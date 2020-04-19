In the neighbourhood: Hesperange & Alzingen

This historical commune south-east of the city had a recent makeover. There's plenty of restaurants, and a summer beach club

With a population of more than 16,000 residents, Hesperange commune is an ideal place to live, close enough to town to commute but also close to the main motorways. It's also home to a number of great restaurants, walking routes and a football club.

A little background...

Heperange and Alzingen in southern Luxembourg (south-east of Luxembourg City) are part of the Hesperange commune which also includes Itzig, Howald and Fentange, which makes it the only commune in Luxembourg with five sizeable towns.

Now a ruin, Hesperange castle dates back to the 13th century when the Counts of Luxembourg gave the town to the Lords of Rodenmacher, who sided with the French when the Burgundians conquered Luxembourg in 1443. Maximilian of Austria dismantled the castle and in 1492 transferred it to the Lords of Baden. It was nationalised by the French government after the French captured it in 1796, and sold at auction two years later. The ruins remain in private hands today.

Hesperange town is found in records dating back to 867, when its name appeared as “Hasmaringa”, whilst records show an “Alkesingas” already existed at the end of the 10th century.

More recently, architects Bruck & Weckerle created a new centre to Hesperange, integrating traffic and the landscape to give the town a modern feel whilst incorporating a network of paths, a footbridge and bridge, for the benefit of cyclists and pedestrians.

The new bridge which connects the striking yellow church to the district across the River Alzette, creates the feeling of a square rather than a road. A staircase leads to a landscaped path which in turn connects to paths in the park.

Under the bridge, a regional cycle path also connects to the park without crossing a street. A footbridge with transparent railings links the two areas, and in front of the church is an inviting area with benches and play-fountain jets fed by water from the roof of the church.

Property prices

According to Wort Immo the current price per m2 of real estate in the area is:

Aparment (old) €12,227

Apartment (new) €10,267

House (old/new) €14,035/ €9,517

The prices listed above are for Hesperange. Alzingen has slightly cheaper prices per sqm and Howald is more expensive.

Facilities

Shopping & Services

For grocery supplies there’s a Delhaize supermarket on the Route de Thionville in Alzingen, whilst Patisserie Hoffman is recommended for its warm and friendly atmosphere with healthy lunches as well as delightful sweet treats. You can visit the pottery store Keramikatelier nearby. You’ll also find two opticians and a pharmacy.

Pianos Schaeffer is located on the edge of Hesperange, and for stocking up on some choice wines you can try Vinothèque Le Chai on Rue de Bettembourg.

There’s a Nissan by Lentz dealership near Delhaize, and if you need to get summer or winter tyres, you can try RC pneus on Alleé de la Jeunesse Sacrifiée.

Schools & crèches

Working parents will be pleased to know there’s a good selection of crèches in Hesperange, Fentange and Alzingen. There are two creches from Kidscare in Fentange and Howald and Creche La Luciole gets good online reviews, but there is also Creche Charly and Creche Jangeli (run by the commune) plus Creche Némo, and Creche Fanti in Fentange is very close to Hesperange town and also an option.

There are state schools in Hesperange, Alzingen and Fentange and further afield in Howald and Itzig. The school in Hesperange teaches up to cycle 4. You can find out more about the schools here.

For secondary schools the private French school Vauban is in Cloche D’Or, there is a Lycée Technique in Bonnevoie and there are further options for children to attend the International School of Luxembourg or St George’s International school, both of which are located within commuting distance.

The commune has a music school, which offers lessons for 32 different types of instruments at Rue de la Redoute in Howald. Musical Awakening Classes are also held in the same building.

Transport & parking

A number of public and private bus companies run services to or via Hesperange and you can find a list of all of them and the timetables here. You can book the Flexibus from Monday to Friday from 7.00 to 19.00, and 9.00 to 17.00 on Saturdays, and travel within the commune (children under 12 years need parental authorisation). A late night bus runs on Fridays, Saturdays and certain public holidays from Kirchberg, Clausen and Luxembourg City to various places in Hesperange commune.

The quarter runs a CHARGY system for electric cars, a Flex car-sharing scheme, and has a Vel’oh cycle station at Cité um Schlass and another at the town hall. You can find more information on residents parking permits or vignettes here.

Recreation

There are numerous sports facilities in Hesperange including football fields, basketball courts, beach volley ball, pétanque and a skate park. You can find a list of all those located in Alzingen and Hesperange as well as the rest of the commune, here.

The commune also has several play parks, in addition to the beautiful Hesper Park which includes a memorial to three American soldiers who died on a nearby bridge of the River Alzette in December 1944. Sculptures are regularly exhibited in the park.

There are several self-guided nature trails for families and walking routes ranging from 3.5km to 12.4km. You can find details of the various routes and maps here (filter publications by autopedestre to get the information).

Dici4You has a cycle route that runs from Hesperange to Bertrange and back via Luxembourg City. Cycle paths 1 (43km), and 11 (14.6km), run through Hesperange. You will find details of all three routes here.

In summer Hesperange has a beach club with a swimming pool – popular with families (due to open in June 2022).

Jugend Treff has youth club facilities. There is also a scouting pack, karate club, kayaking club and numerous other sporting clubs based in the neighbourhood.

FC Swift Hesperange plays in the national division and is based at Stad Alphonse Theis.

Culture

There are several choral groups for adults and children and a municipal orchestra. Hesperange’s cultural centre CELO has a programme of dances, parties, workshops and talks, and you can look for local events here. Galerie Urbengsschlass in the town hall has regular artists’ exhibitions.

There’s also a monthly fresh produce market, every second Wednesday of the month from 15.00 to 19.00 in front of the town hall. You can find the dates for it here.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and bakeries

Eating out is clearly popular in Hesperange judging by the number of restaurant choices. Probably best known is Chez Isabel Bacano for its signature dish of enormous butterfly prawns. Red seats and wooden floors welcome you at Jardin Gourmand, which has snails, veal and traditional favourites like Bouchée á la Reine on the menu.

For upmarket Italian try Restaurant da Vincenzo, while Chez Vito has pasta and pizza alongside seafood and meat options. For something a bit different try the octopus with tomatoes, olives and capers at the light, airy and modern Oggi e Domani.

Lomperang Restaurant offers a Brazilian style Rodizio menu, for simple fare try Brasserie Bei der Uelzecht. Indian delicacies are on offer at Kiran, and Chinese ones at Restaurant Nouvelle Etoile and Tokyo Restaurant. Affordable and fresh sushi or delicious ramen is on offer at Restaurant Kyoto.

A nice terrace beckons you at Cafe-Brasserie Am Trapeneck which also serves a selection of steaks, pasta and salads. Café Bei Der Uelzecht serves up charcuterie platters, burgers and pasta.

If you want a pond-side view, try Hesper Park, also home to the summer beach club and swimming pool. Menus change weekly and watch out for their much-lauded BBQs.

Find out more....

You can find out more about Hesperange the commune website, and the commune Facebook page.

