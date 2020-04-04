Neighbourhood watch: Limpertsberg

Luxembourgish and expat families occupy this former rose-growing city district, which still retains some beautiful Art Nouveau houses

Luxembourgish and expat families occupy this district that still retains some beautiful old houses. Part of the north-west of Luxembourg City, it borders Glacis and the Grand Duchess Charlotte Bridge (Red Bridge), which connects Limpertsberg to the district of Kirchberg. The quarter has some 11,067 inhabitants, yet retains a leafy residential feel.

A little background ...

Limpertsberg was developed after the dismantling of the fortress of Luxembourg in 1867, but it wasn't the urban district it is today. That sprung up in the 20th century. Two aspiring gardeners, Jean Soupert and Pierre Notting, transformed the barren land into a rose-growing district in 1855, creating a unique nursery that established the area as an international rose-growing centre by the 1880s.

At one time, the district was home to three of the world's biggest rose-producing companies – Soupert & Notting, Ketten Frères and Gemen Bourg – which cultivated more than 260 varieties of the flower.

The University of Luxembourg buildings in Limpertsberg date back to 1903, when they were constructed for a Franciscan order. From 1926 to 1972, they also served as a college for Catholic priests. Luxembourg politician François Scheffer (1766-1844) was mayor of Luxembourg four times. The allée Scheffer is named after him.

Property prices

This is an eye-wateringly expensive and much sought after suburb with very few houses on the market, so you may need to consider an apartment if you’re thinking of moving here. According to Wort Immo, the current price per square meter (sqm) of real estate in the area is:

Apartment (old): €13,339

Apartment (new): €17,145

House (old): €11,102

Facilities

Shopping & Services

Luxembourg's public language school INL (Institut National des Langues) returned to its Limpertsberg campus opposite Glacis in 2018 following extensive renovations of the building. Most language tests related to national and international certifications are held at this building.

The nearby Cactus supermarket stocks groceries and, around the corner, Monop’ Pasteur also provides a selection of foodstuff as does Alavita which stocks wholefoods and organic products and has a small cafe area.

Estate agent Lydia de Marco has premises on the same street. If you're after some second-hand designer clobber, try Lena at 17 avenue de la Faïencerie.

Glacismaart is a monthly market (Sundays) selling fruit and vegetables, food products, plants and flowers and household items. You can find the dates it operates here.

The Centre Medical Luxembourg on rue Frantz Seimetz provides general medical consultations, medical certificates, travel vaccines, child and family-planning health services, aesthetic medicine and chronic disease management (diabetes, heart disease, asthma, etc). There's a pharmacy at 1 Avenue Victor Hugo.

The All Nations Church of Luxembourg on Avenue Pasteur has a service in English on Sunday (10.30), and a Sunday School for 4-to-18 year olds, in addition to Bible studies and other activities.

Carrying on the floral traditions of the neighbourhood, you'll find Iris Art Floral on allée Scheffer and Fleurs François Klopparound the corner on avenue de la Faïencerie.

Want to buy or sell antiques? Antiquités Garrel deals in antique furniture, paintings, bronzes, decorative objects, clocks and jewellery. Schaller Electronic fixes laptops, computers and printers. If you need to get a painting or photo framed, then Creation Plus has been doing this since 1992.

There's a bookshop, Librarie des Lycée at 30 Avenue Victor Hugo, and another La LIB, which stocks or can school books at 93 Avenue de la Faïencerie.

Schools

Limpertsberg is home to several educational institutions and a campus of the University of Luxembourg. These include secondary education establishments the Lycée Robert Schuman, the Lycée des Arts et Metiers, the Lycée de Garçons,the Lycée Michel Lucius (which, in addition to a Luxembourgish section, has an English-language section offering IGSCEs), the Lycée Technique du Centre and the Waldorf School, a private school for all ages, offering the International Baccalaureate with courses in English, French, German and Luxembourgish.

You'll find a link to the local Limpertsberg primary school here, listing the buildings and more information about enrolment.

However, due to high traffic congestion in the area, a plan is in place to move many of the schools to new campuses. The Lycée Michel Lucius is due to move to Kirchberg by 2025, and the Waldorf School is due to move to the same area in 2023. To date, nearly 2,000 students have moved from Limpertsberg, with a planned total of more than 5,000 students to be relocated by 2025. The vacated areas will be converted into residential units.

Transport & parking

Bus lines 2,8, 19, 30 serve Limpertsberg with line 100 going to Junglinster and CN7 serving as a night bus. You can find a list of school buses here. Parking at Glacis is free at the weekend and in the evenings, and the free City Shopping Bus leaves from the Glacis car park. There is also two tram stops at Limpertsberg.

Carloh, a car-sharing scheme, has a base in Limpertsberg, and there are five Vel'oh stations located in the district.

Recreation

Sports & Parks

The rose gardens may have left Limpertsberg, but you can still take a thematic walk – RosaLi (or Walkway of the Roses) to discover the district's horticultural heritage. The walk passes the Art Nouveau houses on rue des Rosas. You can take a guided tour or do the circuit by yourself using a map that can be downloaded from this page. Another pedestrian circuit follows the valley of the Alzette to the park Tony Neuman.

Tony Neuman Park, built in 1946 by Alphonse Hollman to create an arboretum, boasts a collection of sculptures, many by famous local artists, and combines flower beds with wooded areas including redwood trees. There is also a large expanse of grass to relax on and a playground for children. The main entrance is on Avenue de la Faiencerie close to house number 162A.

Tennis Club Smash on Boulevard Paul Eyschen has open and covered courts, and the Zaltimbanq Circus School runs workshops and courses for adults and children at Avenue Pasteur. The BYLU hot yoga studio is located on Avenue Joseph Sax. Built on the site of the city's former tram workshop, Tramsschapp is a sports and cultural centre that holds regular sports classes and tournaments in addition to theatre, dance and multicultural events.

Culture & Theatre

Limpertberg's Notre Dame Cemetery has a monument to national resistance and deportation. It also houses a bronze sculpture The Political Prisoner by Luxembourgish sculptor Lucien Wercollier. The cemetery houses the graves of some of Luxembourg's most famous writers, artists, politicians and business people, including the Soupert and Notting family tomb.

The Grand Théâtre de Luxembourg opened in 1964 and is the city's main venue for ballet, opera, theatre and dance spectacles. The theatre has hosted the Eurovision song contest and collaborates with numerous art institutions across the world to bring international productions to Luxembourg.

The September Schueberfouer is celebrated in Glacis with funfair rides and stalls (postponed again this year but there is plenty still on for D'Stad lieft including an outdoor cinema in July and August), while a regular food and flea market is run once every month on a Sunday. Other events include the Advent Circus and the annual sale of second-hand toys.

Ciné Utopia on Avenue de la Faiencerie screens art-house and independent productions in five separate halls. Hall Victor Hugo hosts events, exhibitions, concerts and conferences throughout the year.

Restaurants and food shops

Any visit to Limpertsberg must include a stop at Cafe des Tramways, which has a vast array of beers, wines and spirits and has an "old time" bar feel.

Connie and Yuki welcome you to Ready?! coffee shop, which combines healthy snacks, coffee and juices with a passion for bikes. Brasserie Siegfried (formerly Westeschgaart) offers tasty Luxembourgish fare and a variety of bottled and draft beers, or you can grab a beer and burger at Brasserie Seppl.

Fans of Italian food will enjoy Basta Cosi, pizzeria Atelier del Gusto and the family-friendly (with play park nearby) La Torre. For Spanish paella try La Taperia, a little further up the road from La Torre. Chiche recently moved to Limpertsberg to serve up its popular Syrian/Lebanese food.

Also recommended, comes the slightly more upmarket Porta Nova. You can taste products and buy a small selection of Italian charcuterie, wines, artisanal cheeses and ragu pasta at the bistro-style Culturando, a smaller sister outlet to Enoteca Italiana in Foetz.

Fancy a Chinese or Thai washed down with a Belgian beer? Then look no further than Mont St-Lambert. Opposite Glacis, grab a tapas or sharing platter and a glass of wine at Barrels, or bite into a juicy burger and dance the night away at Hitch. Seasonal specialities are on the menu at Les Espace Saveurs, or bring your own bottle of wine and tuck into some Lebanese food at Kicheneck.

The Brasserie L'authentique serves simple dishes Monday to Friday and houses a sweet corner selling pies and macaroons. You can also eat heartily at Le Scheffer Bar-Restaurant on Allée Scheffer. If you fancy a cosy place to try out some Russian dishes, reviewers recommend Brasserie Victor Hugo.

Asian food lovers should try Restaurant Himalaya, Restaurant Confucius on Avenue Victor Hugo, Restaurant Tibet. You'll find Restaurant Tempura also serving up tasty oriental treats and a buffet served in an impressive dragon boat. There's a very reasonably-priced sushi place, Miyako, at 4 Avenue Victor Hugo and takeaway sushi options at Tachi. For tagines and couscous try Chez Ali.

If you need a coffee fix, there's a Fischer on Avenue Pasteur, and you can grab a sandwich at Carpe Diem on the same road. Cocottes has healthy food bowls, sandwiches, salads, wraps and desserts.

Find out more....

More information on living in Limpertsberg can be found on the Facebook group Limpertsberg Quarter, and on the Ville de Luxembourg website here.





