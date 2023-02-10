In the neighbourhood: Niederanven & Senningerberg

In the latest addition to our neighbourhood series, designed give you an overview of a municipality or city quarter, we head to Niederanven, with its Italian restaurant terraces and orchid-growing nature reserve

In the latest addition to our neighbourhood series, designed give you an overview of a municipality or city quarter, we head to Niederanven, with its Italian restaurant terraces and orchid-growing nature reserve

Senningen Castle was built onto a paper magnate's house, under Nazi occupation it housed recuperating artists, and today is a governement communication and conference centre

Close to the airport and Kirchberg, the popular residential commune of Niederanven, or Nidderaanwen in Luxembourgish, has more than 66 nationalities amongst its 6,500 population. The commune’s largest neighbourhoods are Senningerberg (1783) and Niederanven (1541), but it also incorporates Rameldange, Oberanven, Senningen, Hostert, Ernster, and Waldhof within its 41 square kilometres.

A little background…

The area was occupied during the Stone Age, according to items discovered there, but it got the name “Andethanna”, when it was put on a road map by the Romans. On the road from Reims to Trier, it’s also mentioned in documents from the time of Emperor Diocletian from 284 to 305 AD. In 1919, a Roman gravestone was found in Hostert with a Latin epitaph stating it was for Gallia Varicillo, the wife of Marcus Secundus.

After settlement's destruction by Germanic tribes and the Huns in the 4th and 5th centuries, Franks began to populate the area and built new villages where the Roman ones had stood, but with Germanic names such as Senningen. The first mention of Hostert (then Hofsteden) is in 1176, and in 1200, Ernster appeared under the name Erenze.

On the Roman road to Trier, populated in the Middle Ages, and today a thriving commuter municipality Photo: Anouk Antony

“Hof Anwen” is named in documents from the 12th century, and in the vaults of Hostert chapel you can see the coat of arms of the Marquees of Bade.

In 1828 Jacques Lamort bought a paper mill and factory in Senningen, which became the most important in the Grand Duchy. Originally built in the 17th century by monks, the paper factory went into decline following the 1870 Franco-Prussian war.

Ernst Dervaux bought the vacant premises and demolished the factory to turn it into the park, whilst the original house became the Castle of Senningen. He added two neo-gothic side wings to the original house, together with a large pond and fountain. He also planted exotic trees. As with many buildings of stature, it was occupied by the Nazis from 1940, and used as convalescent home for artists. Today it serves as an international communication and conference centre.

At the beginning of the 19th century, Niederanven had several mills grounding oil from seeds, making paper and treating cloth and leather. The oldest, the ban mill, dates back to the 9th century, and is mentioned in records dating back to the 17th century. Powered by the Aalbach, you can still see a small water cascade nearby (if you take the Niederanven circular walk mentioned later in this article). The mill stopped service in 1940, and was later transformed into a country house.

Property prices

Niederanven and Senningerberg are popular residential areas because of their location but are still cheaper per sqm than many city locations according to Wort Immo.

Niederanven

House (old) €8,101

House (new) €9,090

Apartment (old) €11,037

Apartment (new) €11,808

Senningerberg

House (old) €9,564

House (new) €10,474

Apartment (old) €11,670

Apartment (new) €14,948

Facilities

Shopping & services

There is a Match supermarket at the Arcades shopping centre, in addition to a Kiosk bookstore, a children’s clothes shop, a beauty salon, hairdressers, bank, insurance company and post office. There’s a pharmacy at rue Laach, and Lego enthusiasts of all ages can stock up at LToys, at 141 Route de Treves.

The Arcade shopping area has a supermarket, hairdresser, bookshop and bank Photo: LW Archives

A market takes place on the first Monday of the month from 15.00 to 19.00 selling fresh produce in the car park between Caisse Rurale Raiffeisen and the Youth Centre on route de Treves,

A recycling centre at Munsbach is open Tuesday to Saturday. Alternatively, you can take items to the Repair Café at centre A Schommesch in Oberanven.

Schools & creches

School Am Sand at Oberanven provides state education for primary (elementary) and pre-school, with a maison relais located on rue de Coin. On the same road, the Butzeschlass children’s day care centre is open from 7.00 until 19.00 welcoming children from 2 months to 2 years and then from 2 years to 4/5 years when they start pre-school. There’s also an UGDA music school.

Eltereforum organises playgroups for babies and toddlers, baby massage, and parent meetings and courses (including expectant parents), taking place in Niederanven (128 rue de Treves) and Marnach.

The youth centre in Niederanven is open Tuesday to Saturday and has a full programme for those aged 11 to 26 years. It includes creative and cooking activities, training as a babysitter, table football (kicker), and they organise excursions to go bowling, karting, and to the cinema.

The commune hosts a language café every last Thursday of the month from 19.00 to 21.00 at Am Schommesch in Oberanven. It’s free and you can take part or volunteer, with conversation tables in Luxembourgish, French, German, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Transport & Parking

There are quite a few buses run by the city and RGTR that run through Niederanven and Senningerberg including numbers 6, 16, 29 and 212, 221 223, 302, 311, 321, 323 323 325, 326, 328, 361. You can find timetables here.

A late night bus runs on Friday and Saturday to the city every hour from 11.30, with the last departure back to Niederanven at 3.30. The Ruffbus serves both the Niederanven and Schuttringen communes, and some stops in Betzdorf, Contern and Sandweiler, in addition to the Robert Schuman hospital in Kirchberg, from Monday to Thursday 8.00 to 22.00 and on Friday and Saturday until 1.00.

Niederanven has a Vel’Oh system with electric bikes available at Am Sand and at Charly’s Station in Senningerberg. Once you’ve registered, the bikes cost €2 a day or €5 for three days. FLEX Carsharing has four cars available at three stations in the commune, located at rue Laach and rue d’Ernster in Niederanven, and rue du Golf in Senningerberg.

If you plan on moving to the area, then some roads are now allocated as residential parking only, there are also a number of shared pedestrian and bicycle paths on the routes to school, and a park and bike space at Hostert.

Recreation

There are numerous clubs and associations in Niederanven commune including choirs, scouts, book and history clubs, football, fishing and pétanque, plus tennis. You can find contact details listed here.

Sports & Parks

In Oberanven, you’ll find a lovely family park set across 17 hectares. Parc de l’Europe has a botanical garden, playgrounds, a nature trail with information about the trees, and an outdoor gym area. Children can make the most of the 17 playgrounds in the municipality. You can find a list of exact locations here.

Syrdall-Schwemm is a modern leisure complex with several pools and four saunas Photo: Anouk Antony

The glass façade of the indoor leisure centre, Syrdall Schwemm, offers panoramic views, a 25m pool for laps, one with water jets, a baby pool and a 65m water slide with an inbuilt sound system. It also has Finnish-style indoor and outdoor saunas, a bio one, and an aroma Hammam.

A fruit-growing history

Introduced by the Romans, and continued by the monks in the Middle Ages, fruit growing reached its peak (about 27,000 trees) in the 19th century, when orchards were created in Senningen by men and women who lost their jobs when the paper mill closed.

Produce was transported on the Charly railway line, and during the Second World War, went as far as Germany. Today fewer trees remain, but they still yield apples, plums, pears and cherries, and are home to the green woodpecker, the hoopoe, and the wryneck.

Nature reserves, walking and cycling trails

Niederanven is located in the valley of Syre, with dry and wet nature reserves, forests and natural springs. The Schlammwiss, situated between Uebersyren and Mensdorf is the largest reed bed in Luxembourg, and home to some rare bird species. Grunewald is the largest forest area in Luxembourg and covers the country’s biggest groundwater reserve. You can discover this and more about the sandstone area at the Birlergronn nature reserve.

The Aarnescht nature reserve is known for its varieties of orchids. You can walk through the dry grasslands on a 5.5km trail, but you must stick to the path (May is a good time to see the flowers in bloom).

There are numerous walking trails in the municipality including the 7.3km circular nature, history and culture walk with educational boards dotted along the way. It departs from the centre of Niederanven, and takes in the mills, the commercial business street, and the various forests.

There is a 6km circular education trail in Senningen that starts at the village square, takes in Senningen Castle, a lime kiln and the Trächelchen, a trough home to natural springs. You can walk past the Hostert churchyard, the workers’ house, a drinking spring, washing fountain and the chapel in Rameldange on A 6.7km walk, or try several other circuits with details here. You can find out about the history of the buildings and the flora and fauna on this website.

The Schlammwiss is the largest stretch of reed bed in Luxembourg and home to numerous bird species Photo: Chris Karaba

The Ieweschte Syrdall cycle network goes from Contern via Moutfort and Mensdorf to Niederanven and Ernster. You can download a map of the route with details of restaurants en route, here.

The 43km PC2 which starts in Kirchberg passes through Niederanven on its way to Echternach. The shorter PC4 starts at Ernster and travels just under 20km to Mertert. You can also do a town tour of 12km or cycle the 6km to Junglinster, and there is a 20km route from Senningerberg to Grunewald. You’ll find the route maps here.

If you love growing your own, then there is a community garden near the nature reserve and municipal beehives, managed by Aanwen Gaart for organic farming, permaculture and sharing gardening experiences.

Culture & Theatre

Niederanvan Kulturhaus has theatre and music performances, workshops and film showings. Much of the music is aimed at children, but there are also instrumental and outdoor concerts. Classes and workshops include arts, crafts, sewing and weaving, plus music, yoga and seasonal children’s activities.

The fire brigade museum has items representing a century of the fire brigade’s history, including some rare exhibits from Luxembourg and others from around the world. You can see badges, helmets, uniforms, old fashioned fire extinguishers, and even a collection of miniature cars and fire vehicles. To visit, you must call to make an appointment.

Restaurants and cafes

If you like Italian food then you’ve come to the right municipality. Ditto if you like a terrace for a spot of lunch in summer, as quite a few restaurants have lovely gardens.

Restaurant Osteria has wooden floors and tables, wicker and wood chairs and plenty of space to chow down on some Italian comfort food from fresh pasta and pizza, to classic meat and fish dishes. More wood and wicker at sister Brasserie O, with an emphasis on cheese, including tartiflette, roasted camembert, and raclette.

You’ll get private booths for an intimate dinner at Brasserie Um Eck, also a little further out of town, with snail starters, sharing platters, Luxembourgish specialities including kniddelen and Judd mat Gaardebounen, and horse steaks, plus it has a cigar lounge. Informal, with a sunny terrace next to the courts, Brasserie um Tennis has hearty fare including tarte flambee, burgers, black pudding, or fish and chips.

If you want to board the sushi train you can do so at Mont Fuji, although tables often get reserved in advance so book if you want to be sure of a place. If you fancy some spring rolls, noodles, or typical Asian dishes, head to Eastern Garden.

A big garden terrace, and a gastro pub feel, Owstellgleis has fried seafood, Luxembourgish specialities, and even burgers on the menu. Another nice terrace at Il Pizzico, which as you can guess serves up home-made pizza, but also pasta, salades, risotto and meat dishes.

Yet another Italian restaurant, which also gets a big thumbs up from reviewers, Porta Vecchia also has a small garden terrace, tables out front, and a more formal looking dining area. And even yet more pizza and pasta at Charly’s Gare.

More information

The municipality has CityApp Niederanven which you can download for information including hiking trails, bus schedules, and an agenda of events.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.