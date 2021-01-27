In the neighbourhood: Beggen

Beggen may appear to be just a traffic-filled thoroughfare of shops and petrol stations, but it's the place to pick up Asian spices or a stylish coat for your dog

Beggen became a district in its own right in 1920, but its origins date back to 1611 Photo: Google Maps

About 171 hectares, and housing some 3,746 residents (end 2020), Beggen is bordered to the east by Dommeldange, the south by Eich, and the west by Mühlenbach and flanked by the River Alzette.

Located to the north of the capital, the neighbourhood may appear to be just a traffic-filled thoroughfare of shops and petrol stations, but there is much more to this quarter.

A little background...

Beggen became a district in its own right in 1920, but the origin of the area dates back to 1611. The census in 1851 showed there were 150 inhabitants in the quarter, but the population grew rapidly following industrialisation of the area.

Château de Beggen was built in the 19th century on the ruins of a former paper mill, and it has served as the home of one of Luxembourg's steel magnates, a base for occupying German forces and liberating US troops in World War Two, and the embassy of the Soviet Union. It is now the Russian embassy.

Today, some 70% of the population of this city district consists of foreign nationals.

Property prices

According to Wort Immo property prices are fairly reasonable for this city district:



Apartment (new) €11,581

Apartment (old) €10,106

House (old) €10,785

Facilities

Shopping & services

The Espace shopping centre on rue de Beggen houses a shoe repair shop, a computer repair shop, a hair stylist, opticians, dry cleaners, JIMS fitness, The Memphis coffee shop, a patisserie, perfumery, baby clothes boutique, multi-goods outlet Action and a Match supermarket. For general grocery shopping there's a Lidl and a Cactus.

The Pharmacie du Cedre is open Saturday mornings as well as weekdays. For spices, and a host of Indian, African and Oriental food supplies try Tandoori Market.

The Unicorner concept store stocks a range of handmade shoes, party supplies, home decorations and furnishings, and gifts. For beds and mattresses try Plum’Art.

Family-run enterprise Boutique J Christnach-Jungblut sells everything you need for your pets including coats and leads, and also clothing brands like Barbour, Fjäll and Räven.

Schools

There is a government run Foyer Scolaire on rue de Marché, as well as a pre-school and primary school. The Crèche Zoo Magique is located at 150 Rue de Beggen, Kidsville Nursery at number 57, and Crèche Barbara at number 228. At 144, you'll find the fairly new Creche Mausi (opened March 2020). The latter two creches are part of wider chains.

The technical school Emile Metz offers free vocational training in IT, electronics, mechanics, carpentry and metal work, and a Baccalaureate in IT. Courses in IT and mechanics are available in English. You can find out more here.

Budding musicians should try the EMA Music School in the Espace Centre for piano, drum, guitar, ukulele, and singing lessons. On the districts borders you'll also find the Spirit of Music Cafe at which you can get guitar lessons.

Transport & parking

Bus lines 10, 11, 26 and 71 serve Beggen, as does City Night Bus 6. You can get a real-time bus timetable for the stop on rue du Ponts here and for the stop on Kierch here.

Although there is no train station at Beggen, there are stations in nearby Dommeldange and Walferdange linking to Luxembourg's Central Station and the north of the country.

Recreation

Sports & parks

Beggen is home to FC Avenir Beggen, which plays at the stadium on rue Henri Dunant. The ground is also used to host Gaelic football matches.

There are small play parks at rue de Rochefort, one at rue de Nothomb and one at rue Henri Dunant. Residents can also use the school playgrounds outside of school hours and the district is located close to the Parc Laval and Park Bambesch.

The Tennis Club Beggen is located on rue Henri Durant, and there’s an Omnisports Hall on rue de Rochefort.

The area between Dommeldange and Eich has a 400 year history of metal working, and you can take a walk through history on a circuit which takes in parts of Beggen too. The circuit, which starts near Dommeldange station passes the cave dedicated to the Holy Virgin, a pilgrimage during World War Two, and the Chateau de Beggen. Other walking routes are listed here.

You can cycle along the Alzette starting in Bereldange on the PC15 cycle route, whilst PC1 route starts in Strassen and affords wonderful views of the Walferdange, Beggen, Dommeldange valley. If you need a set of new wheels, Bike World in Bereldange is close by.

Restaurants and cafes

The light and colourful Pizza Hut chain offers nice family-style booths. Neon lights and private booths abound in American style diner Memphis Coffee Bean, ideal for burgers and a side of onion rings.

You can try out some Indian or Nepalese food at The Tandoori, which also takes online orders, or you can sample mezze and kebabs (eat in or take away) at Matbah. A thumbs up for their Belgian fries and burgers, but also serving up quesadillas and nachos (all with veggie options) is Cafe Villa.

You’ll find pizza, pasta and risotto at Girassol and Chinese dishes at Royal Hirondelle. You can sample Mediterranean food at Greek restaurant Aleo.

Check out the huge choice of sushi at Sushi Restaurant.

Vantage offers the residents of Beggen the best of live music with local and international acts. It also hosts the occasional comedy night. You can find the agenda here.

Find out more...

You can find out more about the district here.

