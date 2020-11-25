Neighbourhood watch: Kirchberg & Weimerskirch

The EU and business district of Kirchberg is now a fast-growing residential area, whilst Weimerskirch has a more village feel

The EU and business district of Kirchberg is now a fast-growing residential area, whilst Weimerskirch has a more village feel

In the north-east of Luxembourg City, Kirchberg is set on a plateau, whilst Weimerskirch is the area directly behind it that slopes down towards the streets of Dommeldange, Eich and Beggen.

Kirchberg has a residential population of around 6,238 people, and Weimerskirch is home to 2,462 people (figures from 2019).

Population to quadruple by 2040

However, several housing developments on the Kirchberg Plateau will see the residential population grow to 23,700 by 2040 (and potentially reach 27,500 soon after), whilst it is expected that the number of workers will increase from 42,000 today, to some 67,000 in 2040.

The Kirchberg Fund will build 7,000 dwellings designed to be accessible to all incomes, with 757 apartments ready for 2023 in the Réimerwee Est and Ouest areas, Domaine Kiem, and in part A of a new urbanised zone on land to the south side of Avenue John F. Kennedy.

In 2026, a further 1,038 dwellings will be built at the JFK Sud Zone B, Grünewald Ouest, along Boulevard Konrad Adenauer, on sites Laangfur and at the former Eurocontrol building. By 2030, 1,360 homes will have been added in the JFK Sud Zone B, Grünewald Ouest, Laangfur, Rue Tony Rollman and Kuebebierg sections.

A little background...

The glass and steel feel of Kirchberg belies the fact that it initially began life as a simple field.

Kirchberg's transformation started in the 1950s when it became home to a number of European Union institutions. In 1963 the famous Héichhaus (tower building) was erected to house the Secretariat of the European Parliament. Today the area is home to many European Union institutions including the Court of Justice, the Investment Bank, Parliament and Commission.

In the 1990s and 2000s a number of well-known architects began work on financial sector buildings, the Philharmonie concert hall and the MUDAM museum. The award-winning building of the Chamber of Commerce at the Rue Alcide de Gasperi and Rue Erasme was designed by French architect Claude Vasconi and his Luxembourg associate Jean Petit.

If you prefer somewhere more homely, the slopes of Weimerskirch offer a village feel. Located above the banks of the river Alzette, the neighbourhood was originally a Franconian domain in the 10th century. It lost its importance as the city developed, but remnants of its rich history remain in the neighbourhood, including the odd phrase of the locally-spoken dialect of Yenish.

Property prices

Both Kirchberg and Weimerskirch command top-end real estate prices, not least because of their location close to offices and the city, although the new residential developments are mostly affordable housing in the form of apartments.

According to Wort Immo the current price per m2 of real estate in the area is:

Apartment (old) €11,744/11,00 (Kirchberg/Weimerskirch)

Apartment (new) €13,506/16,314 (Kirchberg/Weimerskirch)

House €12,458 (Kirchberg)

House €13,036 (Weimerskirch)

Facilities

Shopping & Services

The Kirchberg Shopping Center is an extensive covered shopping area which includes a number of clothing shops, a computer store, an Orange mobile phone shop and the Auchan supermarket. It also incorporates a number of restaurants, coffee shops and a bakery.

Infinity Shopping is a new centre set at the foot of the European Court of Justice at the other end of Kirchberg. It has numerous shops and restaurants, including a Delhaize Proxy, Golden Bean coffee shop and Cocottes, plus a hairdresser, gym and optician.

The Hospital Robert Schuman (Kirchberg Hospital) is located on Rue Edward Steichen and deals with emergencies. It has centres for diabetes, vascular diseases, nephrology (kidney or renal functions) and a breast clinic. It also provides clinical support for surgery, paediatrics, psychology & psychiatry (including a new juvenile psychiatric day centre), medical imaging, and support services including physiotherapy and social and pastoral services. A pharmacy is adjacent to the hospital.

Schools & crèches

The European School Luxembourg I is located in Kirchberg, offering free education to employees of the European Institutions, with private places available in many languages including French, English and German.

There is also a Technical School/College on Rue Richard Coudenhove-Kalergi. The Lycee Michel Lucius (primary and secondary, and including the international section) will move to a new site in Kuebebierg in 2027, and plans have been announced to open an EU-style school (run by the Luxembourgish state) in nearby Limpertsberg.

Sainte-Sophie School is located on Rue Marguerite de Busbach. It offers schooling in the French language to children aged 4 to 19 years from all nationalities, adhering to the French Ministry of National Education's curriculum.

A primary school is located in Weimerskirch on Rue de Laroche. On the same road is the Musikand Music School which provides various music courses for children including the Solfège.

There is a pre-school and primary school in Kirchberg on Rue Anne Beffort, but residents have expressed a grave concern that as yet there are no plans to build a new primary school to accommodate the influx of residents expected.



The nursery school, Mini College, for ages 3-6 years is located on Rue de Maraîchers, under the umbrella of the French school, Les Poussins.

There are a number of crèche choices in the area, catering to different native languages, including: L’Enfant Roi (Montessori), Children’s World, Creche Butterfly Valley, Creche My First Steps, and Creche Hansel and Gretel.

The Luxembourg School of Finance, part of the University of Luxembourg, is located on the campus in Rue Coudenhove Kalergi.



Transport & parking

Buses connect Kirchberg to many districts in Luxembourg and to neighbouring countries. These include the following city buses: 6, 7, 16, 18, 21, 25, 30, and 32. There are numerous private buses running from various starting points in Luxembourg to Kirchberg, and you can find a full list here.

Destinations in Germany are served by buses 118, 156 and 157, whilst those in France include the 300, 303 and 323.

Bus routes 25, 30 and CN5 connect to Weimerskirch.

The tram runs through Kirchberg from the Central Railway Station, via Hamilius and Limpertsberg to LuxExpo, and will link the area with Findel Airport and Cloche D’Or. There is a stop also linking the tram to the railway station at Kirchberg-Pfaffenthal, with CFL lines running north to Gouvy, Troisvierges and Mersch.

Vel’oh! has several bicycle stations Kirchberg.

Recreation

Sports & Parks

Four parks provide plenty of outside space in the area. For history, the walls of the Fort Thüngen form part of the Parc Dräi Eechelen.

The Klosegrënnchen is a botanical arboretum for scientific research belonging to the Museum of Natural History. The sand dunes are home to a number of brooms, junipers and wild roses from Europe, as well as more rare plants such as the Pink Maiden and Bird's Foot.

The Central Park, is the main green space of the neighbourhood. It includes an ornamental lake, a playground, and refreshment "kyosk". The park also houses several works of art. Park Reimerwee joins the main park, on the other side of the former Roman road. It features a collection of European trees.

Laval Park in Weimerskirch offers an area of relaxation along the banks of the Alzette and contains two playgrounds and a multi-sports ground.

The Stade Gust Jacquemart on um Riedgen has a football and rugby pitch.

Photo:Marc Wilwert

National sports and cultural centre D’Coque has swimming and fitness courses, relaxation and massage and a state-of-the-art climbing area. It's also home to a number of restaurants and bars and the arena space is used to host music concerts and sporting events.

The Gemini Scout Troup of the Telstar International Scouts meets on alternative Saturdays in Weimerskirch.

The FNEL Robert Schuman Scouts & Guides group, the only French scout group in Luxembourg, also meets every other Saturday in Kirchberg.

Culture & theatre

LuxExpo The Box is an exhibition centre that regularly hosts popular cultural events for the Grand Duchy including the International Bazaar, car and dog shows, and events on holidays, housing, crafts, food and beer festivals and flea markets as well as specialist smaller exhibitions. You can view all forthcoming events here.

Nearby, Kinepolis Kirchberg is a multiplex cinema that regularly screens films in their original version and holds events including premiers, children's activities linked to films and screenings of live UK National Theatre performances.

The Philharmonie Luxembourg is the country's national concert hall. It opened in 2005 and hosts up to 400 concerts a year (not sadly during the pandemic), featuring a diverse range of music for all ages, including a children's programme and musical accompaniment to blockbuster films. You can find out more about the amazing architecture of the building, here.

The iconic building of the Museum of Modern Art (MUDAM) designed by recently deceased architect I.M. Pei, includes a permanent collection of work by some 100 contemporary artists. You can find out more about upcoming expositions and events here.

Musée Dräi Eechelen (three acorns) is housed in the fully restored 18th-century Fort Thüngen. Built by the Austrians in 1732 it was extended by the Prussians in 1859. Today the fort houses 600 artefacts, a multi-media room and a photographic exhibition. Its permanent exhibition traces Luxembourg's history from the Burgundian conquest of 1443 to the construction of the Adolphe Bridge in 1903, and it regularly hosts talks, walks and workshops for adults and children.

Restaurants, cafes, bars and bakeries

You won't be short for eateries in this neighbourhood, the trouble will be which one to choose.

Located in the Sofitel, the restaurant Oro e Argento is a super-classy Italian restaurant. The hotel is also home to Le Stübli which provides a cosy and inviting chalet setting offering traditional dishes and tempting desserts.

La Table du Belvedere mixes traditional with contemporary cuisine, but if you are looking plates to share, El Barrio offers some great tapas, pinchos and croquetas, whilst ELA Greek Cuisine has a good selection of hot and cold mezze. For American food, look no further than the JFK Bar & Kitchen.

Meat-lovers will enjoy Terra Steakhouse for cocktails, tapas and a major selection of steak and ribs options from the Americas, while Cafe Le Bovary in Weimerskirch has pasta and pastries and in a delightful bohemian book setting, and often hosts literary evenings and readings.

Bick Stuff or Aqua Restaurant are also bound to impress, and whiskey lovers will adore SixtyFour Degrees Bar (also part of the Sofitel at 4 Rue du Fort Niedergruenewald), which offers more than 150 varieties, as well as cocktails and wine. A range of bar dishes and finger food is available.

For a quick bite or a family pit stop, try out the many restaurants located in the Kirchberg Shopping Centre on the first floor food court, or Vapiano's pizza and pasta. For tasty sandwiches and light bites try Cocottes.

Find out more....

The Luxembourg City Tourist Office organises architectural visits to Kirchberg. Further practical information can be found at vdl.lu.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.