You can run, but you can’t hide from Luxembourg rescue dogs

Columnist Faye Peterson finds out about the vital work of Sichhënn, the country's association for search and rescue dogs

Unlike the more familiar 'area search' dogs used by authorities to locate survivors, Luxembourg's search and rescue dogs organisation, Sichhënn, specialises in so-called mantrailing; focusing their search and rescue efforts on finding the scent of individual animals and missing persons.

Although often confused with ‘tracking’, mantrailing is distinctly different with dogs being taught to prioritise the scent of an individual or animal over and above another. Dogs follow this scent both on the ground and in the air, rather than via a set of imprints as with tracking.

"Odours, like those left by skin, hair, sweat and hormones, are bacterias", explains Tanja Forette, president and founder of Sichhënn. "They are living, so they stay present for a long time in an area." These living bacterial microorganisms continue to shed scent into the environment long after an individual has left an area. It is this scent the team tracks.

Individual odours are replicated for the dogs to smell in sterile containers on gauze. Compared to your average photocopier the process is slow, taking approximately 20 minutes to copy a scent, but the information captured contains much more detail.

Like our fingerprints, our odour is unique, but holds much more information. Genetic make-up, gender, age, medications and even types of diet are detectable in a scent.

The team dealt with more than 200 calls in 2021 Anouk Antony

Once at the site of a search, the dogs can pick up distress signals - fear, depression, signs of struggle and injury are all wrapped up in our odour. These dogs do not just read scents, says Forette, but they can piece together a whole story.

Four weeks is the oldest odour the team has searched for. Yet, successful searches have been conducted on older scent trails. Items with no living odour are impossible for Sichhënn to find, so hang up the phone now if you are missing wallets and keys.

Hide and seek

The majority of rescues undertaken are for people’s pets. Pets become part of the family and most of us will do whatever it takes to find lost family members.

The bulk of calls are for lost dogs, but unusual animals, like tortoises, a goat and even a pet fox have been reported.

"We are not there to judge owners or pet care givers," says Forette. What the Sichhënn do is offer advice and help. If a dog has run away the first piece of advice Forette offers is "not to run after the dog".

Although counterintuitive, Forette explains, pursuing the dog "is usually the wrong thing to do - it could seem like a game for the dog, or it will rather scare the dog and chase it away", she advises.

Tanja Forette with her beloved Argos Anouk Antony

More than 200 cases were reported to Sichhënn in 2021, just under half of which - 93 - led to the deployment of the organisation's search and rescue dogs. The organisation says that it has a 94% success rate in tracking down missing people and animals from referrals.

More often than not a dog will return home or to the spot it fled. The Sichhënn team are trained to talk owners through strategies to retrieve a lost pet. Sending the search dogs out on a mission is the last resort for the organisation.

Rescue missions can quickly become complicated affairs, especially if the team are called upon to work with police across the border in France and Belgium. Finding a lost pet is one thing, but aiding with a homicide or suicide takes a search to another level.

When searches fail it is often due to "several factors", says Forette. "For example, search conditions are not optimal as regards the time of the day, the weather, the area, etc," she adds.

In the case of one missing person, the dogs were able to locate the area, but the search had to be called off as bad weather and reduced light meant conditions became too dangerous to work in. Yet, with a location pinpointed, police were able to return and locate the missing individual.

Meet the team

The Sichhënn team has seven dogs trained and ready to work. Breeds vary, with the largest being an American Bulldog and the smallest being a Dachshund. A Dachshund? "Yes", says Forette, "sometimes you need small dogs to access certain areas." Larger dogs cannot slip through overgrown areas or narrow spaces in the way smaller dogs, like Dachshunds, can.

Dogs being trained for the search and rescue missions Anouk Antony

Street dogs make up a portion of their number, including Forette’s own dog Argos. Like many rescue dogs he exhibited challenging behaviours at the start and mantrailing became a way of rectifying these. In the process, Forette discovered that not only did Argos love the work, but he was good at it too.

The Sichhënn team has also partnered up with animal adoption shelters in Luxembourg, providing therapy training to dogs in the form of mantrailing sessions. This has helped give the dogs a second chance, improving their character and therefore their likelihood of adoption, with the organisation stating that all but one of the dogs they have trained have since been successfully rehomed.

Training for mantrailing is still not as clearly defined in Europe, as it is in the USA and UK. Forette has had to draw on over several years experience working in this field to create her own organisational exams for Sichhënn, supervised by a German examiner twice a year. Dogs and handlers who aspire to work for Sichhënn must complete these exams and receive certification in order to go out into the field.

Search and rescue work is not suitable for all - it is mentally demanding, the terrain can be challenging and there are many distractions but, for those who succeed, it can be a fun and rewarding career.

