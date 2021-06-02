In the neighbourhood: Bertrange

A shared-space with a village feel, but well-connected to the city, house prices have risen dramatically in this popular neighbourhood

Shared space is the theme of Bertrange which has a village feel Gerry Huberty

Some 6km from the city, connected by train, the leafy municipality of Bertrange or Bartreng, has a village feel. A shared space, with less emphasis on cars and more on pedestrians, the centre has a green and play park, surrounded by bars, shops and restaurants.

House prices have risen dramatically here in the past decade, making it more expensive than some city neighbourhoods

The population of Bertrange is 8,460 (as at 29 January 2021), with more than 50% of the population hailing from another country in Europe including French, Spanish, Italian, British, American, Romanian and Polish communities.

A little background...

Bertrange was a pitstop in Roman times on the roads from Trier to Reims and Arlon, and excavations have found evidence of Treveri Gallic tribe inhabitants in the area.

The name Bertrange is Frankish, probably hailing from the name of the village leader, and in old documents the village is referred to as Bertharingen, Bertrig, Bertringen and Bartreng, amongst other names.

As with many places in Luxembourg, the village was affected by plague and war in the 17th century, which reduced its population significantly to some 55 houses. The lords of Schauwenburg who held the land, departed to Alsace after the French Revolution, and many of the inhabitants of Bertrange emigrated to the United States or eastward into Europe. In 1850 the village had about 200 houses and 1,000 inhabitants but it grew in size as a neighbourhood from the 1960s onward.

Bertrange and Strassen were originally one municipality from 1823 to 1849, but in 1850, Bertrange is listed as a single parish. The war memorial in the municipality includes a stone monument depicting a young man bound. It was designed to remind us of the young Luxembourgish men forced to fight for the Germans in September 1942, and the plight of those who were deported.

Property prices

Outside of some city zones, Bertrange is one of the most expensive neighbourhoods in Luxembourg (more so than some city neighbourhoods). Prices listed on Wort Immo as the price per square metre of real estate in the area are:

Apartment (new) €12,393

Apartment (old) €10,492

House (new) €9,943

House (old) €9,055

Facilities

Shopping & Services

For grocery shopping, Bertrange residents are a hop, skip and jump (well a few kilometres) from both the Belle Etoile and City Concorde shopping centres. The former is home to Cactus (and a Cactus Hobbi) plus all the main high street stores, the latter has the high-end boutiques and a super-sized Cora. There's also a Delhaize supermarket at the Helfent end of Bertrange.

House prices in Bertrange have risen dramatically due to it's location but village-like feel and many restaurants. Photo: Gerry Huberty

In the Bourmicht business area you’ll find a Lidl (with possibly the friendliest supermarket staff in Luxembourg), DIY store Hornbach, and discount store Trafic. Am Wenkel in the village sells gifts and cards, plus those all important lottery tickets.

In the village itself, nicely pedestrianised (although with no road markings, right of way is difficult to gauge for drivers), you’ll find a pharmacy, a post office and an opticians. There’s also a vets at 9 rue de Leudelange, which offers emergency, out-of-hours appointments. Nearby is florist Petra. Wedding dresses and formalwear, or if you need alterations, can be done at Ma Robe – Ma Retouche, whilst nearby Nuvola Baby sells some snazzy but pricey babywear. At the Helfent end of Bertrange there a few clothes shops like C&A, a HiFi, selling white and electric goods including a good stock of tablets, PCs and mobile phones.

Back in central Bertrange, you'll find Niessen butchers hang their cuts for longer, for a stronger taste. They can also cater for small or large events. The patisserie Strasser-Nothum has fresh bread and a selection of cakes and pastries.

There’s a Ketterthill for blood tests at 5 rue des Champs, and for cracked windscreens you can head to Autoglas, who can liaise with your insurance provider. Praised by reviewers for its good customers service, DIL can repair your mobile phone or device, from cracked screens to loose connections.

Schools & Creches

There’s a Sunflower Montessori creche in Bertrange and a Luxembourgish primary school in the centre of the village. Creche Lilabi is located on rue de Mamer, and there is a Rockids Montessori creche located in a big house at Cite Millewee.

On the edge of the commune you’ll find the European School Lux II, and in nearby Merl there’s a huge number of secondary schools opposite the park including the Athenée de Luxembourg, ISL, Lycée Aline Mayrisch and Lycée Michel Rodange.

The commune runs a number of adult education courses to learn several languages but also in the arts and social sciences.

Transport & parking

There are plenty of buses from Bertrange. Line 5 runs to Cloche d’Or via the city, Line 6 to Kirchberg and the airport, Line 8 to Limpertsberg and Lycée Michel Lucius, Line 10 to Steinsel and Line 16 to the European School but also the airport. The 226 connects the Bertrange to Alzingen via Leudelange and Howald.

The train station for Strassen/Bertrange is really in Bertrange, next to the cemetery on the aptly named rue du Chemin de Fer. Trains run to Luxembourg City or in the opposite direction to Mamer, Capellen and Arlon.

Ruffbus Berti is a seven-seat electric minibus available from Monday to Thursday 7.00 to 20.00, and Friday to Saturday 7.00 to 01.00, providing a door-to-door service, to any location in Bertrange including Les Thermes swimming pool. Reservations should be made at least half an hour before departure by calling freephone 8002 1717, and transport is free. Children under 12 years must be accompanied by an adult, and the bus cannot be used as an alternative for school transport.

Adapto, provides a transport service for wheelchair users. There are 5 Vel’oh stations in Bertrange.

There is plenty of parking around the Atert Centre but be aware that you must use a blue disc and wardens patrol it regularly. There are Chargy stations at the Atert parking and at Beim Schlass.

Culture

Historic buildings

Schauwenburg Castle occupied by feudal lords, notably Henri de Bertrange who sealed the “letter of liberty” of Echternach in 1226. Built in several stages, the year inscribed at the main entrance is 1710, but the east and north wings were built in the 16th century and have windows from the Renaissance period. Occupied by the Huart family in 1780, a new castle was built in 1785 by Baron Jacques-Philippe-Joseph d’Huart for his son, who became the mayor of Bertrange several times between 1805 and 1837. The new castle was given to the Red Cross, which renovated and adapted it to become the Colnet d’Huart Foundation, a children’s home in 1948.

Whilst the Grevels’ Castle, once located near the route de Longwy in an area known as Gréiwelsbarrière, was destroyed at the end of the Second World War, you can still find Grevels’ farm, which belonged to the castle and was used to store produce from farmers given for the tithe(land tax). Guddenshaff is mentioned in the land register of 1824, whilst at the highest point of the municipality you can find the Beaufort farm, which also belonged to Jean-Francois-Joseph d’Huart and is listed in the records in 1824. It was later used as a forge by Guillaume Pescatore.

Art & Music

ArcA – Musek a Konscht welcomes musicians, students and professionals bringing music and art to life in Bertrange. It offers music classes at both group and individual lessons, with a concert hall for performances, and art exhibitions in the foyer. A special work of art was created by Italian artist Ivo Batocco for this centre.

The Bartrenger Hunn is a familiar icon to locals. The harvest was traditionally celebrated in Bertrange with the Hunnefest, and the rooster is a symbol for the commune. Artist Pierre Renard created the bronze sculpture of a rooster surrounded by hens in 2004, on display in Beim Schlass square.

The Bertrange Kameidi was set up as a youth theatre club in the 1970s, and today hosts theatrical and cabaret performances in the Atert centre in spring and November. The Choir St Cecile was founded in 1903 and meets to practice and perform regularly. Just Music provides UGDA music students with group lessons and collaborations, performing concerts and holding workshops. Brass and percussion players can check out Bartrenger Musek which also performs regularly.

Recreation

Sports & Parks

The cultural and sports centre Atert has a sports hall accommodating 1,500 spectators, which can host basketball, handball, and volleyball games.



You’ll find a whole host of clubs from football and basketball to tennis and table-tennis, Aikido, cycling, volleyball and petanque in Bertrange. You can find information and contact details on them, here.

There’s also a youth club on rue de la Fontaine, which amongst other activities, organises the local Buergbrennen events. Youngsters can also join the local scouts and guides troop.

Skateboarders can head to the small but nicely maintained skatepark on rue de Strassen. There are several playgrounds in Bertrange running along the side of the river, suitable for all ages.

Les Thermes has several pools including one for toddlers Photo : Luc Deflorenne

Designed by Luxembourg architect Valentiny, the space-age leisure complex Les Thermes has a swimming centre incorporating a lane swimming and diving area, three further indoor pools (including one for toddlers), and an outdoor one. It has a wave machine and two toboggan slides, plus an outside grass area for lounging in the sun. The complex incorporates a pizza and burger bar, in summer an outdoor cabin for drinks and ice cream, a sauna and wellness area, and fitness area Vitaly-Fit. You can find out more here.

For youngsters needing to let off steam, Zig Zag's indoor playground hosts a regular mother and baby/toddler group, The Little Gym are also offers dance and movement classes (both on Rue Pletzer).

Walking and cycling

The DICI tour runs for 38km, much of which is on paths with no vehicle traffic, inviting cyclists to discover Luxembourg City and Bertrange from forests and meadows to the city’s sights. You can download a map of the route here. The cycle path PC13 Nicolas Franz, runs for 13.8km from Kleinbettingen to Strassen via Bertrange, Mamer, Holzem and Garnich.

There’s a 7.3km circular blue flag route, in the Ënneschte Bësch between Bertrange and Leudelange, starting at the forest car park on the road between the two places. The forest is community-owned and the terrain fairly flat, so it’s an easy walk and possible with a robust stroller.

Restaurants and cafes

L'Epicerie du coeur de meule has opened a new store selling great cheeses and cured meats plus other speciality deli-style goods. They have a terrace and restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, and have a good selection of takeaway sandwiches.



Looking for somewhere light and airy, with a nice terrace? Then look no further than D’Rackett Tennis Club House, which serves up pasta, pizza, burgers and fish ‘n’ chips. There’s a weathered wood and sea theme to Kava, again with a terrace. The changing menu includes oysters.

Also with a nice garden terrace out back, Restaurant Am Bureck is billed as a Portuguese place, but has a very varied menu with a great selection of seafood dishes. Out on the green, close to the river and playground, you’ll find Brasserie B13, with a sunny terrace but also wall to floor glass windows for winter. Tuck into London fish and chips (without the newspaper) or a juicy steak, but also just a glass of wine or a coffee outside of main dining hours.

For something special, the terrace or inside dining at Elch Club is a treat, although vegetarian choices are limited, but you can try some Alice Hartmann Crémant. New world Asian restaurant serves up sushi and sashimi amongst other delights, you can eat in (with a PCR test) or order as takeaway.

With a sunny terrace, close to another play park along the river from Bertrange village, and near to Helfent, you’ll find Lentz Parc, which serves up snails and croquettes for starters, and has a good selection of fish and meat dishes and some Luxembourgish specialities including Judd mat Gaardebounen.

Kniddelen with various sauces and toppings is dished up at La Caravelle Photo: Pierre Matgé

Popular for business lunches, also with a shady garden terrace, La Caravelle on Am Bongert has asparagus, a good variety of salads for the weight conscious, fish and meat mains, and kniddelen with various toppings.

Over in the Bourmicht business area, a popular lunchtime stop is La Manufacture which serves up foie gras with chocolate, home-made vegetarian ravioli, and a variety of mature beef cuts. You can grab some pizza and pasta at Infinity Lounge. They also have a shisha lounge area. For a drink and the latest live sports, try Seven Bar (better for beer than wine).

Head to the City Concorde shopping complex for a number of restaurants and eateries including Cocottes, Chez Fox, Don Quixote, Bowls, and the lovely rooftop terrace of the SkyBar.

And finally, for a touch of organic ice-cream with a difference (try the citron and basil or matcha and coconunt sorbet), Anna & Paul also stock hand-made chocolates. You'll find them tucked away at the end of Rue Pletzer.

Find out more....

This Facebook page has plenty of information on where to go and what to do, including upcoming events in Bertrange. There’s also a Bertrange Forum where local residents exchange information and you can ask for advice.

