. You can find a list of stations/stops here.

You can find a timetable and more information on the tram here.

Taxi

Taxis are notoriously expensive in Luxembourg where Uber is still to gain a toehold. You can order a webtaxi for a lower fare or if travelling in a large group, consider a nightrider bus.

Other taxi services you can book online or by phone include Alo Taxi, Moien Taxi and My Taxi Luxembourg. You can find a full list of taxi services in Luxembourg here.

Bicycle

Need to get somewhere fast in bad traffic? Take a Vel'oh. All Vel'oh bikes are equipped with electric assistance which is activated at low speeds and decreases as the rider reaches the maximum speed of 25km/hour.

With 100 stations in and around the city centre, 300-400 metres apart. You can rent a bike for the day for €2, and a 3-day ticket costs €5.

A one year subscription is €18, and the first half hour of each journey is free. You can book tickets online.

Car

If you still prefer to drive to the City, here is a list of car parks by location with information on current availability of spaces. For more details on parking, when to use permits or blue discs, read our article on Parking in Luxembourg.

If you commute by car for work, you might be interested in car pooling. CoPilote is an app for carpooling in Luxembourg, Belgium, France and Germany.

Tourist offers

If you want to visit the region, or have friends and family who are visiting, you might want to try a Segway tour, the steam train at Fond du Gras and trips to the Moselle and Ardennes regions can be found here.

